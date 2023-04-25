AP News Summary at 4:51 a.m. EDT

Biden to launch ’24 bid, betting record will top age worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce Tuesday that he will run for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when he was sworn into office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years. Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more with voters. He faces a smooth path to winning the Democratic party’s nomination, but a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.

Defamation suit produced trove of Tucker Carlson messages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News didn’t go to trial, but still revealed plenty of what Fox personalities, including Tucker Carlson, had been saying about false 2020 election claims. The network’s top-rated host was let go Monday. His unexplained departure has turned a spotlight on what he said in depositions, emails and text messages among the thousands of pages Dominion released in the leadup to jury selection in the case. Carlson’s messages lambasted Fox’s news division and management, revealed how he felt about Donald Trump and demonstrated his skepticism of the election lies the network was airing repeatedly.

Montana transgender lawmaker silenced again, backers protest

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders in Montana persisted in forbidding Democratic transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from participating in debate for a second week and her supporters brought the House session to a halt Monday — chanting “Let her speak!” from the gallery before they were escorted out. Zephyr told supporters earlier Monday she planned to continue to speak forcefully against legislation that members of the transgender community consider matters of life and death. Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature have told the first-term Democrat that she must first apologize for saying they would have “blood on their hands” if they banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Fitful start to new 3-day truce in Sudan; airlifts continue

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s warring generals have pledged to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia to try to pull Africa’s third-largest nation from the abyss. The claims were immediately undercut by the sound of heavy gunfire on Tuesday in the capital of Khartoum. Several previous cease-fires declared since the April 15 outbreak of fighting were not observed. However, intermittent lulls during the weekend’s major Muslim holiday enabled evacuations of hundreds of diplomats, aid workers and other foreigners by air and land. For many Sudanese, the departure of foreigners was a terrifying sign that international powers expect a worsening of the fighting.

North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed legislation banning abortion in almost all cases. The new law prohibits all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Before then, only women or girls subject to rape, incest or who are suffering from narrowly defined medical emergencies would be allowed to end their pregnancies. After six weeks, even those exceptions disappear, making the North Dakota law one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. The bill’s sponsor says it will go into effect immediately. That’s despite a ruling last month from the North Dakota Supreme Court, which is blocking another ban on abortion in the state while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.

Black history class to undergo changes, College Board says

The College Board says changes will be made to its new AP African American studies course, after critics said the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life. The College Board said in a statement on Monday that experts charged with authoring the course will make changes to the latest framework in the next few months. It remains unclear what the changes are or when they will be made public. The course gained national attention this winter when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would ban the course in his state.

Long days of gravediggers tell story of Ukraine’s war dead

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine (AP) — There will be four funerals today in the section for fallen soldiers at main cemetery in the city of Kryvyi Rih. In Ukraine, even the business of death has become routine as funerals are held for soldiers across the country almost every day, at times multiple times a day. The war’s death toll is kept a closely guarded secret by government and military officials, but it can be measured in other ways: through the long working hours of the gravediggers, the repetitive rhythm of shovels and spades scooping up soil, the daily processions of weeping mourners.

Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CNN host Don Lemon has been fired by the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. CNN announced Lemon’s departure Monday. The host said in a Twitter post that he was stunned by the move and said he was informed by his agent. Lemon had been with the cable news network for 17 years. CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure. In mid-February, Lemon drew widespread condemnation for saying the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime” and later said he regretted the comment.

Coronation gives tourism boost, but UK economy still reeling

LONDON (AP) — The coronation of King Charles III is luring royal fans fascinated by the pageantry, spectacle and drama of the monarchy and far-flung visitors eager to experience a piece of British history. Tour companies, shops and restaurants are rolling out the red carpet, whether it’s a decked-out bus tour of London’s top sights with high tea or merchandise running from regal to kitschy. The weekend of events starting May 6 will bring a welcome cash infusion to central London businesses, especially hotels, pubs and restaurants. But it won’t do much for U.K. residents struggling with an economy on the precipice of recession and a cost-of-living crisis that has stirred months of disruptive strikes.

