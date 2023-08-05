AP News Summary at 4:26 p.m. EDT

Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors want U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case. Prosecutors are pointing to a post on Trump’s social media platform in which Trump wrote, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” Chutkan gave Trump’s legal team until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the government’s request. Trump’s legal team then filed a request to extend the response deadline to Thursday and to hold a hearing on the matter.

Justice Department faces biggest test in its history with election conspiracy case against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is facing the biggest test in its history in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump. It is navigating unprecedented conditions in American democracy while trying to fight back against relentless attacks on its own credibility and that of the U.S. election system. The success or failure of the case has the potential to shape the credibility of the Justice Department. Try as Attorney General Merrick Garland might, there is no escaping the politics of the moment when the Justice Department of a president who is running for reelection is indicting his chief political rival, the front-runner for the Republican nomination.

Trump and allies boost calls for Justice Dept. takeover in new attack on democratic institutions

This week’s charges against former President Donald Trump for trying to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election have highlighted a new worry about American democracy — increasing calls by Trump and his allies for more control of federal prosecutions. Several legal experts are calling it perhaps the most troubling threat to the country’s democratic institutions should Trump, or another Republican, win the White House next year. Trump and other conservatives have argued that such a takeover is overdue, especially because they see the prosecutions against him as the 2024 presidential campaign is heating up as nakedly political.

Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in 2nd sea attack in a day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow has promised retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea, the second sea attack involving drones in one day. Ukraine struck a major Russian port earlier in the day Friday. Russia on Saturday strongly condemned what it sees as a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on a civilian vessel in the Kerch Strait, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She wrote on the Telegram messaging app: “There can be no justification for such barbaric actions, they will not go unanswered and their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be punished.” As Kyiv’s naval capabilities grow, the Black Sea is becoming an increasingly important battleground in the war.

Vermont’s flood-wracked capital city ponders a rebuild with one eye on climate change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A beloved bookstore in Vermont’s small capital city moved across the street to a new spot farther from the Winooski River after an ice jam sent river water into the store in 1992. But the move to higher ground wasn’t enough to save it from the latest flooding from torrential rains in July seen by some as the state’s worst natural disaster since a 1927 flood that killed dozens of people and caused widespread destruction. Now the mostly gutted shops and restaurants in downtown Montpelier are considering where and how to rebuild in an era when extreme weather is occurring more often. Vermont’s flooding was just one of several major flood events around the globe this summer that scientists have said are becoming more likely due to climate change.

Artificial intelligence is gaining state lawmakers’ attention, and they have a lot of questions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State legislatures across the country are rushing to get a handle on fast-evolving artificial intelligence. Many are focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Legislators are seeking ways to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while not hindering cutting-edge advancements in medicine, science, business, education and more. Connecticut plans to inventory all of its government systems using AI and regularly check to see if they’re discriminatory. Legislatures in Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia and Puerto Rico have created advisory bodies to study and monitor AI systems their agencies are using.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested after corruption conviction

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested former Prime Minister Khan after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for corruption. It’s the second time the popular opposition leader has been detained this year. His Saturday arrest followed a court convicting him earlier that day in an asset concealment case. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022. The prison sentence could bar Khan from politics ahead under a law that says people with a criminal conviction cannot hold or run for public office. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, said it will challenge the decision.

Pilgrims brave scorching heat for pope’s vigil in Lisbon after Francis ditches Fatima peace prayer

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An estimated 1.5 million young people filled a field in the Portuguese capital for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil. They’ve braved scorching heat to secure a spot for the evening prayer and to camp out overnight so they can be in place for his final farewell Mass on Sunday morning. Temperatures soared to 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday (95 F) in Lisbon and were forecast to top 40 C (104 F) on Sunday. The heat forced the pilgrims to shelter under umbrellas and makeshift shades of plastic canvas sheets tied between trash bins in the otherwise exposed field. Francis was presiding over the evening vigil, after spending the morning at the Catholic shrine in Fatima.

Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation. The event produced chaos, with dozens of people arrested — some jumping atop vehicles, hurling bottles and throwing punches. Police released Cenat early Saturday after he was issued a desk appearance ticket, which is issued by police to require a suspect to appear in court to answer charges. Police say they arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles.

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family

JINDERIS, Syria (AP) — A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria six months ago is in good health with her adopted family. The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. When she was found, her umbilical cord was still connected to her mother. After spending days at a hospital in north Syria, Afraa was released and handed over to her paternal aunt and her husband who adopted her and are raising her along with their five daughters and two sons.

