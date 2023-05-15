AP News Summary at 5:26 a.m. EDT

As Erdogan’s votes dip, Turkey appears headed to a runoff presidential race

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s presidential elections appear to be heading toward a second-round runoff. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country for 20 years, is leading his chief challenger but is short of the votes needed for an outright reelection. With the votes of Turkish citizens living abroad still being counted on Monday, Erdogan had 49.3% of the votes, with his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, garnering 45%, according to state-run media. Erdogan, 69, told supporters he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff on May 28. The vote is being closely watched to see if the key NATO country remains under the control of the increasingly authoritarian president or can embark on a more democratic course.

China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison on spying charges. John Shing-Wan Leung, who also holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained in 2021 by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou. The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentencing Monday but gave no details of the charges. Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is generally made public. Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, human rights and territorial disputes. The U.S. Embassy says it is aware of the case but wouldn’t comment further due to privacy concerns.

‘They want change’: Opposition parties win big in Thailand election on promises of reform

BANGKOK (AP) — Ballots tallied Monday show voters in Thailand want change after nine years under a former general who took power in a coup. Main opposition parties easily bested other contenders in the general election. With 99% of the votes counted Monday morning, the opposition Move Forward Party had eked out a small edge over the favored Pheu Thai Party. Incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s United Thai Nation Party held the fifth spot. A joint session of the 500-seat House of Representatives will be held with the 250-member Senate in July to select the new prime minister, a process widely seen as undemocratic because the Senators were appointed by the military.

Powerful cyclone floods homes, cuts communications in western Myanmar; at least 6 dead, 700 injured

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rescuers have evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 12 feet deep along western Myanmar’s coast after powerful Cyclone Mocha injured hundreds and cut off communications. Six deaths were reported, but the true impact was not yet clear in one of Asia’s least developed countries. Winds blowing up to 130 miles per hour injured more than 700 people among those sheltering in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township in Rakhine state, where the cyclone blew ashore Sunday. The Rakhine Youths Philanthropic Association said residents moved to roofs and higher floors as the waters rose. Water was still about 5 feet high in flooded areas Monday morning, but rescues were being made as the wind calmed.

GOP state lawmakers try to restrict ballot initiatives, partly to thwart abortion protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has joined a growing number of Republican-led states moving to restrict citizens’ ability to bypass lawmakers through ballot initiatives. A resolution passed last week will ask Ohio voters in August to boost the threshold for passing constitutional amendments to 60% instead of a simple majority. Voters in Idaho, Missouri and North Dakota also could see Republican-backed ballot questions that seek to limit direct democracy next year. It’s part of a trend that took off as left-leaning groups began increasingly using the initiative process to force public votes on issues opposed by GOP lawmakers but popular with voters, such as ensuring abortion rights.

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter. The Grizzlies say Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England

WARREN, R.I. (AP) — A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window showing a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women has been rediscovered in a Rhode Island church. The artwork is stirring questions about race, the slave trade and the place of women in 19th century New England society. Experts say the window installed in 1878 in the long-closed St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Warren is one of the earliest public examples of Christ portrayed as a person of color. It also shows Christ interacting with women as equals. An architect turning the church into a private home hopes the window can be put on display in a museum.

Auschwitz museum begins emotional work of conserving 8,000 shoes of murdered children

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum has launched a two-year effort to preserve 8,000 shoes that belonged to children before they were murdered at the Nazi German death camp. In all, about 110,000 shoes of victims remain at Auschwitz, some on display in a large room where visitors file by daily. Many are warped and are in a state of decay, yet they endure as emotional testaments of lives brutally cut short. Most of the victims were Jews killed in dictator Adolf Hitler’s effort to exterminate the Jews of Europe. Museum workers describe the children’s shoes as one of the most emotional testaments of the crimes carried out at Auschwitz, where more than 1.1 million people were murdered during World War II.

Government says dogs can dine al fresco but not everyone is on board

Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. It better reflects reality; nearly half of states already allow canine dining outdoors. Restaurants have been required to allow service dogs for decades. But it wasn’t until the mid-2000’s that states began allowing dogs in outdoor dining spaces. Late last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance saying restaurants can welcome dogs as long as they get permission from a local authority. The FDA suggests they also require leashes and develop plans to handle dog waste.

He likes to be, under the sea: Florida man sets record for living underwater

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers. University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri spent his 74th day underwater Saturday in a Key Largo lodge for scuba divers. He submerged March 1 and doesn’t plan to resurface until June 9, when his mission reaches 100 days. He spent the record-breaking day at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo much like the previous days, eating eggs and salmon prepared with a microwave, exercising with resistance bands and doing his daily pushups. The Project Neptune 100 mission combines medical and ocean research with educational outreach.

