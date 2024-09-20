AP News Summary at 4:46 p.m. EDT

Secret Service report details communication failures preceding July assassination attempt on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Communication breakdowns with local law enforcement hampered the Secret Service’s performance ahead of a July assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. That’s according to a new report that lays out a litany of missed opportunities to stop a gunman who opened fire from an unsecured roof. A five-page document summarizing the Secret Service report’s key conclusions finds fault with both local and federal law enforcement, underscoring the cascading and wide-ranging failings that preceded the July 13 shooting at a Butler, Pennsylvania., campaign rally where Trump was wounded in the ear by gunfire.

‘She should be alive today’ — Harris spotlights woman’s death to blast abortion bans and Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — For the first time since she ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris has given a speech focused squarely on abortion rights. She did so Friday in Georgia, where she highlighted the death of a woman who developed sepsis while waiting for a routine procedure. Her speech described Republican candidate Donald Trump as a threat to women’s freedom and their very lives, calling such deaths preventable and predictable. Harris’ campaign is hoping that reproductive rights will be a strong motivator for Democrats in the November election. Trump, meanwhile, continues to take credit for appointing Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Israel says its strike on Beirut killed a top Hezbollah military official as Lebanon reports 14 died

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel says it has carried out an airstrike that killed a senior Hezbollah military official in a densely populated southern neighborhood of the Lebanese capital. It was the deadliest such attack on Beirut in years. Lebanese health officials say at least 14 people were killed. The Israeli military’s chief spokesman says Friday’s strike on Dahiya targeted and killed Ibrahim Akil, a commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, as well as 10 other Hezbollah operatives. There was no immediate confirmation of Akil’s death from Hezbollah. The Israeli military did not elaborate on the identities of the other commanders allegedly killed in the strike on the crowded urban neighborhood. Lebanese health officials also said that at least 66 peole were wounded.

In-person voting begins for the US presidential contest, kicking off the sprint to Election Day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the 2024 U.S. presidential election has begun in three states — Virginia, South Dakota and Minnesota, the home state of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. The first ballots being cast Friday in person come with just over six weeks left before Election Day on Nov. 5. About a dozen more states will follow with early in-person voting by mid-October. Across the country, local election directors are beefing up their security to keep their workers and polling places safe while also ensuring that ballots and voting procedures won’t be tampered with. Most election officials are expecting high turnout through the final day of voting in November.

Federal officials have increased staff in recent months at NY jail where Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is held

NEW YORK (AP) — The Bureau of Prisons has increased staffing at the federal jail in New York City where Sean “Diddy” Combs is incarcerated amid criticism of poor conditions and violence. The agency says it has increased the number of workers at the Brooklyn around 20% since January. But the agency says 157 positions remain vacant. The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn has faced longstanding issues, including overcrowding, rampant contraband, and staff misconduct. Officials say they are working hard to address the myriad issues and will keep a sustained focus on the jail. The Bureau of Prisons also says it has been offering retention bonuses to address staffing shortages.

Western nations were desperate for Korean babies. Now many adoptees believe they were stolen

Western governments ignored widespread fraud in South Korean adoptions and sometimes pressured the country to keep the kids coming, an investigation led by The Associated Press has found. Many Korean children adopted overseas have realized their adoption paperwork was untrue, and their quest for accountability has spread to Western countries. Documents show that diplomats processed papers like an assembly line, despite evidence that agencies were bribing mothers and paying hospitals. The consequences are upending the global adoption industry. Some European countries have shut down adoptions, and the U.S. State Department said questions from AP prompted it try to piece together its history from archives. AP talked to more than 80 adoptees, in collaboration with Frontline (PBS).

Federal authorities subpoena NYC mayor’s director of asylum seeker operations

NEW YORK (AP) — As New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces a swarm of investigations into his top ranks, federal prosecutors are now seeking information from the director of New York City’s asylum seeker office. Molly Schaeffer, who leads the office, received a subpoena Friday from federal authorities. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the subpoena. The request comes weeks after federal agents seized phones from Adams’ top deputies, including his police commissioner, schools chancellor and two deputy mayors. Federal prosecutors have not yet said what they are investigating. Schaeffer referred comment to City Hall, which did not respond to an inquiry.

Passenger on a previous Titan sub dive says his mission was aborted due to apparent malfunction

A paid passenger on an expedition to the Titanic with the company that owned the Titan submersible testified before a U.S. Coast Guard investigatory panel Friday that the mission he took part in was aborted due to an apparent mechanical failure. The Titan submersible imploded last year while on another trip to the Titanic wreckage site. A Coast Guard investigatory panel has listened to four days of testimony. Fred Hagen was first to testify Friday and was identified as a “mission specialist,” which he and other witnesses have characterized as people who paid a fee to play a role in OceanGate’s underwater exploration. He said his 2021 mission to the Titanic was aborted underwater when the Titan began malfunctioning.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs joins list of Hollywood stars charged with sex crimes

With his arrest this week, Sean “Diddy” Combs joins a short list of celebrities prosecuted for sex crimes in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The music mogul, who is accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong sexual performances dubbed “Freak Offs,” is charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. The indictment against him lists allegations that go back to 2008. A judge Wednesday rejected the hip-hop mogul’s proposal that he await his sex trafficking trial in the luxury of his Florida mansion instead of a grim Brooklyn federal jail.

Ohtani keeps showing a flair for the dramatic during his historic 1st season with the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani keeps showing a flair for the dramatic during his historic first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese superstar is now the only player in Major League history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. He did it with his first career three-run homer game, his first six-hit game and a franchise and career-record 10 RBIs in Miami on Thursday. Now Ohtani and the Dodgers are back home Friday where he will resume trying to top himself. The Dodgers clinched their 12th consecutive postseason berth and are looking to wrap up the NL West title soon. It’ll be the first time Ohtani has played October baseball in the United States.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.