AP News Summary at 5:21 a.m. EDT

Trump’s intensifying rhetoric offers insight into how he might govern again as president

Over the past two weeks, Donald Trump said shoplifters should be immediately shot, suggested that America’s top general be executed and mocked a political opponent’s husband who was beaten with a hammer. The former president and current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination also in recent weeks encouraged the impeachment of Democratic President Joe Biden because of his own impeachments and urged his party to shut down the U.S. government with the hope it would stall some of the criminal cases he faces. Trump has a long history of using dark rhetoric, but the violence and vengeance in his remarks have ratcheted up in recent weeks.

Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker could cost GOP its best fundraiser heading into 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some in the GOP are wondering if anyone can take Kevin McCarthy’s place as a fundraising dynamo and party builder. His ouster as House speaker also leaves a void atop the groups that raise tens of millions of dollars to elect Republicans. McCarthy spent years raising mountains of campaign cash, recruiting top candidates, and painstakingly building political relationships. Says one of his supporters, Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota: “Nobody can raise money like him.” Already, the national committee raising money for House Republicans has postponed a fundraiser McCarthy was to headline.

Israeli arms quietly helped Azerbaijan retake Nagorno-Karabakh, to the dismay of region’s Armenians

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has quietly helped fuel Azerbaijan’s campaign to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh, supplying powerful weapons to the country ahead of its lightening offensive last month that brought the Armenian separatist enclave in its territory back under its control. Just weeks before Azerbaijan launched its assault on Sept. 19, Azerbaijani military cargo planes repeatedly flew between a southern Israeli airbase and an airfield near Nagorno-Karabakh, according to flight tracking data and Armenian diplomats, even as Western governments were urging peace talks. The cargo flights to Azerbaijan have rattled Armenian officials in Yerevan, long wary and shined a light on Israel’s national interests in the restive region south of the Caucasus Mountains.

Nobel Prize in literature to be announced in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday, with the new laureate, or laureates, joining an illustrious list of past winners that ranges from Toni Morrison to Ernest Hemingway and Jean-Paul Sartre — who turned down the prize in 1964. This year’s winner or winners will be known at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT), assuming there is no slip-up similar to Wednesday, when a press release divulging the names of the three chemistry laureates was sent to Swedish media hours before the official press event to unveil the winners.

September sizzled to records and was so much warmer than average scientists call it ‘mind-blowing’

After a record-smashing hot summer, Earth’s warming somehow got even worse in September. The European climate agency says temperatures last month set a new mark for how far above normal they hit. The month’s average temperature was 0.93 degrees Celsius (1.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above its average from 1991-2020. That’s the warmest margin above average for a month in 83 years of records kept by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. Copernicus officials say 2023 is now on track for the hottest year on record, about 1.4 degrees Celsius (2.5 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times.

Flash floods kill at least 14 in northeastern India and leave more than 100 missing

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescue workers are searching for more than 100 people after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped several towns in northeastern India, killing at least 14 people. The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said more than 2,000 people were rescued after Wednesday’s floods, adding that state authorities set up 26 relief camps for more than 22,000 people impacted by the floods. The Press Trust of India news agency reported Thursday that 102 people were missing and cited state government officials saying 14 died in the floods. Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.

America’s nonreligious are a growing, diverse phenomenon. They really don’t like organized religion

Ask Americans what their religion is, and nearly 1 in 3 say this — none. That’s according to the U.S. adults surveyed by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. They’re called the “nones” – not religious sisters, but N-O-N-E-S. Other surveys show they’ve been growing steadily for the past 30 years. Half of the nones call themselves atheists of agnostics, but another half just say they’re “nothing in particular.” Many believe in God, heaven, prayer, astrology, karma or reincarnation. But the nones really, really don’t like organized religion. They span class, gender, race, ethnicity and age. More than 4 in 10 young adults are nones. Researchers say that’s a sign they’ll continue to grow.

Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit by gunfire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say the baby of a pregnant woman who was shot in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street was delivered at a hospital and died. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office says the woman, who was not involved in the fight, was shot Wednesday while seated on a bus and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her baby was delivered in need of emergency treatment but did not survive. Authorities say police responded to the shooting at 12:38 p.m. and believe three males were involved in an altercation. The District Attorney’s Office says all involved suspects are believed to have been identified, taken to hospitals and are in custody.

Nearly every Alaskan gets a $1,312 oil check this fall. The unique benefit is a blessing and a curse

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Nearly every Alaskan will receive a check for $1,312 this week, the annual dividend from the earnings of the state’s nest-egg oil-wealth fund. Some take tropical vacations and others spend it on necessities. But the dividend has become a mixed blessing in a state that for decades has ridden oil’s boom-bust cycle. The dividend now competes for funding with services like public education, health care programs and public safety. Lawmaker disagreement over the checks’ size has stymied action on other issues as Alaska struggles to attract workers and stem a trend of people leaving the state. Some residents are questioning the dividend’s role in a state with no income or statewide sales tax.

France is bitten by a fear of bedbugs as it prepares to host Summer Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Bedbugs go wherever people go, and they have become a nightmare haunting France for weeks. The government has been forced to step in to calm an anxious nation that will host the Olympic Games in almost nine months — a prime venue for infestations of the crowd-loving insects. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called a meeting of ministers for Friday to tackle the bedbug crisis. The country’s transport minister, Clement Beaune, met this week with transportation companies to draw up a plan for monitoring and disinfecting — and to try to ease what some have called a national psychosis inflamed by the media.

