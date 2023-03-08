AP News Summary at 4:57 a.m. EST

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of Russia’s Wagner Group military company says that his troops have extended their gains in the key Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut as fierce fighting has continued in the war’s longest battle. Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wednesday that Wagner troops have taken full control of the eastern part of Bakhmut. He claimed that they now control all districts east of the Bakhmutka River that crosses the city in the eastern Donetsk region. The center of Bakhmut is located west of the river. Ukrainian authorities haven’t commented on Prigozhin’s claim. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think-tank, said in its latest analysis that Russian forces indeed have likely captured the eastern part of Bakhmut.

Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Officials say two survivors of a deadly abduction in Mexico are back on U.S. soil. They were brought to a hospital in Brownsville, Texas, on Tuesday. Two other Americans were killed after the group got caught in a drug cartel shootout last week. Officials say the group was on a road trip to Mexico for one of them to get cosmetic surgery. The Americans were hauled away in a truck. The region’s governor said Mexican authorities frantically searched as the cartel moved them around. They were eventually found Tuesday in a remote area near the Gulf coast in a wood shack.

FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI finds itself in a challenging moment as it conducts simultaneous investigations involving classified documents held by former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. The dual inquiries are both overseen by Justice Department special counsels and are unfolding in a hyper-partisan environment as election season nears and as Republicans use their new House majority to investigate the FBI and attack its credibility. In an interview with The Associated Press this week, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged that it was a tough time for the FBI. But he downplayed the impact that the “noise” had on the FBI’s day-to-day work, on morale or on its relationship to other law enforcement agencies.

Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — If you’re not told you are fired, are you really fired? At Twitter, probably. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who until recently was employed at Twitter, logged in to his computer last Sunday to do some work, only to find himself locked out. He might have figured, as others before him have in the chaotic months of layoffs and firings since Elon Musk took over the company, that he was out of a job. Instead, after nine days of no answer from Twitter as to whether or not he was still employed, Thorleifsson decided to tweet at Musk to see if he could get an answer.

China accuses Washington of trying to block its development

BEIJING (AP) — Is the United States out to sabotage China? Chinese leaders think so. President Xi Jinping accused Washington this week of trying to isolate his country and hold back its development. That reflects the ruling Communist Party’s growing frustration that its pursuit of prosperity and global influence is threatened by U.S. restrictions on access to technology, its support for Taiwan and other moves. Xi said a U.S.-led campaign of “containment and suppression” has “brought unprecedented, severe challenges.” China is hardly the only government to fume at Washington’s dominance of global strategic and economic affairs. But Chinese leaders see the United States as making extra effort to thwart Beijing as a challenger for regional and possibly global leadership.

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says that since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls. The U.N. mission to Kabul said in a statement released Wednesday that Afghanistan’s new rulers have shown an almost singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes. Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the U.N. secretary-general and head of the mission to Afghanistan, says — speaking of the harsh Taliban measures against women — that it’s “”been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere.”

Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut islands’ internet cables

NANGAN, Taiwan (AP) — Residents of Taiwan’s outlying islands near the Chinese coast have been without the internet for the past month. Taiwan’s National Communications Commission blames two Chinese vessels for cutting the cables. Taiwan’s government stopped short of calling it a deliberate act on the part of Beijing and there’s no direct evidence to show the Chinese ships were responsible. Authorities say tracking data shows Chinese ships in the area where the cables were cut. Some experts suspect China may have done it as part of harassment of the self-ruled island it considers its territory. They point to Russia’s destruction of the Ukrainian internet infrastructure as a weapon of war. China regularly sends warplanes and navy ships toward Taiwan to intimidate the island’s democratic government.

Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to unleash a trove of Jan. 6 Capitol attack footage to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has launched a wholesale Republican effort to rewrite the history of the deadly siege. Carlson aired the first installment of some 41,000 hours of security footage on his prime-time show and promised more Tuesday. The conservative commentator is working to reverse the narrative of the attack that had played out for the world to see into one more favorable to Donald Trump. It comes as Trump is again running for president and executives at the cable news giant have admitted the network spread the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden.

Oklahoma voters reject legalizing recreational marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma voters have rejected a state question to allow recreational use of marijuana. The state question was the only issue on the ballot Tuesday. It would have legalized pot for those over the age of 21. Oklahoma would have been the 22nd state to legalize adult use of cannabis. It would have been among the most conservative to do so. Similar proposals were rejected last year in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. The state already has one of the most robust medical marijuana programs in the country. The question was opposed by various religious leaders, law enforcement and prosecutors. They argued more legal marijuana would harm children and lead to more crime.

US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday. That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. They say the administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge. The restrictions were put in place on Dec. 28 and took effect on Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions.

