AP News Summary at 4:23 p.m. EST

Trump talks about reporters being shot and says he shouldn’t have left White House after 2020 loss

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) — On the final Sunday of a rollercoaster presidential contest, Republican nominee Donald Trump is asking voters in Pennsylvania again to make him leader of a “failed nation” while also unleashing a profane, conspiracy-laden rant asserting U.S. elections are not legitimate in the first place. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris countered from a Michigan church pulpit that God offers America a “divine plan strong enough to heal division,” and, without saying Trump’s name, declared that Tuesday’s election offers voters the chance to reject “chaos, fear and hate” in favor of a more unified country defined by “freedom, justice and compassion.” The starkly different tones from the former president and sitting vice president come less than 48 hours before Election Day polls open.

When polls close in battleground states on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The results on Election Day will come down to Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have visited those seven battleground states the most during their campaigns. It will be a game of hopscotch to keep up with key times Tuesday in those states, which stretch across four different time zones. Georgia’s polls close first at 7 p.m. Eastern, followed by North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. and Pennsylvania and most of Michigan at 8 p.m. The rest of Michigan closes at 9 p.m. along with Arizona and Wisconsin. Nevada closes at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Trump wants to narrow his deficit with women but he’s not changing how he talks about them

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — When it comes to women, Donald Trump has stuck to a worldview in the campaign’s final days that his critics consider to be dated and paternalistic. The former president himself even acknowledges that some of that language has gotten him “into so much trouble” with a crucial group of voters. Trump says he’ll be the “protector” of women, whether they like it or not. The Republican presidential nominee has campaigned with men who’ve used sexist and crude language. And Trump has expressed alarm at the idea that wives might vote differently from their husbands.

North Carolina sees turnout record with more than 4.2M ballots cast at early in-person voting sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina elections officials say that more than 4.2 million voters cast ballots at early in-person voting sites, with turnout in western counties hit by Hurricane Helene outpacing the rest of the state. The State Board of Elections announced the record turnout Sunday. Early in-person voting, which ended Saturday, has become increasingly popular in the presidential battleground state over several election cycles. In 2020, a record 3.63 million people voted during the early-voting period. This year, the board said the state exceeded that total by Thursday, days before the period ended.

Israel says it carried out ground raid into Syria, seizing a Syrian citizen connected to Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Sunday it has carried out a ground raid into Syria, seizing a Syrian citizen involved in Iranian networks. It was the first time in the current war that Israel announced its troops operated in Syrian territory. Syria did not immediately confirm the announcement. The Israeli military said the seizure was part of a special operation “that took place in recent months,” though it did not say exactly when it occurred. It identified the man it seized as Ali Soleiman al-Assi, saying he lives in the southern Syrian region of Saida. It said he had been under military surveillance for many months and was involved in Iranian initiatives targeting areas of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria.

Still wrecked from past Israeli raids, hospitals in northern Gaza come under attack again

JERUSALEM (AP) — The last three hospitals still partially functioning in northern Gaza have been encircled by Israeli troops and caught amid fighting for weeks. Beleaguered staff inside struggle to treat waves of wounded, while haunted by Israeli military raids conducted against them late last year. The Kamal Adwan, al-Awda and Indonesian hospitals still have not recovered from the damage. The Associated Press gathered accounts of the raids on the three hospitals, part of a series of systematic assaults on hospitals across Gaza that have crippled the health system. Israel says Hamas uses hospitals as command and control bases, but in the cases of the three hospitals, it presented little evidence of a major Hamas presence.

Israel investigates leaks that appear to have bolstered Netanyahu as Gaza truce talks stalled

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court has loosened a gag order on a case investigating leaks of classified information allegedly involving one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s media advisers. Critics say they were aimed at giving him political cover as Gaza cease-fire talks ground to a halt. The court allowed the publication of the name of the central suspect in the case, Eli Feldstein, whom Israeli media said was one of Netanyahu’s media advisers. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, downplaying the affair and publicly calling for the gag order to be lifted. He has said the person in question did not participate in security discussions or receive classified information.

Spain flood survivors hurl mud at the royals and top government officials

PAIPORTA, Spain (AP) — A crowd of enraged flood survivors pelted the Spanish royal couple with mud and rocks during their first visit to the epicenter of the nation’s deadliest natural disaster in living memory. Officials rushed Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez from the scene soon after his contingent started to walk the mud-covered streets. Over 60 people perished in the town of Paiporta and thousands of lives were shattered.‘ Get out! Get out!’ and ‘Killers!’ the crowd shouted, among other insults. Bodyguards opened umbrellas to protect the royals and officials from the barrage of muck. Police had to step in, with some officers on horseback, to keep back the crowd of several dozen who hurled mud and wielded shovels and poles threateningly.

Who will replace Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader? It remains deeply uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans vying to replace longtime leader Mitch McConnell have been crossing the country to campaign and fundraise for colleagues, making their final arguments before an important upcoming Senate vote. But their pitches are being made mostly behind closed doors. And most GOP senators won’t yet say which lawmakers they’re backing. South Dakota’s John Thune and John Cornyn of Texas are the front-runners in the Nov. 13 secret ballot contest to replace McConnell. The Kentucky senator is stepping aside from the post in January after almost two decades as GOP leader. The winner could be the next Senate majority leader if Republicans win back the Senate.

AP Top 25: Oregon a unanimous No. 1 ahead of 1st CFP rankings, followed by Georgia, Ohio State

Oregon is a unanimous choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Ducks hope to also be in the top spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season on Tuesday. The Ducks are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third straight week and unanimous for the first time. Georgia remained No. 2. Ohio State earned a one-spot promotion to No. 3 with its win at Penn State. Miami and Texas round out the top five. Penn State slipped to No. 6.

