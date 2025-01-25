AP News Summary at 4:26 a.m. EST

Middle East latest: 4 Israeli female soldiers will be exchanged for 200 Palestinian prisoners

Hamas is expected to release four female Israeli soldiers for 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees in the second exchange since a ceasefire took effect last weekend. Under the terms of the fragile ceasefire deal, fighting is halted in Gaza for at least six weeks, during which dozens of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners will be freed while more aid flows in. In exchange for the four soldiers being released Saturday, Israel should free 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees, including 120 militants serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas militants have handed over four captive female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross after parading them in front of a crowd in Gaza City. Television footage showed the handover on Saturday. Israel is set to release 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees later in the day as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. It is the second such exchange since a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip last weekend. It is another test for the truce that is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the militant group. The fragile deal has so far held, quieting airstrikes and rockets and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels unilaterally release 153 war detainees, Red Cross says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unilaterally released 153 war detainees. That’s according to a statement Saturday from the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Houthis had signaled Friday night they planned a release of prisoners, part of their efforts to ease tensions after the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The Red Cross said it “welcomes this unilateral release as another positive step towards reviving negotiations” over ending the country’s long-running war. However, the release follows the Houthis detaining another seven Yemeni workers from the United Nations, sparking anger from the world body.

Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship would overturn more than a century of precedent

U.S. President Donald Trump has said since his first administration that he wants to end birthright citizenship, a constitutional right for everyone born in the United States. This week he issued an executive order that would eliminate it, upending more than a century of precedent. The Department of Justice used the citizenship status of Native Americans as a legal analogy while defending the order in court. Over the years the right to citizenship has been won by various oppressed or marginalized groups after hard-fought legal battles.

Trump’s border emergency declaration comes amid relative calm after years of major turmoil

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency on the border with Mexico, saying “America’s sovereignty is under attack.” Active-duty military arrived Thursday in San Diego and El Paso, Texas. It comes at a moment of relative calm after unprecedented turmoil. Arrests for illegal border crossings plummeted more than 80% to about 47,000 in December. That was down from an all-time high of 250,000 the same period a year earlier. Arrests fell by about half when Mexican authorities increased enforcement within their own borders a year ago. And they plummeted by about half again when former President Joe Biden introduced severe asylum restrictions.

Hegseth confirmed as Trump’s defense secretary in tie-breaking vote despite turmoil over his conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Pete Hegseth as the nation’s defense secretary in a dramatic late-night vote. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote Friday in a late-night session. Republicans had pushed back questions about Hegseth’s qualifications amid allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior toward women. GOP senators prioritized the former Fox News host and combat veteran’s vow to create a “warrior culture” at the Pentagon. President Donald Trump said, “We have a great secretary of defense and we’re very happy.” Trump said. Hegseth’s confirmation rounds out Trump’s top national security Cabinet officials.

Senate heads toward confirming Kristi Noem as Trump’s homeland security secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is heading towards a vote on confirming South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary. It would place her at the head of a sprawling agency that will be essential to both national security and President Donald Trump’s plans to squash illegal immigration. Republicans were determined to barrel through on Noem’s confirmation, threatening to keep the Senate working through the weekend to install Trump’s national security Cabinet officials. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth won confirmation Friday night, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were already in place.

5 economic forces that could shape the first year of Trump’s presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like most presidents, Donald Trump faces an economy that seldom bends to political ambitions. The Republican has promised strong growth, high tariffs, income tax cuts and booming oilfields. But despite the solid job market and low 4.1% unemployment rate, he has to contend with headwinds like inflation, a budget deficit, increased tensions over trade, the fallout from his plans to curtail immigration and a persistent wealth gap. Each of these issues could help to shape how voters feel about a president they returned to the White House with the specific goal of fixing the economy.

Fighting in Sudan’s civil war sets ablaze the country’s largest oil refinery, satellite photos show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fighting around Sudan’s largest oil refinery has set the sprawling complex ablaze, sending thick, black smoke over the country’s capital, Khartoum. That’s according to satellite data analyzed by The Associated Press on Saturday An attack on Thursday at the oil field set fires across the complex. Satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC on Friday for the AP showed vast areas of the refinery ablaze. Forces loyal to Sudan’s military under army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan later claimed they had captured the refinery. The facility represents a long-sought prize for the military in the civil war it faces with the rebel Rapid Support Force.

Ukrainian winemaker, US vets team up on a mission: showing the best of Ukraine, one glass at a time

MONTCLAIR, Va. (AP) — A group of former American military officers and diplomats who served in Kyiv are teaming up with a Ukrainian winery owner to bring a taste of the Black Sea coast to a U.S. audience. Their goal goes beyond simple palate pleasure. They want Americans to see that Ukraine is “more than an ally at war, suffering tremendous tragedy.” Sam Lerman is a U.S. Air Force vet and one of those backing the new endeavor. He says bringing Shabo wines to the United States will help show “what Ukraine was really about, and has always been about.”

