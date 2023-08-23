AP News Summary at 3:43 p.m. EDT

Wagner’s Prighozin was on the passenger list for a plane that crashed, killing all 10 people aboard

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, emergency officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear if Prigozhin was on the plane. Prigozhin led a brief armed rebellion against Russia earlier this year. The crash immediately raises suspicions since the fate of the founder of the Wagner private military company has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny. The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, but the mercenary chief has since reportedly popped up in Russia. The crash also comes after Russian media reported that a top general linked to Prigozhin was dismissed from his position as commander of the air force.

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has surrendered to authorities in Georgia to face an indictment alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor, celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after 9/11, is charged with Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The 79-year-old Giuliani is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters and illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

In deadly Maui fires, many had no warning and no way out. Those who dodged a barricade survived

As flames tore through a West Maui neighborhood, fleeing residents headed for the only paved road out of town in a dash for safety. Many were turned back toward the rapidly spreading fire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30. But those who disobeyed, or took seldom-used back roads, made it out safely. The road closures contributed to making Lahaina the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. But there were many problems that day, and in some ways the disaster began long before the fires started. The Associated Press has built a timeline and map of the disaster after reviewing public documents and interviewing dozens of survivors, public officials and others.

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s boycotting: The 8 candidates expected onstage for the first GOP debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Eight candidates are expected onstage at the first Republican presidential primary debate, but one of them might not be able to make it. The candidates the Republican National Committee announced for Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee include Florida burguGov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum qualified but hurt himself playing basketball Tuesday and went to a hospital. Former President Donald Trump is the primary’s early front-runner and says he’ll skip the debate. At least three candidates who thought they’d qualified were excluded. One of them is conservative radio host Larry Elder, who’s threatening to sue the RNC.

India lands a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club

NEW DELHI (AP) — India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation. A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. local time, sparking celebrations around the country, including from space scientists watching in the city of Bengaluru. After a failed attempt to land on the moon nearly four years ago, India joins the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new all-male Supreme Court has reversed course on abortion, upholding a ban on most such procedures after just weeks of pregnancy. The 4-1 ruling departs from the court’s own decision earlier this year to strike down a similar law. The continued erosion of legal abortion access across the U.S. South comes after Republican state lawmakers replaced the lone female on the court. Writing for the new majority, Justice John Kittredge acknowledged the ban infringes on “a woman’s right of privacy and bodily autonomy.” But he said the legislature reasonably determined that those interests don’t outweigh what he calls “the interest of the unborn child to live.”

At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin is unleashing heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic after making landfall in the country’s southern region. The Civil Defense agency said the storm killed one person on Wednesday. The storm is expected to swirl most of the day above the island of Hispaniola that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti. Forecasters say Franklin could dump up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain, with as much as 16 inches for Hispaniola’s central region. Officials are most concerned about the storm’s impact in Haiti, which is vulnerable to catastrophic flooding because of severe erosion from deforestation.

Authorities investigate whether BTK killer was responsible for other killings in Missouri, Oklahoma

Authorities in Oklahoma and Missouri are investigating whether the BTK serial killer was responsible for other homicides, with their search leading them this week to dig near his former Kansas property. Osage County, Oklahoma, Undersheriff Gary Upston told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into whether Dennis Rader was responsible for additional crimes started with the re-examination last year of the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Kinney in Pawhuska. The case, which was investigated on and off over the years, was reopened in December. From there, he said it “spiraled out from there into other unsolved murders and missing persons in a larger than our state area.”

MLK’s dream for America is one of the stars of the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last part of the speech took less time to deliver than it takes to boil an egg, but “I Have A Dream” is one of American history’s most famous orations and most inspiring. Martin Luther King Jr. began by speaking of poverty, segregation and discrimination and how the nation had reneged on its promise of equality for Black Americans. If anyone remembers that dystopian beginning, they don’t talk about it. As participants prepare to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, that five-minute piece of King’s 16-minute address is the star of that day and the measuring stick of the nation’s progress. The question is how did that memorable piece of the speech come to be?

Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study suggests that deep-sea “hot tubs” may help octopus eggs hatch faster. Octopus usually live solitary lives. So scientists were startled to find thousands of them huddled together at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of California. The researchers say it appears these octopus are taking advantage of heat seeping up from the base of an extinct underwater volcano to accelerate egg-hatching. The researchers found that eggs at this site hatch after about 21 months — far shorter than the four years or more for other deep-sea octopus eggs. The research was published Wednesday in Science Advances.

