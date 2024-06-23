AP News Summary at 4:51 p.m. EDT

Here’s a look at Trump’s VP shortlist and why each contender may get picked or fall short

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has narrowed his vice presidential shortlist to a handful of contenders as he prepares to announce his pick in the days before, or perhaps at, next month’s Republican National Convention. He told reporters Saturday that he already has made his decision and that that person will be in attendance Thursday night in Atlanta at the first debate of the general election campaign with Democratic President Joe Biden. Some of the names thought to be on the shortlist are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sens. JD Vance of Ohio, Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Trump Cabinet member Ben Carson and Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida.

Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to 1,300 amid scorching temperatures

CAIRO (AP) — More than 1,300 people died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced soaring temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom. Saudi Health Minister Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel said that 83% of the fatalities were among unauthorized pilgrims who walked long distances in soaring temperatures. Egyptian officials said more than 660 of the dead were from Egypt. The fatalities included 165 pilgrims from Indonesia, 98 from India and dozens more from Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Malaysia, according to an Associated Press tally. Two U.S. pilgrims were also reported dead.

Millions swelter as temperatures soar across the US, while deadly floodwaters inundate the Midwest

Millions of Americans sweated through yet another scorching day, while floodwaters forced evacuations in parts of the Midwest, including a town in Iowa whose own water-level gauge was submerged. From the mid-Atlantic to Maine, across the Great Lakes region, and throughout the West to California, public officials cautioned residents about the dangers of excessive heat and humidity. In Oklahoma, the heat index — what the temperature feels like to the human body — was expected to reach 107 degrees on Sunday. The National Weather Service warned of the potential for rare tornadoes in the Northeast later Sunday.

Netanyahu again claims the US is withholding arms shipments, days after Washington denies it

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet that there had been a “dramatic drop” in U.S. weapons deliveries for Israel’s war effort in Gaza. With his remarks Sunday, Netanyahu doubled down on accusations that his country’s top ally, the United States, was withholding weapons shipments, despite denials from the Biden administration. Netanyahu said the drop in arms shipments began four months ago, without specifying which weapons. The dispute underscores the strains between Israel and Washington throughout the war in Gaza. Netanyahu’s earlier claims over the weapons last week sparked an uproar among critics in Israel and was met with denial and confusion from White House officials.

FBI seeks suspects in 2 New Mexico wildfires that killed 2 people, damaged hundreds of buildings

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Full-time residents of Ruidoso will be allowed to return home Monday as federal authorities seek to prosecute whoever started a pair of New Mexico wildfires that killed two people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of buildings and homes. The FBI says it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible for the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire in southern New Mexico. The fires forced thousands to flee. The FBI also said it is seeking the public’s help in identifying the cause of the fires discovered June 17 near the village of Ruidoso. But their announcement pointedly suggests humans are to blame.

Democrats wrestle with whether to attend Netanyahu’s address to Congress as many plan to boycott

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress, nearly 60 Democrats skipped his speech nine years ago. To them, it was a slap in the face to then-President Barack Obama as he negotiated a nuclear deal with Iran. With Netanyahu scheduled to address U.S. lawmakers on July 24, the number of absences is likely to be far greater. Congressional Democrats are wrestling with whether to attend. Many are torn between their long-standing support for Israel and their anguish about the way Israel has conducted military operations against Hamas in Gaza. Some Democrats say they’ll come out of respect for Israel. Others want no part of Netanyahu’s appearance.

With its new pact with North Korea, Russia raises the stakes with the West over Ukraine

Behind the pageantry of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea, a strong signal came through: In the spiraling confrontation with the U.S. and its allies over Ukraine, the Russian leader is willing to challenge Western interests like never before. The pact he signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un envisions mutual military assistance between Moscow and Pyongyang. Putin also said Russia could provide weapons to the isolated country, a move that could destabilize the Korean Peninsula and reverberate far beyond. He described the arms shipments as a response to NATO providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to attack Russia. And he bluntly declared Moscow is prepared to go “to the end” to achieve its goals in Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones and missiles kill 6 in Russia and Crimea, fresh bombing of Kharkiv leaves 1 dead

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say six people died and over 150 were wounded in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks while the second day of Russia’s aerial bombing of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine killed at least one person. The dead in Russia included five people killed by falling debris from Ukrainian missiles shot down Sunday in Sevastopol, a port city in Russia-annexed Crimea. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city’s Moscow-installed governor, said 151 people were wounded. The attacks came after Russia struck Kharkiv on Saturday with four aerial bombs, hitting a five-story residential building and killing three people.

New mom who delighted in her daughter is among the dead in Arkansas grocery store shooting

A new mom reveling in her daughter’s development was among four people shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at an Arkansas grocery story. Callie Weems died in the shooting Friday in the city of Fordyce. Weems’ mom, Helen Browning, said Sunday Weems had a 10-month-old daughter who was a constant source of entertainment and wonder. In all, 14 people were wounded in the attack, including the alleged gunman. It’s at least the third mass shooting at a grocery store in recent years. A gunman in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 people at a store in 2022. That was about a year after a store shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

‘Everything is at stake’ for reproductive rights in 2024, Harris says as Biden-Trump debate nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says “everything is at stake” with reproductive health rights in November’s presidential election. Harris’ comments in an MSNBC interview come as the Biden campaign steps up its focus on contrasting the positions taken by Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump on the issue before their debate Thursday night. The Biden campaign plans more than 50 events in battleground states and beyond to mark Monday’s second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the federal legal right to an abortion. Biden and his allies are trying to remind voters that the decision was made by a court that included three conservative justices nominated by Trump.

