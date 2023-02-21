AP News Summary at 3:49 p.m. EST

Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden, in Poland after his lightning trip to Ukraine, has declared that there are “hard and bitter days ahead” in fighting off Russia’s invasion. But he pledged in neighboring Poland that the United States and its allies will “have Ukraine’s back” as the war enters its second year. A day after his surprise trip to Kyiv, Biden gave a major speech in Warsaw on Wednesday and met privately with Polish President Andrzej Duda. His trip is aimed at solidifying Western unity as Ukraine and Russia are preparing spring offensives. The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and wreaked havoc on the global economy.

EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up toxic derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern on Tuesday to pay for the cleanup of the East Palestine, Ohio train wreck and chemical release as federal regulators took charge of long-term recovery efforts and promised worried residents they wouldn’t be forgotten. Using its authority under the federal Superfund law, EPA told Norfolk Southern to take all available measures to clean up contaminated air and water. Regulators also said Norfolk Southern would be required to reimburse the federal government for a new program to provide cleaning services for impacted residents and businesses. The EPA warned Norfolk Southern that if failed to comply with its order, the agency would perform the work itself and seek triple damages from the company.

Inside the Trump grand jury that probed election meddling

ATLANTA (AP) — Emily Kohrs was between jobs when she suddenly found herself at the center of one of the nation’s most significant legal proceedings. The Georgia resident became foreperson of the special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and Republican allies meddled in the state’s 2020 presidential election. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kohrs offered her impressions of well-known witnesses. Gov. Brian Kemp seemed unhappy to be there. An aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, was much more forthcoming than Meadows. And former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was funny and invoked privilege to avoid answering many questions.

Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner is headed back to the Phoenix Mercury. Griner, who was a free agent, re-signed with the Mercury. The 32-year-old had said she would return to Phoenix in a social media post in December after she returned home from her 10-month detainment in Russia. The 6-foot-9 center last played for the Mercury in 2021 and helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. She averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds that season.

Seattle Council to vote on outlawing caste discrimination

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council is considering whether to add caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws. Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. The movement is getting pushback from some Hindu Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community. Proponents of the ordinance say caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the U.S. will have no protections. If this proposed ordinance passes, Seattle will become the first city in the U.S. to outlaw caste-based discrimination.

Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the weekend killing of a Catholic auxiliary bishop that shocked Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities. The suspect arrested Monday was identified as the husband of the victim’s housekeeper. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says 69-year-old Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell was shot at least once Saturday in his home in Hacienda Heights, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. He says a SWAT team on Monday arrested Carlos Medina, the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper. The sheriff says Medina had done work at the bishop’s home. He says a motive in the killing has not been determined. It was not immediately known if Medina has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Stocks tumble, Dow down 635 as high rates tighten squeeze

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling, and stocks are heading for their worst day in two months amid worries about the tightening squeeze of higher interest rates and about upcoming profits for companies. The S&P 500 was down 1.9% Tuesday. The Dow was down 635 points, and Home Depot fell to one of the market’s sharper losses after it gave a financial forecast that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Treasury yields kept climbing further on worries that the Fed will stay aggressive on rates to fight inflation. They’ve shot higher this month following several reports on the economy that were stronger than expected.

Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A monster winter storm is taking aim at the Upper Midwest, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans. The storm was to begin around midday and continue through Thursday morning, dumping heavy snow over parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. The system was headed straight for the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where 2 feet of snow or more was possible. More than a foot of snow was expected in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Pay-Per-Chew: More restaurants trying subscription programs

Consumers are willing to pay monthly subscription fees for streaming services, pet food and even toilet paper. And now some restaurants are betting they’ll do the same for their favorite meals. Large chains like Panera and P.F. Chang’s as well as neighborhood hangouts are increasingly experimenting with the subscription model as a way to ensure steady revenue and customer visits. Some offer unlimited drinks or free delivery for a monthly fee; others will bring out your favorite appetizer each time you visit. They’re following a trend: The average American juggled 6.7 subscriptions in 2022, up from 4.2 in 2019, according to Rocket Money, a personal finance app.

Party animal aims to be Carnival’s greatest parade director

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Few Brazilians can claim to dominate their field as much _ and at such a young age _ as the 39-year-old Carnival impresario Leandro Vieira. Vieira has become one of the most decorated leaders of the annual parade competition in Rio de Janeiro. This year, as Carnival director of a samba school that hasn’t won in more than two decades, he could cement his name as one of the greatest since the festivities kicked off almost 100 years ago. Vieira’s prestige as an artist _ and his fame as a party animal _ has stretched well beyond Rio, achieving the kind of celebrity a film director might gain.

