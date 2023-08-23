AP News Summary at 5:02 p.m. EDT

Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors

Russia’s civil aviation agency says mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday. All 10 people aboard were killed. Prigozhin led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year. The crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of the founder of the Wagner private military company has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny. At the time, President Vladimir Putin denounced the rebellion as “treason” and a “stab in the back” and vowed to avenge it. But the charges against Prigozhin were soon dropped, and the Wagner chief was allowed to retreat to Belarus, while reportedly popping back in Russia from time to time.

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has surrendered to authorities in Georgia to face an indictment alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor, celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after 9/11, is charged with Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The 79-year-old Giuliani is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters and illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s boycotting: The 8 candidates expected onstage for the first GOP debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Eight candidates are expected onstage at the first Republican presidential primary debate, but one of them might not be able to make it. The candidates the Republican National Committee announced for Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee include Florida burguGov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum qualified but hurt himself playing basketball Tuesday and went to a hospital. Former President Donald Trump is the primary’s early front-runner and says he’ll skip the debate. At least three candidates who thought they’d qualified were excluded. One of them is conservative radio host Larry Elder, who’s threatening to sue the RNC.

In deadly Maui fires, many had no warning and no way out. Those who dodged a barricade survived

As flames tore through a West Maui neighborhood, fleeing residents headed for the only paved road out of town in a dash for safety. Many were turned back toward the rapidly spreading fire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30. But those who disobeyed, or took seldom-used back roads, made it out safely. The road closures contributed to making Lahaina the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. But there were many problems that day, and in some ways the disaster began long before the fires started. The Associated Press has built a timeline and map of the disaster after reviewing public documents and interviewing dozens of survivors, public officials and others.

India lands a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club

NEW DELHI (AP) — India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation. A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. local time, sparking celebrations around the country, including from space scientists watching in the city of Bengaluru. After a failed attempt to land on the moon nearly four years ago, India joins the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new all-male Supreme Court has reversed course on abortion, upholding a ban on most such procedures after just weeks of pregnancy. The 4-1 ruling departs from the court’s own decision earlier this year to strike down a similar law. The continued erosion of legal abortion access across the U.S. South comes after Republican state lawmakers replaced the lone female on the court. Writing for the new majority, Justice John Kittredge acknowledged the ban infringes on “a woman’s right of privacy and bodily autonomy.” But he said the legislature reasonably determined that those interests don’t outweigh what he calls “the interest of the unborn child to live.”

At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin is unleashing heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic after making landfall in the country’s southern region. The Civil Defense agency said the storm killed one person on Wednesday. The storm is expected to swirl most of the day above the island of Hispaniola that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti. Forecasters say Franklin could dump up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain, with as much as 16 inches for Hispaniola’s central region. Officials are most concerned about the storm’s impact in Haiti, which is vulnerable to catastrophic flooding because of severe erosion from deforestation.

Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases

Authorities say the BTK serial killer is the “prime suspect” in at least two unsolved cases, including one in Oklahoma that led authorities to dig this week near his former Kansas property in Park City. Osage County, Oklahoma, Undersheriff Gary Upton told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into whether Dennis Rader was responsible for additional crimes started with the re-examination last year of the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Kinney in Pawhuska. The case, which was investigated on and off over the years, was reopened in December. Upton said another case that is being re-examined is the death of 22-year-old Shawna Beth Garber, whose body was discovered in December 1990 in McDonald County, Missouri.

North Korea conducts rocket launch in likely 2nd attempt to put spy satellite into orbit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a long-range rocket. South Korea’s military says in a statement the launch involved what the North called “a space launch vehicle.” It gave no further details. But it is likely to be the North’s second attempt to put a spy satellite into space. Earlier this week, Japanese officials said North Korea told it that the North plans to launch a satellite in the coming days. In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea had since vowed to make a second attempt.

Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study suggests that deep-sea “hot tubs” may help octopus eggs hatch faster. Octopus usually live solitary lives. So scientists were startled to find thousands of them huddled together at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of California. The researchers say it appears these octopus are taking advantage of heat seeping up from the base of an extinct underwater volcano to accelerate egg-hatching. The researchers found that eggs at this site hatch after about 21 months — far shorter than the four years or more for other deep-sea octopus eggs. The research was published Wednesday in Science Advances.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.