AP News Summary at 5:24 a.m. EDT

Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors want U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case. Prosecutors are pointing to a post on Trump’s social media platform in which Trump wrote, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” Chutkan gave Trump’s legal team until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the government’s request. Trump’s legal team filed a request to extend the response deadline to Thursday and to hold a hearing, but Chutkan denied the request.

A deadline has arrived for Niger’s junta to reinstate the president. Residents brace for what’s next

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The deadline has arrived for Niger’s military junta to reinstate the country’s ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means. Neighboring Nigeria’s Senate has pushed back against the plan by the bloc known as ECOWAS. It has urged Nigeria’s president, the bloc’s current chair, to explore options other than the use of force. ECOWAS can still move ahead, since final decisions are taken by consensus by member states. But in the hours ahead of Sunday’s deadline, questions have cropped up about the intervention’s fate.

6 months after a devastating earthquake, Turkey’s preparedness is still uncertain

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Six months ago today, a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Kahramanmaras and 10 other provinces in southern Turkey on the morning of February 6th. Over 50,000 people died, and hundreds of thousands were left homeless, sheltering in tents and other temporary accommodation. The future, both for survivors and for cities under threat from a potential quake, is unclear as Turkey grapples with rampant inflation and recovery from the worst natural disaster in its modern history.

Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Simone Biles soared in her return to competition following a two-year layoff. The gymnastics star easily won the U.S. Classic, posting a score of 59.100, a full five points ahead of Leanne Wong. Competing in front of a packed house that supported her at every turn, Biles posted the top score on three of four events. Biles showed no signs of the mental block that forced her to remove herself from multiple competitions at the 2020 Olympics. Next up is the U.S. Championships in San Jose later this month.

Racist abuse by Mississippi officers reveals a culture of misconduct, residents say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of the Mississippi county where a rogue group of officers carried out a racist assault say a culture of corruption and violence exists within the sheriff’s office. Six white former law enforcement officers in Rankin County have pleaded guilty to the assault on Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. Some of them belonged to a group calling themselves “the Goon Squad.” Court documents unsealed by federal prosecutors suggest only some members participated in the raid. The documents say there are other Rankin County deputies known to federal prosecutors.

Pope wraps up World Youth Day with 1.5 million attendees and urges: ‘Do not be afraid of failing’

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis is wrapping up his five-day trip to Portugal. He’s presiding over a massive open-air Mass for an estimated 1.5 million people who camped out overnight on a vast field. The sun rose over them so they could attend the grand finale of the World Youth Day festival. Francis’ Mass was scheduled early to avoid midday temperatures Sunday that are expected to hit 40 degrees C (104 F). Francis’ trip has been largely improvised: There have been speeches ditched in favor of off-the-cuff conversations with young people and a formal prayer for peace at the Fatima shrine, long associated with Soviet aggression.

Ukrainians move to North Dakota for oil field jobs to help families facing war back home

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s oil industry is turning to Ukrainians to fill jobs amid a workforce shortage. The North Dakota Petroleum Council trade group this spring announced its Bakken Global Recruitment of Oilfield Workers program, led by former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. The program’s first group of workers arrived in July via the Uniting for Ukraine humanitarian program, enabling them to work in the U.S. with sponsorship for two years. Dickinson, one of the communities welcoming the workers, has a deep Ukrainian heritage going back over a century. Some of the workers hope to bring their families over someday while others hope to return to Ukraine.

As clinics pivot post-Roe, battle rages over syringe service in opioid-ravaged West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Staff at Women’s Health Center of West Virginia know what it’s like to provide controversial health services government officials have sought to restrict. The Charleston clinic was the state’s only abortion provider for years before the state Legislature banned abortion last year. Now it’s trying to open a syringe service program for drug users, which is another contentious health service that has been regulated by Republican lawmakers in the deep red state. The proposal comes as clinics nationwide are pivoting or expanding services post-Roe, often to other hard-to-access care for marginalized communities they say face stigma and barriers similar to abortion patients.

From high office to high security prison for ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan after court sentencing

ATTOCK, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has spent the night in a high-security prison after he was arrested at his home. A court handed him a three-year jail sentence Saturday for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics. The prison is notorious for its harsh conditions and Khan’s arrival has triggered even tighter security. In addition to armed guards in watchtowers and perimeter walls, barriers were erected and roads blocked to keep people away. Police have instructed locals not to allow the media onto their roofs to stop photographs and videos from leaking.

Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in 2nd sea attack in a day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow has promised retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea, the second sea attack involving drones in one day. Ukraine struck a major Russian port earlier in the day Friday. Russia on Saturday strongly condemned what it sees as a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on a civilian vessel in the Kerch Strait, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She wrote on the Telegram messaging app: “There can be no justification for such barbaric actions, they will not go unanswered and their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be punished.” As Kyiv’s naval capabilities grow, the Black Sea is becoming an increasingly important battleground in the war.

