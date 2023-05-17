AP News Summary at 5:14 a.m. EDT

North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy is becoming law in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. The House completed the second and final part of the override Tuesday night after a similar three-fifths majority voted for the override earlier Tuesday in the Senate. The outcome represents a major victory for Republican legislative leaders who needed every GOP member on board to enact the law over Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. The vote comes as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers also debating laws to sharply limit abortion in South Carolina and Nebraska.

Black victims of violent crime disproportionately denied aid in many states

Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. The denials add up to thousands of Black families missing out on millions of dollars in aid each year. Experts say the disparities are rooted in biases embedded in the design of victim compensation programs, among other factors. States are starting to address the problem as part of a wider reckoning with racism across the criminal justice system.

Trump-backed Daniel Cameron to face Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor and will face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Cameron was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and emerged victorious from a 12-candidate field that included former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Cameron would be the state’s first Black governor if elected. The race now shifts to the general election in November, when Beshear will face a tough reelection bid in the Republican-dominated state. The contest will test the strength of a popular Democratic governor who has forged an identity as consoler in chief.

Democrat Cherelle Parker wins primary for Philadelphia mayor

Voters in Philadelphia have chosen Cherelle Parker as their Democratic nominee for mayor. In the heavily Democratic city, that makes Parker likely to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor and the first woman to serve in the role. She beat out other former council members, a former city controller and a political outsider in Tuesday’s primary. Parker has a long political history in Pennsylvania, after 10 years as a state representative and six as a member of the city council. She will go up against Republican David Oh in the Nov. 7 general election.

G-7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The symbolism will be palpable when leaders of the world’s rich democracies sit down in Hiroshima later this week. The Japanese city’s name evokes the tragedy of war, and the leaders will tackle a host of challenges including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions in Asia. The attention on the war in Europe comes just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy completed a whirlwind trip to meet many of the Group of Seven leaders now heading to Japan. G-7 leaders are also girding for the possibility of renewed conflict in Asia as relations with China deteriorate.

‘I only operate:’ A Ukrainian trauma surgeon has an all-consuming task during Russia’s war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The lead trauma surgeon at a military hospital in Ukraine’s capital has his hands deep in a war churning hundreds of miles away. The 59-year-old doctor’s work to repair the bodies of some of the most badly injured soldiers is all-consuming. “I only operate,” Petro Nikitin says. “I do nothing else in my life now. I don’t see my children, who have been evacuated, I don’t see my wife, who has been evacuated, I live by myself, and all I do is treat the wounded.” While the Ukrainian military does not provide casualty figures, some Western sources estimate more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia invaded the country.

Debt limit progress as Biden, McCarthy name top negotiators to avert national default

WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks have entered an encouraging new phase as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have tapped top emissaries to negotiate a deal to avert an unprecedented national default. The president also cut his upcoming overseas trip short in hopes of closing out a deal before the end of the month. The fresh set of negotiators means that the scope of the discussions is now largely narrowed to what White House and McCarthy will agree to as part of a deal that would allow lawmakers to raise the debt limit in the coming days. The speaker said after a meeting with Biden and congressional leaders that a deal was “possible” by week’s end.

Reports say 39 missing after Chinese fishing boat capsizes in Indian Ocean

BEIJING (AP) — Reports say that 39 people are missing more than 24 hours after a Chinese fishing boat operating in the Indian Ocean capsized. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the accident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The report said the crew includes 17 from China, 17 from Indonesia and five from the Philippines. No word was given on the cause of the capsizing. Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang have ordered Chinese diplomats abroad, as well as the agriculture and transportation ministries, to assist in the search for survivors. Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines have also expressed their willingness to join in the search. Indonesia said the capsizing occurred about 2,880 miles northwest of Australia.

Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with $452 million restitution bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison. An appeals court has rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday comes nearly three weeks after Holmes deployed a last-minute legal maneuver to delay the start of her 11-year prison sentence. The federal judge who imposed that sentence on Tuesday ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes The same judge will now a new prison reporting date for Holmes. The judge previously recommended she be imprisoned in Bryan, Texas.

Criminal cases for killing eagles decline as wind turbine dangers grow

ROLLING HILLS, Wyo. (AP) — Criminal cases brought by U.S. wildlife officials for harming protected bald and golden eagles dropped sharply in recent years, despite growing concern that wind energy and other pressures are jeopardizing golden eagle populations. The falloff in enforcement was revealed in data obtained by the Associated Press. It came as officials ramped up issuing permits that will allow companies to kill thousands of golden eagles in coming decades without legal consequence. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service field agent numbers are at historical lows amid growing concern that a proliferation of wind turbines to feed a growing demand for renewable energy is jeopardizing golden eagle populations.

