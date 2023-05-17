AP News Summary at 5:28 p.m. EDT

Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab. The pursuit and media frenzy evoked memories of the 1997 car chase through Paris that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana — though in this case, police said, no one was hurt. The royal couple set off alarms when their spokesperson claimed Wednesday that they had been dangerously pursued by paparazzi in a “near catastrophic car chase.” That account led New York’s mayor to condemn the paparazzi as “reckless and irresponsible.”

Key Trump attorney says he’s departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he’s leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages. Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Trump and was not a reflection on his view of the Justice Department’s investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive, or on the strength of the government’s evidence. He said he believed he had served Trump well. CNN first reported the development.

DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, transgender kids and the use of bathrooms and pronouns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is banning gender affirming care for minors, effective immediately. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of anti-LGBTQ+ bills on Wednesday. Others address drag shows and how schools handle the use of personal pronouns and bathrooms. Planned Parenthood immediately started canceling appointments for gender-affirming health care. DeSantis has promoted anti-LGBTQ+ legislation as he prepares to seek the GOP presidential nomination. His bill-signing ceremony at an evangelical Christian school had a campaign-like feel, with DeSantis throwing Sharpies to a cheering crowd. State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is gay, said the governor chose a setting where he was likely to get praise for bigotry.

Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, eliminating need for hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June. Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, slayings of four students at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus. At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University. A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for June 26, but now that will be skipped and the case will go directly to a district judge.

CNN names Kaitlan Collins to fill prime-time vacancy in Chris Cuomo’s old slot

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is filling a prime-time vacancy by appointing Kaitlan Collins to host the network’s 9 p.m. Eastern hour. Collins was the moderator for last week’s Donald Trump town hall on the network, but most of the criticism CNN received for that event was directed elsewhere. The former White House correspondent has had a meteoric rise at the news network. CNN has rotated guest anchors at that time for more than a year following the firing of Chris Cuomo. The network has struggled in the ratings over the past year, and last Friday slipped below the conservative network Newsmax in prime time.

Elizabeth Holmes will start 11-year prison sentence on May 30 after losing her bid to remain free

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30. That would be the start of her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. A federal judge set Holmes’ revised prison-reporting date after her lawyers proposed it in a Wednesday filing. It came after a federal appeals court late Tuesday rejected her bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. The punishment also includes a $452 million restitution. The 39-year-old Holmes will leave behind her two young children when she reports to prison.

Jacksonville elects first female mayor, giving Florida Democrats a rare win in GOP-dominated state

Democrat Donna Deegan’s decisive win over a Republican in the Jacksonville mayor’s race will make her the first woman to hold the job in the Florida city’s history, sparking a flicker of hope for a besieged Democratic Party that has few levers of power in a state dominated in recent years by the GOP. Deegan earned 52% of the vote in Tuesday’s election to defeat Republican Daniel Davis, according to unofficial results. About 217,000 people voted in the race, for a turnout of 33%. The Democratic victory is the party’s first for the Jacksonville mayor’s office since Alvin Brown’s win in 2011. Republican Lenny Curry defeated Brown in 2015. Curry could not run this year because of term limits and Deegan will take over July 1.

Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years

NEW YORK (AP) — An Islamic extremist was given 10 life sentences and another 260 years in prison for killing eight people with a truck on a bike path in Manhattan. The judge called his crime among the worst, if not the worst he’d seen. Federal Judge Vernon S. Broderick announced the sentence Wednesday after Sayfullo Saipov spoke. Saipov said the tears of his victims and families of those who died were minimal compared to the tears and blood of followers of Islam killed unjustly. In March, a jury rejected the death penalty for the Uzbekistan citizen and onetime New Jersey resident.

Every state offers victim compensation. For the Longs and other Black families, it often isn’t fair

Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. The denials add up to thousands of Black families missing out on millions of dollars in aid each year. Experts say the disparities are rooted in biases embedded in the design of victim compensation programs, among other factors. States are starting to address the problem as part of a wider reckoning with racism across the criminal justice system.

Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland

A federal grand jury has indicted a man who is suspected of stealing a pair of famous ruby red slippers worn by Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. Federal prosecutors said Terry Martin was indicted Tuesday on one count of theft of major artwork. The Indictment alleges that in 2005, Martin stole an authentic pair of ruby slippers. The slippers were worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.” They were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota. The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018. The pair is one of four remaining pairs of red slippers Garland wore in the movie. Online records do not list an attorney for Martin.

