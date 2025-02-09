AP News Summary at 3:47 a.m. EST

Hamas releases 3 frail-looking Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas-led militants have released three gaunt, frail-looking Israeli hostages and Israel has freed 183 Palestinian prisoners in the fifth exchange of a ceasefire that has paused the war in Gaza. The hostages’ condition and scenes of Hamas forcing them to speak in the handover sparked outrage in Israel. Families again feared for the dozens of others still held in Gaza. Not all are alive. It could increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to extend the ceasefire. Up next are talks on the truce’s more difficult second phase, when Hamas is to release dozens more hostages in return for a lasting ceasefire.

Released Thai hostages return to Bangkok after being held for over a year in Gaza

BANGKOK (AP) — Five Thai workers released after being held hostage for over a year in Gaza arrived in Bangkok on Sunday. The five were the second batch of Thai hostages released since the war broke out. During an earlier ceasefire in November 2023, 23 Thai nationals were freed in a deal negotiated between Thailand and Hamas, with assistance from Qatar and Iran. There was no immediate information available about the last Thai hostage left in Gaza, Nattapong Pingsa, nor the two Thai workers whose bodies were taken into Gaza.

Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled in the US. They say no thanks

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Groups representing some of South Africa’s white minority have responded to a plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to offer them refugee status and resettlement in the United States by saying: thanks, but no thanks. The plan was detailed in an executive order Trump signed Friday that stopped all aid and other financial assistance to South Africa as punishment for what his administration said were “rights violations” against white South Africans. The South African government denies it. Two of the most prominent groups representing Afrikaners said Saturday they are here to stay, but thanked Trump for raising their issues.

Trump’s 3rd week saw more executive orders, a trade war that wasn’t and a Mideast jolt

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump keeps cranking out executive orders designed to remake the government while his ally and adviser, billionaire Elon Musk, hunts for more ways to upend the federal workforce. In his third week, Trump also provoked and then called off trade wars with Canada and Mexico but allowed one with China to move forward. He seemingly made light of potentially thorny political issues while insisting he was serious about the United States seizing Gaza, emptying out its residents and redeveloping the area into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” It was an idea that friend and foe alike around the world rejected.

2 mass graves with bodies of nearly 50 migrants found in southeastern Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Libya authorities uncovered nearly 50 bodies this week from two mass graves in the country’s southeastern desert in the latest tragedy involving people seeking to reach Europe through the chaos-stricken North African country. Officials said one grave was found Friday in a farm in the southeastern city of Kufra and at least 19 bodies were unearthed. Another mass grave was found after raiding a human trafficking center in the city. The grave had at least 30 bodies with survivors saying there were nearly 70 buried there, authorities said Sunday.

Rescuers hunt for 28 people still missing after a landslide in southwest China; 1 body recovered

BEIJING (AP) — Emergency teams in China’s southwestern Sichuan province are battling against time to locate 28 people missing after a rain-triggered landslide that buried their homes. One body has been found. State broadcaster CCTV reported that nearly 1,000 personnel, including armed police, firefighters and medical professionals, continued to work in the rescue operation following the landslide in a village in Junlian county on Saturday. They rescued two injured people and evacuated about 360 other people after 10 houses and a manufacturing building were buried. At a news conference, authorities announced that preliminary assessments attributed the disaster to recent heavy rainfall and local geological conditions.

Kosovo votes for new parliament and Cabinet set to lead stalled normalization ties with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovars started casting their votes in a parliamentary election considered a key test for Prime Minister Albin Kurti whose governing party achieved a landslide win four years ago. Some 2 million eligible voters are to cast their ballots to elect on Sunday 120 lawmakers from nearly 600 candidates. The Kosovar parliament has 20 seats reserved for minorities regardless of election results; 10 of which are for the Serb minority. This is the first time since 2008 that Kosovo’s parliament has completed a full four-year mandate. The vote will determine who will lead the Kosovo side in stalled normalization talks with neighboring Serbia, which doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence.

Here’s what we know about a commuter plane crash in Alaska that killed 10 people

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities are working to recover the wreckage of a plane crash in western Alaska that killed 10 people while investigators are trying to determine what caused the small commuter aircraft to go down in the icy Bering Sea. The Bering Air single-engine turboprop plane was traveling from Unalakleet to the hub community of Nome when it disappeared Thursday afternoon. The Bering Air plane was found the next day after an extensive search. Nine passengers and the pilot were killed. Crews on Saturday recovered the remains of those killed in the crash before the expected high winds and snow.

Trump’s AI ambition and China’s DeepSeek overshadow an AI summit in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The geopolitics of artificial intelligence will be in focus at a major summit in France this week. World leaders, executives and experts will gather in Paris for the AI Action Summit to hammer out pledges on guiding the development of the rapidly advancing technology. It’s the latest in a series of global dialogues around AI governance. It comes at a fresh inflection point as China’s buzzy and budget-friendly DeepSeek chatbot shakes up the industry. U.S. Vice President JD Vance — making his first trip abroad since taking office — will attend. And China’s President Xi Jinping will be sending his special envoy, signaling high stakes for the meeting.

As female representation hits new highs among states, constitutions still assume officials are male

PHOENIX (AP) — A record 13 women had been serving as governor this year. But many state constitutions still presume officeholders will be male. South Dakota voters rejected an effort in November to update their state constitution by replacing references to “he” with “the governor.” Kristi Noem, the state’s first female governor, supported a change to use gendered language. She has since joined President Donald Trump’s Cabinet. Most states haven’t modernized their constitutions to reflect the rise of women in politics. New York and Vermont are among the states that did decades ago. A Connecticut state senator plans to make another run at updating the constitution there during this year’s legislative session.

