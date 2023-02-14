AP News Summary at 3:50 p.m. EST

Michigan State urges: ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ as gunfire erupts

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Terrified students describe breaking out windows, barricading doors and hiding under blankets as police searched for a gunman who killed three students and critically wounded five others on the Michigan State University campus. They silenced their phones — afraid to make even the slightest sound for hours. The terror felt by thousands of students on Monday was evident in texts to parents, posts on social media and in 911 calls. It started around 8:30 p.m. when the 43-year-old gunman, Anthony McRae, opened fire. Alerts sent out to students urged them to “Run, Hide, Fight.” The search ended roughly three hours later when McRae fatally shot himself in a confrontation with police miles from campus.

Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the three unidentified aerial objects shot down in the past week were likely benign, drawing a distinction between them and a massive Chinese balloon that earlier traversed the U.S. with a suspected goal of surveillance. Officials also disclosed that a missile fired at one of the three objects, over Lake Huron on Sunday, missed its intended target and landed in the water before a second one successfully hit. Lawmakers in Congress got a classified briefing but are still asking for more information what is or isn’t known.

California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is not seeking reelection in 2024. Her announcement Tuesday signals the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades in which she shattered gender barriers and left a mark on political battles over reproductive rights, gun control and environmental protection. Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and is the oldest member of Congress. Feinstein said she will remain in office through the end of next year when her term ends.

Judge vacates conviction of man imprisoned nearly 3 decades

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge has overturned the conviction of a 50-year-old man who has served nearly 28 years of a life prison sentence for a killing that he says he didn’t commit. Lamar Johnson closed his eyes and shook his head slightly when Circuit Judge David Mason issued his ruling Tuesday. A court official said after the hearing that Johnson was being “processed out” but should be available to speak outside of the courthouse afterward. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner pushed for Johnson to be freed, while the state attorney general’s office argued he should stay in prison. Johnson was convicted of murder for the 1994 fatal shooting of Marcus Boyd, allegedly over drug money. Johnson always maintained his innocence.

Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Turkey’s modern history

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week’s earthquakes, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country’s founding 100 years ago. Confirmed deaths passed the 33,000 recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939. Erdogan said 105,505 people were injured as a result of the Feb. 6 quake centered around Kahramanmaras and its aftershocks. Almost 3,700 deaths have been confirmed in neighboring Syria, taking the combined toll in both countries to over 39,000. While the death toll is almost certain to rise further, many of the tens of thousands of survivors left homeless were still struggling to find shelter from the bitter cold.

Pence to fight special counsel subpoena on 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is planning to fight a subpoena by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That’s according to people familiar with his thinking. Pence and his attorneys are planning to cite constitutional grounds as they prepare to resist the grand jury subpoena issued by special counsel Jack Smith. They argue that because Pence was serving in his role as president of the Senate on Jan. 6, 2021 as he presided over a joint session of Congress to certify the election results, he is protected from being forced to address his actions under the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause.

Nikki Haley announces run for president, challenging Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday. She becomes the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination. The announcement, delivered in a tweeted video, marks an about-face for the ex-Trump Cabinet official, who said two years ago that she wouldn’t challenge her former boss for the White House in 2024. But Haley changed her mind in recent months, citing, among other things, the country’s economic troubles and the need for “generational change,” a nod to the 76-year-old Trump’s age.

Post-Roe, Native Americans face even more abortion hurdles

Getting an abortion has long been extremely difficult for Native Americans and has become even tougher since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. New, restrictive state laws add to a series of existing hurdles. There’s a decades-old ban on most abortions at clinics and hospitals run by the Indian Health Service. Also, fewer other nearby health centers offer abortions. Among the seven states with the highest proportion of Native residents, four have moved or are poised to further restrict abortion. South Dakota and Oklahoma ban abortion with few exceptions. Many advocates worry that reduced abortion access will make things worse for women already facing maternal death rates twice as high as their white peers and teen birth rates more than twice as high as whites.

TikTok ‘de-influencers’ want Gen Z to buy less – and more

NEW YORK (AP) — A slew of TikTok users are using their platforms to encourage people to buy less, not more. It’s called “de-influencing,” where TikTokers tell their followers which products aren’t worth the money, or urge them to resist indulging in trends. Some are sounding off about blushes, mascaras or other beauty and skincare items that made big promises but didn’t deliver. It’s a stark contrast from prior trends on TikTok that pushed more consumption. But the longer de-influencing lingers, the more it becomes something of a paradox. The hashtag is being used by some users to pan certain products and then turn around and offer up alternatives — essentially influencing their followers to buy more items, not less.

Review: A Marvel villain comes into focus in ‘Ant-Man 3’

In “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” hitting theaters Thursday, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang is coasting on his own post-Blip celebrity with a best-selling memoir out and lots of fans around town and a generally sunny disposition — when he’s not breaking his teenage daughter out of jail. Peyton Reed returns to direct with a new writer, Jeff Loveness, and the results are mixed, writes Lindsey Bahr in her review for The Associated Press. The film, she writes, is best when it’s light and character-based, though Jonathan Majors is a standout as the villain Kang. The Disney release is rated PG-13.

