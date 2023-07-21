AP News Summary at 4:11 a.m. EDT

Muslim-majority nations express outrage and plan street protests over Quran desecration in Sweden

BAGHDAD (AP) — Muslim-majority nations are expressing outrage over the desecration of a copy of the Quran in Sweden. Some prepared for street demonstrations following Friday prayers to show their anger. In Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, protesters planned demonstrations after Swedish police permitted a protest Thursday in which an Iraqi Christian living there kicked and stood on a Quran, Islam’s holy book. Hours before that, demonstrators in Baghdad broke into the Swedish Embassy and lit a fire to show their anger. Iraq has ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador. But that may not be enough to calm those angered, and another protest in Baghdad is planned for Friday afternoon.

By pulling out of the Ukrainian grain deal, Russia risks alienating its few remaining partners

By pulling out of a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a gamble that could badly damage Moscow’s relations with many of its partners that have stayed neutral or even been supportive of the Kremlin’s invasion of its neighbor. Russia also has played spoiler at the United Nations, vetoing a resolution on extending humanitarian aid deliveries into northwestern Syria and backing Mali’s push to expel U.N. peacekeepers. Putin’s declared goal in halting the Black Sea Grain Initiative is to win relief from Western sanctions for Russia’s agricultural exports. His longer-term goal could be to erode Western resolve as the war in Ukraine grinds on to its 17-month mark.

Propaganda tool? Bargaining chip? What North Korea may have in mind for Travis King

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — So what will North Korea do about the first U.S. soldier in decades to flee into its territory? Its official media have yet to mention Pvt. Travis King, there’s little precedent for his situation and guesses about the country’s next steps vary widely. Analysts say how long King stays in North Korea will likely depend on whether North Koreans find a way to spin his story for their own propaganda. Some believe that a swift release from North Korea is not in the cards for King as Pyongyang might try to use him as a bargaining chip to wrest concessions from Washington.

Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has released an unclassified document that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden. Republicans say the information is significant as they probe the financial affairs of the President Joe Biden’s family, reviving previously debunked claims of financial wrongdoing. House Oversight Chairman James Comer had issued a subpoena to the FBI for the document. It was made public for the first time Thursday. It involves claims a confidential informant made in 2020 about Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings when he served on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The White House rejected the information as having been “debunked for years.”

Biden is building his reelection bid around an organization Obama shunned

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is staking his reelection bid on the political and financial muscle of the Democratic National Committee. As it prepares for a bruising 2024 contest, his campaign plans to raise and spend around $2 billion. But it will do so in coordination with the national and state Democratic parties in an effort to establish a coordinated campaign around the country. The idea is to bolster field, volunteer and data organizations, and ensure they work jointly and simultaneously to promote Biden and down-ballot Democratic candidates. It’s a break from the last Democratic president, Barack Obama, who formed his own fundraising operation after the 2008 campaign, outside his party’s national apparatus.

Sunak’s Conservatives suffer 2 big defeats but avoid a wipeout in trio of UK special elections

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has suffered two thumping defeats in a trio of special elections but avoided a drubbing after holding onto former premier Boris Johnson’s seat in suburban London. Though the main opposition Labour Party and the smaller centrist Liberal Democrats overturned massive Conservative majorities in Thursday’s elections to win a seat apiece, the Conservatives found some crumbs of comfort in their narrow success in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in west London. The defeats don’t mean a change of government, since the Conservatives still have a big majority in the House of Commons. There is speculation Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may shake up his government Friday in the wake of the results.

Northeast floods devastate ‘heartbroken’ farmers as months of labor and crops are swept away

When devastating rains swept through the Northeast, farmers in the region were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. Plants were too early to harvest, but are now too late to replant in the abbreviated growing season. Some of the hardest hit farms were located along rivers in Vermont where farmers who’d spent months nurturing tomato, watermelon and other plants saw their efforts wiped out in a matter of hours. Storms dumped up to two months’ worth of rain in a couple of days in parts of the region, surpassing the amount that fell when Tropical Storm Irene blew through in 2011.

Rescue efforts have resumed in western India where a landslide killed at least 16 people

RAIGAD, India (AP) — Rescue efforts have resumed after an overnight halt in India’s western Maharashtra state where a landslide triggered by torrential rains killed at least 16 people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris. Scores of rescuers and trained trekkers have been deployed to help save people trapped by the landslide, which occurred late Wednesday night. The state’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that harsh weather conditions have hampered rescue efforts and authorities have sent in medical teams to help the injured.Search operations were suspended on Thursday night owing to heavy rainfall plus the threat of further landslides in the dark, said a statement by the National Disaster Response Force.

Man with thousands of bullets and a grenade attacked police, killing officer. What was his plan?

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Details are emerging about a North Dakota shooting that killed a police officer and wounded others after a fender bender. Police plan to release more information Friday. Authorities say the man was armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition, numerous firearms and a grenade last week when he drove by the routine collision on a busy street in Fargo. Mohamad Barakat killed the officer and wounded two others, as well as a woman involved in the crash. Authorities are wondering what further carnage he might have been planning. Officer Zach Robinson was the only officer who was not wounded. He fatally shot Barakat with bystanders crouched just feet away.

Alabama executes man for the 2001 beating death of a woman, resuming lethal injections after review

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has executed a man for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumes lethal injections following a pause to review procedures. James Barber was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison Friday. The 64-year-old was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. Prosecutors say Barber confessed to killing Epps with a claw hammer and fleeing with her purse. His was the first execution carried out in the state this year. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a pause on executions in November after the state halted two lethal injections because of difficulties inserting IVs into the condemned men’s veins.

