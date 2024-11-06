AP News Summary at 4:11 a.m. EST

Trump on verge of clinching presidency after win in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is on the verge of clinching the presidency Wednesday after winning Pennsylvania, putting him just three electoral votes shy of defeating Kamala Harris to secure his return to the White House. A victory in Alaska or any of the outstanding battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona or Nevada — will send the Republican former president back to the Oval Office.

The Latest: Trump inches towards a victory, GOP reclaims Senate majority

Republican Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, capturing three of the seven heavily contested battlegrounds and coming within a few electoral votes of winning the presidency. Republicans reclaimed control of the Senate, picking up seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Top House races are focused in New York and California, where Democrats are trying to claw back some of the 10 or so seats where Republicans have made surprising gains in recent years.

Republicans take Senate majority with wins in Ohio and West Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have taken the Senate majority for first time in four years. The unexpected battleground of Nebraska pushed Republicans over the top late Tuesday. Sen. Deb Fischer brushed back a challenge from independent newcomer Dan Osborn. That came after Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas defeated Democrat Colin Allred. Democratic efforts to salvage their Senate majority slipped further out of reach after Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio lost his reelection to Republican Bernie Moreno. Early on, Republicans picked up the seat in West Virginia. House races are in a state-by-state slog. The control of Congress is at stake this first presidential election after the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack.

Early election takeaways: Trump weakens Democrats’ coalition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with a final outcome uncertain Tuesday night, the 2024 presidential election has already exposed the depths of a fractured nation as the candidates navigated a political realignment based on gender and class under the near-constant threat of misinformation and violence. Indeed, historians may ultimately remember this election as pivotal in the evolution of U.S. politics. But the biggest takeaways may be the most obvious. America is poised to elect either its first female president in Harris or its first president with a felony conviction in Trump, whose enduring political strength through chaos — much of it his own making — may be unparalleled.

Bomb threats in swing states disrupt a mostly smooth Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — A series of bomb threats across multiple battleground states and baseless claims of wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump disrupted an otherwise smooth Election Day in a tumultuous presidential election. The bomb threats in parts of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin turned out to be hoaxes, but they forced some polling places to evacuate and extend hours, and delayed the counting of some ballots. The FBI said many of Tuesday’s hoax bomb threats appeared to originate from Russian email domains, though federal cybersecurity officials cautioned that the culprits were not necessarily Russian. Despite no evidence of widespread problems, Trump made unsubstantiated claims related to elections in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Abortion rights advocates win in 6 states and clear way to overturn Missouri ban but lose in 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights advocates lost on Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota ballot measure but prevailed in five other states, including Missouri, where an amendment clears the way to undo one of the nation’s strictest bans. By rejecting adding abortion rights to their state constitution, Florida voters kept a ban on abortion after the first six weeks of pregnancy in place. It’s the first time abortion rights groups have lost in a statewide ballot question since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a national right to abortion in 2022. Arizona, Colorado, Maryland and Nevada voters adopted such measures and New Yorkers passed an amendment to bar discrimination on the basis of “pregnancy outcomes.” .

Marijuana legalization fails in Florida as numerous states approve citizen voting amendments

A costly campaign to legalize marijuana has failed in Florida, falling short of the supermajority needed for passage. The amendment was one of several high-profile marijuana measures being considered in states Tuesday, alongside 10 states that were settling measures on abortion and reproductive rights. The ballot featured more than 140 measures in states. Several states passed amendments barring noncitizens from voting — something already banned by federal law. California passed a measure strengthening penalties for certain crimes. Among the proposals defeated were school choice measures in Kentucky and Nebraska, a redistricting measure in Ohio and the elimination of most property taxes in North Dakota.

AP VoteCast: Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump who cast their ballots for Tuesday’s presidential election had vastly different motivations — reflecting a broader national divide on the problems the United States faces. AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 115,000 voters nationwide, found that the fate of democracy appeared to be a primary driver for Vice President Harris’ supporters. It was a sign that the Democratic nominee’s persistent messaging in her campaign’s closing days accusing Trump of being a fascist may have broken through. By contrast, Trump’s supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation — two issues that the former Republican president has been hammering since the start of his campaign.

Stock market today: Stocks, bond yields and bitcoin advance as US election brings Republican gains

HONG KONG (AP) — Share prices and bond yields have surged as the Republican party gained control of the Senate and former President Donald Trump closed in on the 270 electoral votes that would return him to the White House. U.S. futures rose about 2%, and the price of bitcoin jumped at one point to a record $75,345.00. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rallied to 4.4% from 4.28%. The full results of Tuesday’s election may not be known for days or weeks as officials count all the votes, but investors already were maneuvering in anticipation that a victory by Trump will lead to faster economic growth and more market-friendly policies.

Israel’s Netanyahu dismisses his defense minister as wars rage. Protests erupt across country

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his popular defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement that came as the country is embroiled in wars on multiple fronts across the region. The move has sparked protests across the country. Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds over the war in Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival before taking the step as the world’s attention was focused on the U.S. presidential election. Netanyahu cited “significant gaps” and a “crisis of trust” between the men in his Tuesday evening announcement.

