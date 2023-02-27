AP News Summary at 4:37 p.m. EST

DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that gives him control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The bill requires the Republican DeSantis to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida. The governor signed the legislation on Monday. The move comes as DeSantis gears up for an expected presidential run and marks a high-profile legislative victory for a governor whose leveraging of cultural and political divides has pushed him to the fore of national Republican politics.

Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments this week over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. It’s a plan that impacts millions of borrowers who could see their loans wiped away or reduced. Republican-appointed judges have kept the Democratic president’s plan from going into effect. It’s unclear how the court will respond. The court is dominated 6-3 by conservatives. The justices have scheduled two hours of arguments in the case Tuesday, though it’ll probably go longer. The public can listen in on the court’s website beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern. The court is hearing challenges by two students and by six Republican-led states: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina.

‘Dilbert,’ Scott Adams lose distributor over racist remarks

The distributor of the “Dilbert” comic strip says it will sever ties with creator Scott Adams over his recent racist comments. Andrews McMeel Universal said in a statement issued Sunday that Adams’ comments were not compatible with the company’s core values. The company also operates the popular GoComics website, which scrubbed “Dilbert” from its site by Monday morning. Dozens of newspapers nationwide have said they will no longer run “Dilbert,” which started in 1989. Adams said on his YouTube channel on Monday that he did not consider the moves censorship, but rather a business decision.

Winds shred Southern Plains; California to see more snow

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parts of the Southern Plains are surveying the damage and counting the injured after tornadoes and other powerful winds. Emergency officials say at least one person was killed in a tornado in western Oklahoma. Forecasters warned Monday of continued high winds in parts of the Plains and of thunderstorms and possible tornadoes in the Ohio Valley. In Michigan, residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm. In California, weather officials said winter storms will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather. And parts of the Northeast that have seen little snow are under a winter storm warning.

Trans people face ‘horrifying’ rhetoric at statehouses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock pharmacist’s testimony before a legislative committee about gender affirming care for minors resulted in an Arkansas lawmaker asking about her genitalia. The exchange highlights the type of hostile rhetoric that transgender people say they’re facing at statehouses across the country. Advocates worry the tactics could have a chilling effect on those who want to speak out against a flood of new restrictions targeting trans people. The Human Rights Campaign says at least 150 bills targeting transgender people have been introduced this year. Bans on gender-affirming care for minors have been enacted this year in South Dakota and Utah, and Republican governors in Tennessee and Mississippi are expected to sign similar bans into law.

‘Take It Down:’ a tool for teens to remove explicit images

“Once you send that photo, you can’t take it back,” goes the warning to teenagers, often ignoring the reality that many teens send explicit images of themselves under duress, or without understanding the consequences. A new online tool aims to give some control back to teens, or people who were once teens, and take down explicit images and videos of themselves from the internet. Called Take It Down, the tool is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and funded in part by Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram.

Mexican president disparages pro-democracy demonstrators

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president lashed out Monday at demonstrators who protested cuts to election funding over the weekend, belittling their concerns about threats to democracy and dashing any hopes that he would try to ease rising political tensions. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador seemed to revel in the conflict, hurling insults at the tens of thousands of people who demonstrated in Mexico City’s main plaza, calling them thieves and allies of drug traffickers. Demonstrators at Sunday’s demonstration in Mexico City’s main plaza had few kind words for López Obrador. They say his plans to cut salaries and funding for local election offices, and other changes approved last week by Mexico’s Senate, are a threat to democracy.

Stocks steady themselves after Wall Street’s rout last week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed slightly higher, clawing back some of the losses from their worst week since early December. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday, just its second gain in the last seven days. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Treasury yields eased a bit. That helped take some pressure off stocks after yields soared this month as Wall Street raised its forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates and how long it will keep them there. Such forecasts have jumped as inflation and much of the overall economy have remained more resilient than expected.

Defense at Murdaugh trial says 2 shooters; jury to see scene

A defense expert in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial says he thinks two different shooters killed the disgraced attorney’s wife and son. The idea of two killers has hovered over the trial because two different weapons were used and there’s no evidence either victim tried to defend themselves. Crime scene expert Tim Palmbach was the first witness to suggest the theory in testimony. Palmbach says the theory is mostly common sense. Also on Monday, the judge agreed with a defense request to let jurors travel to see the Murdaugh home. The date for that visit has not been set.

AI learns to outsmart humans in video games – and real life

Video game players have competed against computer-controlled opponents for decades, but they haven’t been as smart and fast as GT Sophy, the new AI driver on PlayStation’s Gran Turismo. Visit an artificial intelligence laboratory at research universities and companies like Sony, Google, Meta and Microsoft and it’s not unusual to find AI agents like Sophy racing cars, slinging angry birds at pigs, fighting epic interstellar battles or helping human gamers build new Minecraft worlds. It’s all part of the job description for computer systems trying to learn how to get smarter in games. In some instances, they are also trying to learn how to get smarter in the real world.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.