AP News Summary at 4:31 p.m. EST

A deeper look at the talks between US and Russian officials and what comes next

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Top U.S. and Russian officials had their most extensive high-level engagement since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine almost three years ago. They met for nearly four hours Tuesday in Saudi Arabia as President Donald Trump sought to advance his goal of ending the fighting in Ukraine and mending ties with Moscow. The delegations said the discussions were a good first step. However, the rapprochement may come at a cost to the transatlantic alliance of the U.S. and Europe and significantly damage Washington’s standing with Ukraine as well as with other nations counting on U.S. leadership in NATO and elsewhere for their security and protection.

Trump will sign new executive orders while his first joint TV interview with Musk airs in prime time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is signing new executive orders while his first joint television interview with adviser Elon Musk airs in prime time. Trump’s private club and home in Palm Beach, Florida, is also the setting Tuesday night for an awards program by a conservative group led by Mike Flynn, who served briefly as national security adviser in the Republican president’s first term. Trump has been in Florida since Friday. The White House hasn’t commented on the new executive orders Trump will sign at his Mar-a-Lago club and home. Trump has used previous executive orders to address issues including border security and transgender rights. Trump and Musk’s interview is with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity.

Hamas says it will free 6 living hostages and hand over 4 bodies, accelerating Gaza releases

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Hamas leader says the militant group will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday and the bodies of four others on Thursday. The surprise acceleration in releases is apparently in return for Israel allowing long-requested mobile homes and construction equipment into the Gaza Strip. The six are the last living hostages set to be freed under the ceasefire’s first phase. The sides have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase, in which Hamas says it will only release dozens more hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

All 80 aboard a Delta jet survive after it burst into flames on a Toronto runway

TORONTO (AP) — The Delta Air Lines jet came down fast, landing so hard that it lost its right wing, then burst into flames on a runway in Toronto. The aircraft slid to a stop, upside down, leaving a trail of black smoke in its wake and passengers scrambling to escape the wreckage. Miraculously, all 80 people on board the flight from Minneapolis to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport survived the crash Monday afternoon. The airport’s CEO said Tuesday that all but two of the 21 people injured on the flight have been released from hospitals.

Arctic air sweeping south over Plains shatters record temperatures in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Arctic air gripping the Plains has broken cold-weather records in North Dakota. The capital city of Bismarck dropped to minus 39 on Tuesday, breaking the record of minus 37 set in 1910 for the same date. And late on Monday, Bismarck sank to minus 35, shattering a 150-year-old record low of minus 35 for Feb. 17. A gradual warmup is expected in coming days. Parts of southwestern and south-central North Dakota are forecasted to hit the 50s on Monday. More than 95 million people are in the deep freeze due to a polar vortex.

The pope has pneumonia in both lungs but remains in good spirits, the Vatican says

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both his lungs, after new tests showed a further complication in the condition of the 88-year-old pope. The Vatican said late Tuesday that Francis’ respiratory infection also involves asthmatic bronchitis, which required the use of cortisone antibiotic treatment. “Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said. Nevertheless the pope is in good spirits and is grateful for the prayers for his recovery, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a late update.

US Postal Service head DeJoy to step down after 5 years marked by pandemic, losses and cost cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Postal Service, Louis DeJoy, says he intends to step down. In a Monday letter, Postmaster General DeJoy asked the Postal Service Board of Governors to begin looking for his successor. DeJoy took the helm of the postal service in the summer of 2020. His roughly five-year tenure was marked by the coronavirus pandemic and surges in mail-in ballots during two presidential elections. He developed a 10-year plan to modernize operations and stem billions of dollars in losses through cost and service cuts. In his letter, DeJoy said he wants to be helpful in facilitating the transition.

Texas measles cases are up, and New Mexico now has an outbreak. Here’s what you need to know

The measles outbreak in rural West Texas has grown to 58 cases as of Tuesday. Eight people in neighboring eastern New Mexico also have been diagnosed with the highly contagious disease. New Mexico health department spokesman Robert Nott says the agency hasn’t “identified any direct contact” with the Texas cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday that 13 people are hospitalized, while none infected in New Mexico were hospitalized. Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours.

Leonard Peltier leaves prison after Biden commuted his sentence in the killing of two FBI agents

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Native American activist Leonard Peltier has been released from a Florida prison, weeks after then-President Joe Biden angered law enforcement officials by commuting his life sentence to home confinement in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. A prison official says the 80-year-old Peltier left the Coleman penitentiary in an SUV on Tuesday. He didn’t stop to speak with reporters or the roughly two dozen supporters who gathered outside the gates to celebrate his release. Peltier, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in North Dakota, is headed back to his reservation, where family and friends will celebrate his release with him on Wednesday and where he’ll serve his home confinement.

Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style

LONDON (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has arrived wearing a tie in Ferrari red as the 20 Formula 1 drivers and 10 teams gathered in London on Tuesday to kick-start the 2025 season with a new live launch show. The F1 75 Live event at London’s O2 arena marks a new approach by the series. It’s the first time F1 is hosting its own large-scale launch event, rather than leaving it to the individual teams to present their drivers and cars. The televised two-hour show includes musical acts like country singer Kane Brown, British band Take That and MGK, also known as Machine Gun Kelly.

