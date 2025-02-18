AP News Summary at 3:15 p.m. EST

Russia and the US agree to work toward improving ties and ending the Ukraine war in landmark talks

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Russia and the U.S. have agreed to start working toward ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties. That came after talks between the top diplomats from Russia and the U.S. They reflected an extraordinary about-face in U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the two sides agreed broadly to pursue three goals: to restore staffing at their respective embassies in Washington and Moscow, to create a high-level team to support Ukraine peace talks, and to explore closer relations and economic cooperation. He stressed that the talks marked the beginning of a conversation, and more work needs to be done down the road.

Trump will sign new executive orders while his first joint TV interview with Musk airs in prime time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is signing new executive orders while his first joint television interview with adviser Elon Musk airs in prime time. Trump’s private club and home in Palm Beach, Florida, is also the setting Tuesday night for an awards program by a conservative group led by Mike Flynn, who served briefly as national security adviser in the Republican president’s first term. Trump has been in Florida since Friday. The White House hasn’t commented on the new executive orders Trump will sign at his Mar-a-Lago club and home. Trump has used previous executive orders to address issues including border security and transgender rights. Trump and Musk’s interview is with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity.

Hamas says it will free 6 living hostages and hand over 4 bodies, accelerating Gaza releases

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Hamas leader says the militant group will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday and the bodies of four others on Thursday. The surprise acceleration in releases is apparently in return for Israel allowing long-requested mobile homes and construction equipment into the Gaza Strip. The six are the last living hostages set to be freed under the ceasefire’s first phase. The sides have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase, in which Hamas says it will only release dozens more hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

All 80 aboard a Delta jet survive after it burst into flames on a Toronto runway

TORONTO (AP) — The Delta Air Lines jet came down fast, landing so hard that it lost its right wing, then burst into flames on a runway in Toronto. The aircraft slid to a stop, upside down, leaving a trail of black smoke in its wake and passengers scrambling to escape the wreckage. Miraculously, all 80 people on board the flight from Minneapolis to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport survived the crash Monday afternoon. The airport’s CEO said Tuesday that all but two of the 21 people injured on the flight have been released from hospitals.

Arctic air sweeping south over Plains shatters record temperatures in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Arctic air gripping the Plains has broken cold-weather records in North Dakota. The capital city of Bismarck dropped to minus 39 on Tuesday, breaking the record of minus 37 set in 1910 for the same date. And late on Monday, Bismarck sank to minus 35, shattering a 150-year-old record low of minus 35 for Feb. 17. A gradual warmup is expected in coming days. Parts of southwestern and south-central North Dakota are forecasted to hit the 50s on Monday.

The pope has pneumonia in both lungs but remains in good spirits, the Vatican says

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both his lungs, after new tests showed a further complication in the condition of the 88-year-old pope. The Vatican said late Tuesday that Francis’ respiratory infection also involves asthmatic bronchitis, which required the use of cortisone antibiotic treatment. “Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said. Nevertheless the pope is in good spirits and is grateful for the prayers for his recovery, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a late update.

Republicans consider cuts and work requirements for Medicaid, jeopardizing care for millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are weighing billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid, jeopardizing health care coverage for some of the 80 million U.S. adults and children enrolled in the safety net program. The increasing number of Americans who signed up for taxpayer-funded health care coverage was lauded by Democrats during the Biden administration. But Republicans during the Trump administration are looking to slash federal spending. The $880 billion Medicaid program is financed mostly by federal taxpayers. The GOP-controlled Congress is eyeing work requirements for Medicaid and considering paying a shrunken, fixed rate to states. Over the next decade, Republican lawmakers could try to siphon billions of dollars from the nearly-free health care coverage offered to the poorest Americans.

Texas measles cases are up, and New Mexico now has an outbreak. Here’s what you need to know

The measles outbreak in rural West Texas has grown to 58 cases as of Tuesday. Eight people in neighboring eastern New Mexico also have been diagnosed with the highly contagious disease. Public health officials in New Mexico have said they suspect some of the state’s cases are linked to the Texas outbreak, but haven’t confirmed it. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday that 13 people are hospitalized with measles. Measles a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours.

Leonard Peltier leaves prison after Biden commuted his sentence in the killing of two FBI agents

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Native American activist Leonard Peltier has been released from a Florida prison, weeks after then-President Joe Biden angered law enforcement officials by commuting his life sentence to home confinement in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. A prison official says the 80-year-old Peltier left the Coleman penitentiary in an SUV on Tuesday. He didn’t stop to speak with reporters or the roughly two dozen supporters who gathered outside the gates to celebrate his release. Peltier, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in North Dakota, is headed back to his reservation, where family and friends will celebrate his release with him on Wednesday and where he’ll serve his home confinement.

Leader of cultlike Zizians linked to 6 killings ordered held without bail in Maryland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — The leader of a cultlike group known as the Zizians that is linked to six killings has been ordered held without bail, as were two others. Thirty-four-year-old Jack LaSota of Berkeley, California, 32-year-old Michelle Zajko of Media, Pennsylvania, and 26-year-old Daniel Blank of Sacramento, California, appeared in court via video Tuesday. They face charges including trespassing, obstructing and hindering and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. Zajko and Blank did not directly address the charges against them during the hearing or through their attorney, but LaSota denied wrongdoing. Members of their group have been tied to the killing of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland near the Canadian border in January.

