AP News Summary at 5:09 p.m. EDT

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Donald Trump is holding out Saudi Arabia as a model for a reimagined Middle East. He’s using his first major foreign trip of his term to emphasize the promise of economic prosperity over instability in a region that is reeling from multiple wars. The president says he will move to lift sanctions on Syria and normalize relations with the new government led by a former insurgent,. And he’s touting the U.S. role in bringing about a fragile ceasefire with Yemen’s Houthis. But Trump also is indicating his patience is not endless. He urged Iran to make a new nuclear deal with the U.S. or risk severe economic and military consequences.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will ease sanctions on Syria and move to normalize relations with its new government to give the country “a chance at peace.” The development came shortly before Trump was set to meet Wednesday in Saudi Arabia with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The onetime insurgent led the overthrow of longtime leader Bashar Assad last year. Trump says the effort at rapprochement came at the urging of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump says he hopes the new government succeeds and wishes ihem luck. He says, “Show us something special.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie testifies at his trial about abuse and ‘freak offs’

NEW YORK (AP) — The R&B singer Cassie has taken the witness stand in her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial. The trial resumed Tuesday in New York. Combs is accused of forcing women including Cassie into drugged-up sex parties he described as “freak offs.” Cassie testified that she was injured in multiple beatings by Combs and compelled to participate in the “freak offs” for a decade. Lawyers for three-time Grammy winner told the jury on Monday that while Combs could be violent, he never veered into sex trafficking or racketeering. A surveillance video made public last year showed Combs beating Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Kim Kardashian testifies about being bound and held at gunpoint during Paris robbery

PARIS (AP) — Kim Kardashian says she feared she would be raped and killed during a 2016 armed robbery in Paris. She testified in the trial Tuesday, confronting for the first time the men accused of tying her up at gunpoint in her hotel suite and stealing more than $6 million in jewelry. She says she thought she was going to die. Her testimony marks the emotional climax of a trial that has reignited debates about the cost of fame and what it means to live publicly.

Zelenskyy says he will be waiting for Putin in Ankara on Thursday for talks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that he will be waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Turkish capital this week to conduct face-to-face talks about the more than 3-year war. Putin hasn’t yet said whether he will be at the talks. U.S. President Donald Trump has urged the two sides to attend the discussions as part of Washington’s efforts to stop the fighting. Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv he will be in Ankara on Thursday to conduct the negotiations. He said he plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the two will wait for Putin to arrive. Zelenskyy said both leaders will travel to Istanbul if Putin chooses to hold the meeting there.

Cousins of Menendez brothers say they would welcome them into their homes if judge frees them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge is listening to arguments this week over whether Erik and Lyle Menendez should receive reduced sentences. The brothers have spent more than 30 years in prison for killing their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. Their attorneys are expected to argue over the course of a two-day hearing starting Tuesday that the brothers have been rehabilitated in prison, and they have the support of their extended family. Prosecutors have said they oppose resentencing because the brothers have not admitted to lies told during their trial about why they killed their parents.

Wall Street rises again as the S&P 500 erases its loss for 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rose following an encouraging report that showed inflation unexpectedly slowed across the country last month. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% Tuesday and erased its loss for the year so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.6% as AI and other tech stocks led the way. The report on inflation could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to cut interest rates later this year to help the economy, but analysts and economists cautioned that inflation could still run higher in coming months because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

FDA and RFK Jr. aim to remove ingestible fluoride products used to protect kids’ teeth

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are announcing an effort to phase out ingestible fluoride supplements used to strengthen children’s teeth, citing possible health risks. The announcement Tuesday is the latest action by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. against a substance that has been a mainstay of dental care for decades. The Food and Drug Administration said it will conduct a scientific review of the products by late October with the aim of removing them from the market. Formally withdrawing medical products requires a lengthy rulemaking process that can take years. Instead, the FDA will ask manufacturers to voluntary pull their products.

The US has 1,001 measles cases and 11 states with active outbreaks

The U.S. is up to 1,001 confirmed measles cases. Texas continues to confirm fewer cases in what’s now a nearly four-month outbreak, though the state still accounts for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. The Texas outbreak also spread measles to New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas. Three people, including two elementary school-aged children, have died from measles-related illnesses this year. Other states with active outbreaks include Indiana, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that’s airborne. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000.

MLB reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, making them Hall of Fame eligible

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson were reinstated by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday, making both eligible for the sport’s Hall of Fame after their careers were tarnished by sports gambling scandals. Rose’s permanent ban was lifted eight months after his death and comes a day before the Cincinnati Reds will honor baseball’s career hits leader with Pete Rose Night. Manfred announced Tuesday that he was changing the league’s policy on permanent ineligibility, saying bans would expire after death. Under the Hall of Fame’s current rules, it appears the earliest Rose or Jackson could be inducted would be in 2028.

