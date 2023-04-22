AP News Summary at 3:55 p.m. EDT

New wave of GOP candidates poised to join 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — A second wave of Republican candidates is preparing to enter the presidential race later this spring following a monthslong lull as the GOP field finally takes shape. These potential candidates include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. They are hoping to emerge as the alternative to early front-runner Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger even though he isn’t yet in the race. But DeSantis has struggled to live up to sky-high expectations among some early backers.

For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A nationwide push to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender minors is setting off a scramble among families whose doctors say the treatments are medically necessary for their children. Laws have passed in at least 13 states this year — including conservative Utah and South Dakota — and are being considered in two dozen more. The new laws have forced families to adapt to a shifting legal landscape with an unforeseen sense of panic and urgency. They worry what will happen if they can’t get the medications they’ve been prescribed, especially as their kids start puberty and their bodies change in ways that can’t be reversed.

Rape lawsuit trial puts spotlight back on Trump and women

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s behavior toward women has long been a source of flashpoints in his political career. Now he faces a new level of scrutiny: a trial in a lawsuit accusing him of rape. Jury selection is set to start Tuesday. The case involves allegations by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. She says Trump raped her in a luxury New York department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump has called the accusations “a complete con job.” The trial comes as he runs to return to the White House. But if such a trial would be a crisis for most candidates, with Trump, it remains to be seen.

After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site

Authorities say 17 apartment buildings were evacuated in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane earlier caused a powerful blast. The bomb blast late Thursday rocked part of Belgorod, leaving three people injured. Belgorod’s regional governor said Saturday that sappers examining explosion site had found and decided to detonate what he called an “explosive object” that was “in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings.” The city’s mayor later reported that a bomb was removed and residents were allowed to go home. Russian authorities didn’t say if the detonated device was part of Thursday’s misfire.

Will Fox settlement alter conservative media? Apparently not

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News ended in a $787 million settlement, what will be the impact on media outlets that appeal to conservatives? Some experts suggest there won’t be much. But the settlement could make organizations less willing to be specific when spreading conspiracy theories or more careful about featuring election deniers with the 2024 presidential race coming up. Fox has built a hugely successful business with an opinionated operation that appeals to the emotions of viewers. The network doesn’t have much incentive to change the way it operates.

Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham has secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer to achieve the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Hollywood actors were among a crowd of around 10,000 at the Racecourse Ground in north Wales to see Wrexham clinch the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood. Reynolds and McElhenney seemingly have become soccer fanatics since completing their out-of-nowhere purchase of the Welsh club for $2.5 million in 2021. Wrexham is heading back into the English Football League for the first time in 15 years. Wrexham is four points clear of second-placed Notts County with one round of games left.

Lawmakers war-game conflict with China, hoping to deter one

WASHINGTON (AP) — Imagine it’s April 22, 2027, and we’re 72 hours into a first-strike Chinese attack against Taiwan. The U.S. military has responded, the toll on all sides is staggering, American allies are sitting on the sidelines and Chinese leaders aren’t picking up the phone to talk about stopping the fighting. Those were some of the scenarios confronting members of a House select committee on China who recently ran through an unusual war game exercise on Capitol Hill that was observed by The Associated Press. Participants hope the role-playing can lead to policies that would keep a U.S.-China war from ever starting.

Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs

SYDNEY (AP) — Explorers have announced they found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia’s largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives. The wreck of the Montevideo Maru was located after a 12-day search at a depth of over 13,120 feet _ deeper than the Titanic _ off Luzon island in the South China Sea, using an autonomous underwater vehicle with in-built sonar. The Sydney-based Silentworld Foundation, which organized the mission, says there will be no efforts to remove artifacts or human remains out of respect for the families of those who died. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it an extraordinary discovery.

Rural Maine town shaken by violence remembers slain friends

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Tireless, helpful and deeply religious are some of the ways Patti Eger’s friends remember her in the small Maine town of Lisbon Falls. They mourned Thursday after her body and those of three others were found Tuesday, slain in a violent rampage. The deaths shook the area and brought the national spate of mass gunfire home to a rural community where violent crime is rare. Three other people were wounded in the attacks. A suspect has been charged with four counts of murder and is due in court next month. The home where the four were killed has a growing memorial of flowers and Patti Eger’s favorite candy, Twizzlers.

