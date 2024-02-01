AP News Summary at 3:47 p.m. EST

Analysis shows destruction and possible buffer zone along Gaza Strip’s border with Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Satellite photos show new demolition along a 1-kilometer-deep path on the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel. The destruction comes as Israel has said it wants to establish a buffer zone there, further tearing away at land the Palestinians want for a state over international objections. The demolition along the path represents only a sliver of the wider damage from the war seen in the Gaza Strip, which one assessment suggests has damaged or destroyed half of all the buildings within the coastal enclave. But independent analysts and the AP assessment of the damage along the path suggests Israel may be setting the stage to move forward with the possible buffer zone, despite U.S. warnings not to occupy land in Gaza Strip.

Top UK diplomat says Britain could recognize a Palestinian state before a peace deal with Israel

RIYAK, Lebanon (AP) — British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has told The Associated Press that his country could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a cease-fire in Gaza, without waiting for the outcome of what could be yearslong negotiations between Israeli and the Palestinians on a two-state solution. Cameron said during a visit to Lebanon on Thursday that no recognition could come while Hamas remained in Gaza, but that it could take place while Israeli negotiations with Palestinian leaders were continuing. Cameron said that U.K. recognition of an independent state of Palestine, including in the United Nations, “can’t come at the start of the process, but it doesn’t have to be the very end of the process.”

Biden celebrating his UAW endorsement in Detroit, where Arab American anger is boiling over Gaza

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden is celebrating his recent endorsement by the United Auto Workers union during a visit to Michigan. But his visit on Thursday to the critical battleground state with the nation’s highest density of Arab Americans threatens to be overshadowed by growing anger over U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Biden’s trip to the Detroit area will include meetings with UAW workers just days after the union offered its endorsement. However, the Democratic president’s Michigan schedule does not include any meetings with Arab Americans, adding to increasing frustration within a key voting bloc over his full-throated support of Israel in its war with Hamas. Hundreds of protesters are already gathered ahead of his speech.

Republican lawsuits challenge mail ballot deadlines. Could they upend voting across the country?

Republicans are challenging extended mail ballot deadlines in at least two states. The GOP move could have widespread implications for mail voting nationwide before the presidential election in November. A new lawsuit in Mississippi and a similar one last year in North Dakota were both brought in heavily Republican states and are before conservative federal courts. Democratic and voting rights groups are concerned about the potential impact beyond those two states. National Republicans hope for a ruling that state deadlines allowing ballots to be received after Election Day violate federal law. Democrats are keeping close watch on the cases.

The European Union overcame Hungary veto’s threat to seal a 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — Leaders of the 27 European Union countries have sealed a deal to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in support for its war-ravaged economy after Hungary dropped weeks of threats to veto the measure. European Council President Charles Michel said Thursday that the agreement locks in long-term funding for Ukraine and shows the EU’s determination to support the country’s future. The aid package consists of about two-thirds loans and one-third grants. Apart from supporting the economy and paying for rebuilding, it’s also aimed at setting Ukraine up for future EU membership. The EU has a separate plan for funding arms and ammunition.

US hints large response to Iran-backed militias is imminent as Houthi rebels target another ship

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says it’s time to more significantly disable Iran-backed militias that have struck at U.S. forces and ships in the Middle East. And he says the U.S. is poised to take significant action in response to the deaths of three U.S. service members in Jordan on Sunday. For days the U.S. has hinted strikes are imminent. While the threat of retaliation has driven some militant groups to say they were stopping hostilities, as late as Thursday Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels were still attacking vessels and fired a ballistic missile at a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea.

Lupus and other autoimmune diseases strike far more women than men. Now there’s a clue why

WASHINGTON (AP) — Women are far more likely than men to get autoimmune diseases, illnesses like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis that occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks their own bodies. That gender disparity has baffled scientists for decades but new research may finally explain why. Females have two X chromosomes and Stanford University researchers say how cells handle that extra X can be a red flag for the immune system, essentially an early risk factor. The findings, published Thursday in the journal Cell, could lead to better ways to detect autoimmunity.

Austin says he never told anyone on his staff to keep White House in the dark on hospitalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he never directed anyone on his staff to keep his cancer surgery and hospitalization secret from the White House but acknowledges he should have handled it differently. He apologized for keeping President Joe Biden and others in the dark for weeks. Austin was speaking to reporters in the Pentagon briefing room on Thursday, providing his most extensive comments to date on the secrecy surrounding his cancer diagnosis and struggles with complications since his surgery on Dec. 22. It was the first time he answered reporters’ questions since his surgery.

Skyscraper-size asteroid will buzz Earth on Friday, safely passing within 1.7 million miles

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers say an asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 1.7 million miles of Earth on Friday. There’s no chance of it hitting us since it will pass seven times the distance from Earth to the moon. NASA estimates the space rock is between 690 feet and 1,575 feet across. That means the asteroid could be similar in size to New York City’s Empire State Building or Chicago’s Willis Tower. The asteroid was discovered in 2008. It won’t be back our way again until 2032, but it will be a much more distant encounter, staying 45 million miles away.

Washington Commanders hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as coach, AP sources say

The Washington Commanders have an agreement with Dan Quinn to hire him as coach, two people with knowledge of the move tell The Associated Press. Quinn has been the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He coached the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in his five-plus years in Atlanta. Quinn became the choice for Washington after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed teams he was staying with Detroit. Controlling owner Josh Harris, new general manager Adam Peters and Quinn give the organization a much-desired new approach after four years of Ron Rivera in charge turned out to be a disappointment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.