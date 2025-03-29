AP News Summary at 5:15 a.m. EDT

Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to more than 1,000 as more bodies recovered from the rubble

BANGKOK (AP) — The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar jumped to over 1,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country’s second-largest city. The country’s military-led government said in a statement Saturday that 1,002 people have been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing. The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying “detailed figures are still being collected.” Myanmar is in the throes of a prolonged and bloody civil war, which is already responsible for a massive humanitarian crisis. It makes movement around the country both difficult and dangerous, complicating relief efforts and raising fears that the death toll could still rise precipitously.

Ukrainians expect Russia to launch a fresh offensive to strengthen its negotiating position

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are preparing to launch a fresh military offensive in the coming weeks to maximize the pressure on Ukraine and strengthen the Kremlin’s negotiating position in ceasefire talks. That’s according to Ukrainian government and military analysts. The Ukrainian officials said the move could give Russian President Vladimir Putin every reason to delay discussions about pausing the fighting in favor of seeking more land. The analysts and military commanders said the Kremlin is eyeing a multi-pronged push across the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) front line as the spring fighting season draws near. Ukrainian leaders have argued repeatedly that Russia has no intention of engaging in meaningful dialogue to end the war.

Kristi Noem refused to say who financed some of her travel. It was taxpayers who were on the hook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis has found that South Dakota taxpayers subsidized Gov. Kristi Noem’s cross-country campaigning to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. More than $150,000 in expenses — tied to her state-provided security detail — appears to be related to political activity. The expenses incensed conservative state lawmakers, who also criticized Noem for refusing to release the expenses incurred during her time as governor. Noem’s spokesman would not answer questions about the expenses and pointed to the travel of Democratic governors in other states.

Critics see Trump attacks on the ‘Black Smithsonian’ as an effort to sanitize racism in US history

ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights advocates, historians and Black political leaders are sharply rebuking President Donald Trump for his order targeting the Smithsonian Institution. They argued that his executive order targeting the Smithsonian Institution is his administration’s latest move to downplay how race, racism and Black Americans themselves have shaped the nation’s story. The Thursday executive order points to the National Museum of African American History and Culture by name and argues that the Smithsonian as a whole is engaging in a “concerted and widespread effort to rewrite our Nation’s history.” The order argues that a “corrosive … divisive, race-centered ideology” has “reconstructed” the nation “as inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed.”

Private groups work to identify and report student protesters for possible deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s efforts to deport foreign students who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations are getting help from private groups that use facial-recognition technology to identify masked protesters. That’s so their names can be turned over to government officials. Other groups have called on supporters at universities to report protesters on their campuses to immigration authorities. After the arrest of a Columbia University grad student, the campaign to identify masked protesters and to turn them in has blurred the line between public law enforcement and private groups. The effort has also stirred anxiety among foreign students worried that activism could jeopardize their legal status.

What is Eid al-Fitr and how do Muslims celebrate the Islamic holiday?

CAIRO (AP) — The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is drawing to an end and Muslims around the world will soon start celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Eid is a joyous time marked with congregational prayers and festivities that typically include family visits, gatherings and new clothes. Some common Eid greetings are: Eid Mubarak, or Blessed Eid, and Happy Eid. For some Muslims, this year’s Eid comes amid significant changes in their communities.

They fled Syria years ago. Now, they spend their first Ramadan back amid nostalgia, relief and loss

DARAYA, Syria (AP) — As they spend their first Ramadan in their country in years, many Syrians who’ve recently returned from abroad to a homeland they were forced to flee have been celebrating the end of the Assad family’s rule. They enjoy family reunions and relish some new freedoms and some old traces of the lives they once knew. But they also face challenges as they adjust to a country ravaged by a prolonged civil war and grappling with a complex transition. They grieve losses: Killed and missing loved ones, their absence amplified during Ramadan. Destroyed or damaged homes. And family gatherings shattered by the exodus of millions. The Muslim holy month is a time for daily fasting and increased worship. It typically also sees joyous gatherings around food.

New US strikes against Houthi rebels kill at least 1 in Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Suspected U.S. airstrikes have pounded Yemen overnight. The Houthi rebels reported the bombings into Saturday morning killed at least one person. The full extent of the damage and possible casualties wasn’t immediately clear. The attacks followed a night of airstrikes early Friday that appeared particularly intense compared to other days in the campaign that began March 15. The U.S. military separately released a black-and-white video showing it bombing the Yemen military’s general command headquarters held by the Houthis in Sanaa, something the rebels have not reported.

New wave of smaller, cheaper nuclear reactors sends US states racing to attract the industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. states are positioning themselves to compete for newer, cheaper nuclear reactors being developed as communities and tech giants compete in a race for electricity. For some state officials, nuclear is a carbon-free source of electricity that helps them meet greenhouse gas reduction goals. Others see it as an always-on power source to replace an accelerating wave of retiring coal-fired power plants. Twenty-five states passed legislation to support advanced nuclear energy last year. This year lawmakers have introduced over 200 bills supportive of nuclear energy. The reactors have high-level federal support and utilities across the U.S. are working to incorporate the energy source into their portfolios.

Military review of fitness standards will find array of tests, but higher requirements for combat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s decision to review military standards on combat and physical fitness and appearance opens a Pandora’s box of the widely different rules among the services. It raises questions about whether there should be a cookie-cutter approach or if service differences, evolving social norms and recruiting realities will still be allowed to play a role in policy decisions. Hegseth has been very public about his opposition to women in combat jobs and his belief that standards were lowered to accommodate women, and he warned there would be reviews to address the issues.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.