AP News Summary at 3:19 p.m. EDT

Harris cautiously rolls out policy, aiming to outmaneuver Trump and address 2020 liabilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November. After four years of following President Joe Biden’s lead, Harris is taking a cautious approach to unveiling a policy vision in her own right. Asked by reporters on Saturday when she would unveil her policy platform, Harris promised more details this week and added, “It’ll be focused on the economy and what we need to do to bring down costs and also strengthen the economy overall.”

Israeli strikes on Gaza leave children without parents and parents without children

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A 3-month-old infant was the only member of her family to survive an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip late Monday. A few miles to the north, a man lost his wife and their twin newborns in another strike. More than 10 months into its war with Hamas, Israel’s relentless bombardment of the isolated territory has wiped out extended Palestinian families. It has left parents without children and children without parents, brothers or sisters. And some of the sole survivors are so young they will have no memory of those they lost.

Initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Missouri constitution qualifies for November ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters will decide in November whether to amend the state constitution to create a right to abortion. Election officials said Tuesday that an abortion-rights initiative received more than enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. If approved by a majority of voters, it would reverse the state’s near-total ban on abortions. At least a half-dozen states will be voting on abortion rights during the presidential election, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and South Dakota. Officials in two other states are still determining whether measures will make the ballot. State votes on abortion surged after a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Biden is announcing $150 million in research grants as part of his ‘moonshot’ push to fight cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is using his final months in office to tend to some of the top policy goals closest to his heart. He’s heading to New Orleans on Tuesday to promote his “moonshot” initiative aimed at reducing cancer deaths. The president will announce $150 million in awards from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health supporting eight research teams around the country, working on ways to help surgeons more successfully remove tumors for people facing cancer. Biden is hoping to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in 2022 of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years.

A conservative gathering provides a safe space for Republicans who aren’t on board with Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — A recent conservative conference in Georgia hosted by influential syndicated radio host Erick Erickson featured few, if any, red hats and no rousing promises to “Make America Great Again.” Instead, the group spent two days critiquing the GOP’s path in the era of Donald Trump and hand-wringing over the possibility of a President Kamala Harris. The dynamics are particularly problematic for the former president in Georgia, a longtime Republican stronghold that has almost shifted into a genuine battleground state. The group serves as a reminder that despite his near-complete takeover of the GOP, there are still some detractors in the party whose support Trump likely needs to return to power.

Officer faces murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman who was accused of shoplifting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer was indicted Tuesday on charges including murder in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young. The Black mother was 21 and pregnant when she was killed by police in a grocery store parking lot last August. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Young was suspected of shoplifting when another officer ordered her out of her car. Instead, she rolled toward Grubb, who fired a single bullet through her windshield into her chest. The daughter she was expecting three months later also died. A police union leader calls the indictment deeply disappointing.

Russia says it thwarted a Ukrainian charge to expand its incursion. Kyiv says it won’t occupy land

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says its forces have checked an effort by Kyiv’s troops to expand a stunning weeklong incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday that Kyiv has no intention of occupying Russian territory in the operation that has been shrouded in secrecy. The Russian Defense Ministry said army units, fresh reserves, army aircraft, drone teams and artillery forces stopped Ukrainian armored mobile groups from moving deeper into Russia. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the cross-border operation was aimed at protecting Ukrainian land from long-range strikes launched from Kursk. He said that Ukraine isn’t interested in taking the territory of the Kursk region.

Ferguson police release body camera footage showing protester knocking officer to sidewalk

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Ferguson police have released officer-worn body camera footage showing a protester knocking a Black police officer to the ground on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death, leaving the Missouri officer with a life-threatening brain injury. Police Chief Troy Doyle, speaking at a news conference Tuesday, said the body camera footage shows that the suspect had charged at Officer Travis Brown on a sidewalk outside the police station after protesters attempted to pull down a perimeter fence. A defendant already charged with assault faced a new assault charge for allegedly kicking another officer in the head, Doyle said.

Tropical Storm Ernesto batters northeast Caribbean and aims at Puerto Rico as it strengthens

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Ernesto is battering the northeast Caribbean as it takes aim at Puerto Rico, where officials have shuttered schools and government agencies. Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane early Wednesday as the center of the storm moves just north of Puerto Rico on a path toward Bermuda. Forecasters have issued a hurricane watch for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands as well as the tiny Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra, which are popular with tourists. Officials in Puerto Rico warned of widespread power outages given the crumbling electric grid.

Older Americans prepare themselves for a world altered by artificial intelligence

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Older adults are grappling with how artificial intelligence is changing the world. The technology offers them significant benefits, from the ability to curb loneliness to making it easier to get to medical appointments. But it also has drawbacks that could be particularly dangerous for older people. A series of studies have found that senior citizens are more susceptible to both scams perpetrated using artificial intelligence and believing the types of misinformation that are being supercharged by the technology. To learn more about how AI works, seniors are taking classes to figure out how AI is transforming their world — and the threat it poses.

