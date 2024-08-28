AP News Summary at 3:50 p.m. EDT

Gunman in Trump assassination attempt saw rally as ‘target of opportunity,’ FBI official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior FBI official says the gunman in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump searched online for events of both Trump and President Joe Biden and saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a “target of opportunity.” Kevin Rojek is the FBI’s top agent in Pittsburgh. He said Wednesday that Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at Trump before being killed by the Secret Service at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, did extensive research for an attack before the shooting and had looked at any number of events or targets. FBI officials say they had yet to uncover a motive despite conducting nearly 1,000 interviews in their investigation.

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore multibillion-dollar student debt plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping on hold the latest multibillion-dollar student debt relief plan from the Biden administration, while multiple lawsuits make their way through lower courts .The justices on Wednesday rejected an administration request to put most of it back into effect. It was blocked by 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In an unsigned order, the court said it expects the appeals court to issue a fuller decision on the plan “with appropriate dispatch.” The Education Department is seeking to provide a faster path to loan cancellation, and reduce monthly income-based repayments. Cost estimates of the new SAVE plan vary from $276 billion to $475 billion.

Israeli forces launch a big operation in the West Bank and kill at least 10 militants

AL-FARAA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israel has launched a major military operation in the occupied West Bank that has killed at least 10 Hamas militants. Israel said on Wednesday the operation is aimed at preventing attacks on Israeli civilians. Palestinian health officials say the operations into Jenin and Tulkarem have blocked access to hospitals and ripped up roads and infrastructure. Israel has carried out near-daily raids across the West Bank since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza triggered the ongoing war there. The Palestinian Health Ministry says over 600 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the war in Gaza began.

Harris and Walz are kicking off a 2-day bus tour in Georgia that will culminate in Savannah rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are kicking off a two-day bus tour in Georgia that will snake through rural areas in the southern part of the state before culminating in a big rally in the coastal city of Savannah. The Democratic ticket will meet with supporters, campaign staff, small business owners and voters. The party believes that in order to win the critical battleground state over Republican Donald Trump in November, they need more than Atlanta and the suburbs that delivered for Joe Biden in 2020 and must also make inroads, however small, in GOP strongholds.

What a new indictment means for Donald Trump’s federal 2020 election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith is pressing forward with his 2020 election inference case against Donald Trump, with a new indictment that aims to salvage the prosecution after the Supreme Court slammed the door on the possibility of a trial before the November election. The new indictment includes the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

Jury finds ex-politician guilty of murder in 2022 killing of Las Vegas investigative reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Nevada has found a Democratic former Las Vegas-area politician guilty of murder in the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in elected office. The verdict was read Wednesday in Clark County District Court. A penalty phase now begins to decide if Robert Telles faces life in prison. He’s been in jail since his arrest several days after Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found dead outside his home in September 2022. Prosecutors presented overwhelming evidence against Telles, including DNA tying him to German’s killing. Telles insisted he was “framed” in the case.

French prosecutors say Telegram messaging app CEO has been freed from custody, will appear in court

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have freed Telegram CEO Pavel Durov from police custody after four days of questioning over allegations that the messaging app is being used for illegal activities. Durov was detained on Saturday at Le Bourget airport outside Paris as part of a judicial inquiry opened last month involving 12 alleged criminal violations. Paris prosecutors said Wednesday that an investigating judge has ended Durov’s police custody and will have him brought to court for a first appearance and a possible indictment.

Maduro opponents take to streets to revive protests disputing Venezuelan election results

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro are taking to the streets in an attempt to revive protests against him following last month’s disputed election. The demonstrations Wednesday in the capital, Caracas, come exactly a month after the fraught July 28 vote in which Maduro was declared the winner despite strong evidence that opposition candidate Edmundo González won by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. In weeks of on-again, off-again demonstrations, the opposition’s rallying cry has been constant but so far ineffective. Opponents are demanding that election officials publish results from each polling station that they say would expose Maduro’s attempts to steal the election.

Crews work to restore power to more than 300,000 Michigan homes, businesses after storms

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Crews for two of Michigan’s largest utilities are working to restore power to more than 300,000 homes and businesses and hundreds of schools amid hot, muggy conditions after severe storms toppled trees and limbs and snapped power poles. DTE Energy says 350 schools in its Michigan service territory had no power as of Wednesday morning. Severe storms also toppled trees in the Chicago area, damaging homes and automobiles Tuesday night after two days of heat that set a record high of 99 degrees Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport. Severe thunderstorms were expected Wednesday across the Ohio Valley, the northern mid-Atlantic coast and parts of both North Dakota and South Dakota.

All eyes are on Nvidia as it prepares to report its earnings. Here’s what to expect

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nvidia has led the artificial intelligence boom to become one of the stock market’s biggest companies, as tech giants continue to spend heavily on the company’s chips and data centers needed to train and operate their AI systems. Nvidia continues to lead the pack on Wall Street as it prepares to release its latest financial results Wednesday. Nvidia’s specialized chips are key components that help power different forms of AI, including the latest generative AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

