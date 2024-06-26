AP News Summary at 4:42 a.m. EDT

WikiLeaks’ Assange pleads guilty to publishing US military secrets in deal that secures his freedom

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to time already served in Britain as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that secures his freedom. The plea was entered Wednesday in a U.S. court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Pacific. The deal resolves a criminal case involving the receipt and publication of war logs and diplomatic cables that detailed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. The judge pronounced him “a free man” after imposing the sentence. Assange then left Saipan heading for his home country of Australia.

A Palestinian was shot, beaten and tied to an Israeli army jeep. The army says he posed no threat

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — When Mujahid Abadi stepped outside to see if Israeli forces had entered his neighborhood, he was shot in the arm and the foot, and that was only the start of his ordeal. Hours later, beaten and bloodied, he found himself strapped to the searing hood of an Israeli military jeep driving down a road. The army initially said Abadi was a suspected militant, but later acknowledged he had not posed a threat to Israeli forces and was caught in crossfire with militants. Video showing the 24-year-old strapped to the jeep circulated on social media, sparking widespread condemnation, including from the United States.

Biden and Trump are set to debate. Here’s what their past performances looked like

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, then-President Trump arrived at the first debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland seemingly determined to steamroll Biden at every turn. The debate turned into chaos. The second and final presidential debate of 2020, held in Nashville, Tennessee, was far more subdued. But if the Biden-Trump debate this Thursday in Atlanta spirals into pandemonium, consider that we could see this coming by looking back at that first Biden-Trump faceoff on Sept. 29, 2020. Here are some of the key moments.

Most Americans plan to watch Biden-Trump debate, and many see high stakes, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most U.S. adults plan to watch or listen to some element of Thursday’s presidential debate. And many think the stakes are high for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Biden and Trump remain broadly unpopular as they prepare to spar for the first time since 2020. Nearly 6 in 10 U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to watch, read or listen to commentary about the debate.

George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist, defeats Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York Democratic primary

George Latimer has defeated U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, of New York, in a Democratic primary that highlighted the party’s deep divisions over the war in Gaza. Latimer is the county executive in Westchester. He entered the race with the backing of Jewish leaders and was backed by a spending spree from pro-Israel groups that sought to unseat Bowman over his criticism of Israel. Bowman was seeking a third term. He is one of the most liberal members of Congress and had accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

As Iran’s presidential vote looms, tensions boil over renewed headscarf crackdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Seemingly every afternoon in Iran’s capital, police vans rush to major Tehran squares and intersections to search for women with loose headscarves and those who dare not to wear them at all. The renewed hijab push comes not quite two years since mass protests over the death Mahsa Amini after she was detained for not wearing a scarf to the authorities’ liking. The crackdown, which police are calling the Noor — or “Light” — Plan, began before President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, and whoever wins a vote to replace the hard-line cleric on Friday will have an influence over just how intense it becomes — and how Iran responds to any further unrest.

Kenyan police fire blanks to disperse protesters hours after parliament breached

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities fired blanks to disperse protesters in Nairobi suburb overnight Wednesday, hours after protestors stormed parliament in deadly demonstrations, burning parts of the building while legislators fled, as the country grapples with controversial tax increases. Police said they fired over 700 blanks in Githurai, a suburb east of the capital Nairobi. Videos of gunfire piercing the night air were shared online and reported by local media. The military was deployed overnight to support police during the “security emergency” and patrolled the central business district on Tuesday night as President William Ruto called the events treasonous and vowed to quash the unrest “at whatever cost.”

A US journalist goes on trial in Russia on espionage charges that he and his employer deny

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia on espionage charges, appeared in a court in Yekaterinburg for the start of his trial. The 32-year-old journalist appeared in the court in a glass defendants’ cage, with his head shaved and wearing a black-and-blue plaid shirt. Gershkovich was detained while on a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains city in March 2023. Russian authorities alleged he was “gathering secret information” on orders from the CIA about Uralvagonzavod, a facility that produces and repairs military equipment, but authorities have not publicly disclosed any evidence to back up the accusations. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government vehemently deny the charges. He faces a sentence of up to 20 years.

Midwest flooding devastation comes into focus as flood warnings are extended in other areas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The devastation from floodwaters was coming into focus for residents and officials near McCook Lake in North Sioux City, South Dakota, as water receded after days of heavy rains around the Midwest. Union County Emergency Management said Tuesday in a Facebook post that there was no water, sewer, gas or electrical service in that area. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem warned in a post on social platform X that people need to stay out of the area unless escorted by public safety officials while plans are made for people to try and retrieve belongings. The flooding has breached levees in Iowa, creating dangerous conditions that prompted evacuations. At least two deaths are being blamed on the storms.

Baby cousin with cancer inspires girls to sew hospital gowns for sick kids across U.S. and Africa

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Sick children across the country and in Africa are having their hospital stays brightened somewhat by the efforts of two young sisters from New Jersey, who make and donate brightly colored, kid-themed hospital gowns for kids. Giuliana and Audrina Demma have made and donated 1,800 gowns to them since 2021, and have since added small pillows to their creations. Giuliana was inspired by seeing her young cousin Giada in a huge, ill-fitting drab colored gown while fighting cancer as a toddler. When Giuliana learned to sew years later, she recalled how sad little Giada looked in the standard-issue hospital gown. So she decided to create bright, cheery gowns for kids.

