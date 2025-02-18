AP News Summary at 4:41 a.m. EST

Top Russian and US officials are discussing improving ties and ending the Ukraine war —without Kyiv

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The top diplomats from Russia and the U.S. are meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss improving ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. Tuesday’s talks represented a rapid and major change in American foreign policy under President Donald Trump. No Ukrainian officials were present at the meeting. It comes as the beleaguered country is slowly but steadily losing ground against more numerous Russian troops in a grinding war that began nearly three years ago. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country won’t accept any outcome from this week’s talks since Kyiv isn’t take part. European allies have also expressed concerns they are being sidelined. Beyond Ukraine, the meeting is expected to focus on thawing relations between Russia and the U.S.

Many weary Ukrainians long for an end to the war but now fear it will come on unfavorable terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After nearly three years of living under constant threat of Russian airstrikes while their troops fight a grinding campaign against Russia’s invasion, many Ukrainians long for an end to the war. But they now fear it could come on unfavorable terms. Top U.S. and Russian officials plan to meet Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss an end to the war. Kyiv won’t participate. That rankles some Ukrainians who worry they will be sidelined. While Ukraine will not take part in Tuesday’s talks, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said any actual peace negotiations would only take place with Ukraine’s involvement.

Israel’s ceasefires with Hezbollah and Hamas are both in doubt again

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says its forces will remain in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon after Tuesday’s deadline for their withdrawal under a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group. Lebanon’s government has expressed frustration over another delay. A separate ceasefire in Gaza is also in doubt as the region marks 500 days of Israel’s war with Hamas. Talks are yet to start on the ceasefire’s second phase, which would release more hostages and see the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory. An Israeli official says four bodies are expected to be returned to Israel on Thursday, with no details.

Egypt is developing a plan to rebuild Gaza, countering Trump’s call to depopulate the territory

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt is developing a plan to rebuild Gaza without forcing Palestinians out of the strip in a counter to President Donald Trump’s proposal to depopulate the territory so the U.S. can take it over. Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said the proposal calls for establishing “secure areas” within Gaza where Palestinians can live initially while Egyptian and international construction firms remove and rehabilitate the strip’s infrastructure. Egyptian officials have been discussing the plan with European diplomats and Arab countries, as well as ways to fund it.

Delta jet flips upside down on a snowy Toronto runway and all 80 aboard survive

TORONTO (AP) — A Delta Air Lines plane has flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport and ended up on its roof, injuring 18 people. The airport’s chief executive says all 80 people on board survived and those hurt had relatively minor injuries. The flight from Minneapolis attempted to land on a dry runway at around 2:15 p.m. Monday in Toronto. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph were blowing snow at the time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Video from the scene shows the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hosed it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend.

Social Security head steps down over DOGE access of recipient information: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Social Security Administration’s acting commissioner has stepped down from her role at the agency over Department of Government Efficiency requests to access Social Security recipient information. That’s according to two people familiar with the official’s departure who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Acting Commissioner Michelle King’s departure from the agency —after more than 30 years of service — was initiated after King refused to provide Department of Government Efficiency staffers at the Social Security Administration with access to sensitive information, the people said.

‘Life-threatening cold’ hits parts of US following deadly weekend flooding

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Harsh has cold descended on the nation’s midsection as a polar vortex grips the Rockies and northern Plains. The bitter cold comes on the heels of weekend storms that pummeled the eastern U.S. with floods, killing at least 14 people. The National Weather Service is warning of life-threatening cold as wind chills drop to minus 60 Fahrenheit in parts of North Dakota. Weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole into the U.S. and Europe. Extreme cold warnings have been issued for an 11-state swath of the U.S. stretching from the Canada border to Oklahoma and central Texas.

Vatican says the pope has a ‘polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.’ What is that?

LONDON (AP) — Vatican authorities said Monday that Pope Francis has a complex infection in his respiratory system and will require more targeted drug treatment. Officials said the 88-year-old pope is suffering from a “polymicrobial respiratory tract infection,” but gave few details. Doctors not involved in his care said the pope likely has a mix of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites growing in his lungs. Experts said that’s not uncommon in older people with prior medical problems and should be treatable with the right antibiotics, but it’s unclear how long that might take.

Death of South Korean actor at 24 sparks discussion about social media and internet culture

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron’s death this week has triggered an outpouring of grief and calls for changes to the way the country’s celebrities are treated in the public arena and on social media, which critics say can foster a culture of harassment. The 24-year-old began her career as a child actor and earned acclaim for her roles in several domestic films, including the 2010 crime noir “The Man from Nowhere.” She as found dead by a friend at her home in the country’s capital, Seoul, on Sunday. The National Police Agency has said that officers are not suspecting foul play and that Kim left no note.

Mexican musical legend Paquita la del Barrio dies at 77

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican musical legend Paquita la del Barrio has died at the age of 77. Her passing was announced on her official social media accounts and confirmed by her representatives to The Associated Press. The state capital of Veracruz will mourn the loss of the iconic singer, who had faced a number of recent health problems. “With deep pain and sadness we confirm the sensitive passing of our beloved ‘Paquita la del Barrio’ at her home in Veracruz,” the statement said. “She was a unique and unrepeatable artist who will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of all of us who knew her and enjoyed her music.”

