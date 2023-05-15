AP News Summary at 4:40 a.m. EDT

As Erdogan’s votes dip, Turkey appears headed to a runoff presidential race

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s presidential elections appear to be heading toward a second-round runoff. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country for 20 years, is leading his chief challenger but is short of the votes needed for an outright reelection. With the votes of Turkish citizens living abroad still being counted on Monday, Erdogan had 49.3% of the votes, with his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, garnering 45%, according to state-run media. Erdogan, 69, told supporters he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff on May 28. The vote is being closely watched to see if the key NATO country remains under the control of the increasingly authoritarian president or can embark on a more democratic course.

UK promises more arms for Ukraine as Zelenskyy meets Sunak on European tour

LONDON (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Britain as the staunch ally of Ukraine prepares to give more military aid in an effort to change the course of the war. Zelenskyy landed by helicopter at Chequers, the British leader’s official country retreat, and was greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It is the fourth European country Zelenskky has visited in the past few days. He made an unannounced visit to Paris on Sunday evening to meet President Emmanuel Macron, after earlier trips to Germany and Italy, meeting those countries’ leaders as well as Pope Francis. Britain said Monday it would give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones.

Powerful Cyclone Mocha floods homes, cuts communications in western Myanmar, at least 700 injured

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rescuers have evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 12 feet deep along western Myanmar’s coast after powerful Cyclone Mocha injured hundreds and cut off communications. Damage and six deaths have been reported, but the true impact was not yet clear in one of Asia’s least developed countries. Winds blowing up to 130 mph injured more than 700 people among those sheltering in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township in Rakhine state, where the cyclone blew ashore Sunday. The Rakhine Youths Philanthropic Association said residents moved to roofs and higher floors as the waters rose. Water was still about 5 feet high in flooded areas Monday morning, but rescues were being made as the wind calmed.

GOP state lawmakers try to restrict ballot initiatives, partly to thwart abortion protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has joined a growing number of Republican-led states moving to restrict citizens’ ability to bypass lawmakers through ballot initiatives. A resolution passed last week will ask Ohio voters in August to boost the threshold for passing constitutional amendments to 60% instead of a simple majority. Voters in Idaho, Missouri and North Dakota also could see Republican-backed ballot questions that seek to limit direct democracy next year. It’s part of a trend that took off as left-leaning groups began increasingly using the initiative process to force public votes on issues opposed by GOP lawmakers but popular with voters, such as ensuring abortion rights.

China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison on spying charges. John Shing-Wan Leung, who also holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained in 2021 by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou. The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentencing Monday but gave no details of the charges. Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is generally made public. Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, human rights and territorial disputes. The U.S. Embassy says it is aware of the case but wouldn’t comment further due to privacy concerns.

What lies ahead for Thailand after dramatic opposition election win?

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s opposition has racked up a stunning majority of the 500 seats at stake in the race for the House of Representatives,, dealing a major blow to the establishment parties and a former general who led the Southeast Asian country since seizing power in a 2014 coup. The results of Sunday’s general election are a strong repudiation of conservative politics and reflect the disenchantment particularly of young voters who want to limit the influence of the military in politics and reform the monarchy. But the exact shape of the new government is less clear as post-election coalition talks and behind-the-scene negotiations take center stage.

Biden proposal would let conservationists lease public land much as drillers and ranchers do

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — More than a century after the U.S. started selling oil leases on public lands, the Biden administration is seeking to let conservationists lease government property to restore it. The idea is stirring debate over the best use of vast taxpayer-owned property in the West. The proposal would allow conservation groups or others to buy leases to restore degraded government land, much the same way oil companies buy leases to drill. The head of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the proposal would make conservation an “equal” priority. But some Republican lawmakers contend the changes are a backdoor to excluding agricultural and energy development interests.

Native American remains discovered at Dartmouth College spark calls for accountability

BOSTON (AP) — Dartmouth College says it has found the partial skeletal remains of 15 Native Americans housed in its anthropology department. The discovery in November set in motion efforts to repatriate the remains to the appropriate tribes. It is also sparking a larger conversation between the college and Native American students and alumni about why the remains sat for so long, how the college acquired them and who is to blame for the oversight. The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires federally funded institutions, such as universities, to return remains and cultural items to the appropriate tribes.

Are you who you say you are? TSA tests facial recognition technology to boost airport security

BALTIMORE (AP) — The agency tasked with securing America’s airports is testing the use of facial recognition technology at a number of airports across the country. The Transportation Safety Administration says the technology is an effort to more accurately identify the millions of passengers traveling through its airports every day and that passengers can opt out. The technology is both checking to make sure the person at the airport matches the ID presented and that the identification is in fact real. It’s currently at 16 airports. Critics have raised concerns about questions of bias in facial recognition technology and possible repercussions for passengers who want to opt out.

Auschwitz museum begins emotional work of conserving 8,000 shoes of murdered children

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum has launched a two-year effort to preserve 8,000 shoes that belonged to children before they were murdered at the Nazi German death camp. In all, about 110,000 shoes of victims remain at Auschwitz, some on display in a large room where visitors file by daily. Many are warped and are in a state of decay, yet they endure as emotional testaments of lives brutally cut short. Most of the victims were Jews killed in dictator Adolf Hitler’s effort to exterminate the Jews of Europe. Museum workers describe the children’s shoes as one of the most emotional testaments of the crimes carried out at Auschwitz, where more than 1.1 million people were murdered during World War II.

