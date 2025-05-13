AP News Summary at 3:23 p.m. EDT

Trump in Saudi speech urges Iran toward a ‘new and a better path’ as he pushes for nuclear deal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Donald Trump in a speech in Saudi Arabia has urged Iran to take a “new and a better path” as he pushes for a new nuclear deal. At a U.S.-Saudi investment conference, Trump says he wants to avoid conflict with Tehran. Trump says he is “willing to end past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world” even when differences are profound. The comments came Tuesday, days after Trump dispatched his special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Iranian officials for more talks aimed at persuading Iran to abandon its nuclear program. Trump also says he hopes Saudi Arabia will soon join the Abraham Accords and eventually recognize Israel.

Trump says he will ease sanctions on Syria and move to restore relations with new leader

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will ease sanctions on Syria and move to normalize relations with its new government to give the country “a chance at peace.” The development came shortly before Trump was set to meet Wednesday in Saudi Arabia with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The onetime insurgent led the overthrow of longtime leader Bashar Assad last year. Trump says the effort at rapprochement came at the urging of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump says he hopes the new government succeeds and wishes ihem luck. He says, “Show us something special.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie testifies in his sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The R&B singer Cassie has taken the witness stand in her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial. The trial resumed Tuesday in New York. Combs is accused of forcing women including Cassie into drugged-up sex parties he described as “freak-offs.” Cassie testified that she was injured in multiple beatings by Combs. Lawyers for three-time Grammy winner told the jury on Monday that while Combs could be violent, he never veered into sex trafficking or racketeering. Cassie has been at the center of Combs’ stunning downfall. She sued him in 2023 alleging years of abuse. A surveillance video made public last year showed Combs beating her at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Kim Kardashian testifies about being bound and held at gunpoint during Paris robbery

PARIS (AP) — Kim Kardashian says she feared she would be raped and killed during a 2016 armed robbery in Paris. She testified in the trial Tuesday, confronting for the first time the men accused of tying her up at gunpoint in her hotel suite and stealing more than $6 million in jewelry. She says she thought she was going to die. Her testimony marks the emotional climax of a trial that has reignited debates about the cost of fame and what it means to live publicly.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he will be waiting for Russian leader Putin in Ankara on Thursday for talks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that he will be waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Turkish capital this week to conduct face-to-face talks about the more than 3-year war. Putin hasn’t yet said whether he will be at the talks. U.S. President Donald Trump has urged the two sides to attend the discussions as part of Washington’s efforts to stop the fighting. Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv he will be in Ankara on Thursday to conduct the negotiations. He said he plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the two will wait for Putin to arrive. Zelenskyy said both leaders will travel to Istanbul if Putin chooses to hold the meeting there.

LA judge to decide whether the Menendez brothers should be freed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge is listening to arguments this week over whether Erik and Lyle Menendez should receive reduced sentences. The brothers have spent more than 30 years in prison for killing their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. Their attorneys are expected to argue over the course of a two-day hearing starting Tuesday that the brothers have been rehabilitated in prison, and they have the support of their extended family. Prosecutors have said they oppose resentencing because the brothers have not admitted to lies told during their trial about why they killed their parents.

Wall Street rallies again as the S&P 500 erases its loss for 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying following an encouraging report that showed inflation unexpectedly slowed across the country last month. The S&P 500 climbed 1% Tuesday and erased its loss for the year so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 160 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.8% as AI and other tech stocks led the way. The encouraging report on inflation could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to cut interest rates later this year to help the economy, but analysts and economists cautioned that inflation could still run higher in coming months because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

FDA and RFK Jr. aim to remove ingestible fluoride products used to protect kids’ teeth

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are announcing an effort to phase out ingestible fluoride supplements used to strengthen children’s teeth, citing possible health risks. The announcement Tuesday is the latest action by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. against a substance that has been a mainstay of dental care for decades. The Food and Drug Administration said it will conduct a scientific review of the products by late October with the aim of removing them from the market. Formally withdrawing medical products requires a lengthy rulemaking process that can take years. Instead, the FDA will ask manufacturers to voluntary pull their products.

The US has 1,001 measles cases and 11 states with active outbreaks

The U.S. is up to 1,001 confirmed measles cases. Texas continues to confirm fewer cases in what’s now a nearly four-month outbreak, though the state still accounts for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. The Texas outbreak also spread measles to New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas. Three people, including two elementary school-aged children, have died from measles-related illnesses this year. Other states with active outbreaks include Indiana, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that’s airborne. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000.

Injuries are becoming the story of the NBA playoffs. And not even the game’s stars are safe

These are the NBA playoffs of survival, where not even the stars are safe. The latest huge blow to this postseason: Jayson Tatum was wheeled off Monday night, with every preliminary indication there being that he won’t be around to finish this season with the defending champion Boston Celtics. Golden State’s Stephen Curry may run out of time before his injured hamstring allows him to play again. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is dealing with an ankle issue. If the Los Angeles Lakers’ season had gone any deeper, LeBron James would have been sidelined with a knee sprain. And Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard tore his Achilles.

