AP News Summary at 4:40 p.m. EST

Top Russian and American officials will hold talks on ending the Ukraine war without Kyiv

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Kremlin says senior American and Russian officials will hold talks on improving their ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. It would be the most significant meeting between the sides since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor nearly three years ago. The talks are scheduled for Tuesday in Saudi Arabia. They mark another consequential step by the Trump administration to reverse U.S. policy on isolating Russia, and are meant to pave the way for a meeting between U.S. and Russian presidents. The moves have sent Kyiv and key allies scrambling to ensure a seat at the table amid concerns that Washington and Moscow could press ahead with a deal that won’t be favorable to them. France called an emergency meeting of European Union countries and the U.K.

Many weary Ukrainians long for an end to the war but now fear it will come on unfavorable terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After nearly three years of living under constant threat of Russian airstrikes while their troops fight a grinding campaign against Russia’s invasion, many Ukrainians long for an end to the war. But they now fear it could come on unfavorable terms. Top U.S. and Russian officials plan to meet Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss an end to the war. Kyiv won’t participate. That rankles some Ukrainians who worry they will be sidelined. While Ukraine will not take part in Tuesday’s talks, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said any actual peace negotiations would only take place with Ukraine’s involvement.

Israel’s ceasefires with Hezbollah and Hamas are both in doubt again

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says its forces will remain in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon after Tuesday’s deadline for their withdrawal under a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group. Lebanon’s government has expressed frustration over another delay. A separate ceasefire in Gaza is also in doubt as the region marks 500 days of Israel’s war with Hamas. Talks are yet to start on the ceasefire’s second phase, which would release more hostages and see the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory. An Israeli official says four bodies are expected to be returned to Israel on Thursday, with no details.

Egypt is developing a plan to rebuild Gaza, countering Trump’s call to depopulate the territory

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt is developing a plan to rebuild Gaza without forcing Palestinians out of the strip in a counter to President Donald Trump’s proposal to depopulate the territory so the U.S. can take it over. Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said the proposal calls for establishing “secure areas” within Gaza where Palestinians can live initially while Egyptian and international construction firms remove and rehabilitate the strip’s infrastructure. Egyptian officials have been discussing the plan with European diplomats and Arab countries, as well as ways to fund it.

Delta Airlines plane flips on landing in Toronto and a badly hurt child is among 8 casualties

TORONTO (AP) — A badly injured child is among eight people who were injured when a Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. The airport confirmed on X that an “incident” occurred Monday with the Delta flight from Minneapolis and that all 80 passengers and crew are accounted for. Video from the scene shows the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend. Ornge air ambulance says it is transporting one pediatric patient to Toronto’s SickKids hospital and two adults with critical injuries to other hospitals in the city.

‘Life-threatening cold’ hits parts of U.S. following deadly weekend flooding

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Harsh cold descend on the nation’s midsection Monday as a polar vortex gripped the Rockies and northern Plains on the heels of weekend storms that pummeled the eastern U.S. with floods, killing at least 13 people. The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening cold as wind chills dropped to minus 60 Fahrenheit (minus 51 Celsius) in parts of North Dakota. Weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole into the U.S. and Europe. Extreme cold warnings were issued for an 11-state swath of the U.S. stretching from the Canada border to Oklahoma and central Texas.

Police arrest apparent leader of cultlike ‘Zizian’ group linked to multiple killings in the US

BOSTON (AP) — The apparent leader of a cultlike group known as the Zizians has been arrested in Maryland along with another member of the group. That is according to Maryland State Police. Police said that 34-year-old Jack Lasota was arrested Sunday along with 33-year-old Michelle Zajko of Media, Pennsylvania. They face multiple charges. The case of the Zizians was cracked open after Board Patrol Agent David Maland was shot in Vermont during a traffic stop involving two of the group’s members. The investigation has revealed the group may be linked to six deaths in three states.

Trump begins firings of FAA air traffic control staff just weeks after fatal DC plane crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has begun firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees, upending staff on a busy air travel weekend and just weeks after a fatal mid-air collision in Washington. Probationary workers were targeted in late night emails Friday notifying them they had been fired. That’s according to David Spero, president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union. One air traffic controller told the Associated Press the fired workers include personnel hired for FAA radar, landing and navigational aid maintenance.

To these Black retirees, the federal civil service now under attack was a path to the middle class

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal civil service that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are dismantling has been a way for people of color, in particular Black Americans, to get a toehold into the middle class for decades, as other occupations were closed off because of racial discrimination or patronage. Now that pathway to economic security is being jeopardized by the Republican administration’s efforts to gut the workforce. Black retirees speaking from California, Florida and Georgia recall their own work in the federal civil service, getting hired or starting in the military at a time when few other career pathways existed for them.

Vatican says the pope has a ‘polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.’ What is that?

LONDON (AP) — Vatican authorities said Monday that Pope Francis has a complex infection in his respiratory system and will require more targeted drug treatment. Officials said the 88-year-old pope is suffering from a “polymicrobial respiratory tract infection,” but gave few details. Doctors not involved in his care said the pope likely has a mix of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites growing in his lungs. Experts said that’s not uncommon in older people with prior medical problems and should be treatable with the right antibiotics, but it’s unclear how long that might take.

