AP News Summary at 3:02 a.m. EST

FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI finds itself in a challenging moment as it conducts simultaneous investigations involving classified documents held by former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. The dual inquiries are both overseen by Justice Department special counsels and are unfolding in a hyper-partisan environment as election season nears and as Republicans use their new House majority to investigate the FBI and attack its credibility. In an interview with The Associated Press this week, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged that it was a tough time for the FBI. But he downplayed the impact that the “noise” had on the FBI’s day-to-day work, on morale or on its relationship to other law enforcement agencies.

Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to unleash a trove of Jan. 6 Capitol attack footage to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has launched a wholesale Republican effort to rewrite the history of the deadly siege. Carlson aired the first installment of some 41,000 hours of security footage on his prime-time show and promised more Tuesday. The conservative commentator is working to reverse the narrative of the attack that had played out for the world to see into one more favorable to Donald Trump. It comes as Trump is again running for president and executives at the cable news giant have admitted the network spread the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden.

Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Officials say two survivors of a deadly abduction in Mexico are back on U.S. soil. They were brought to a hospital in Brownsville, Texas, on Tuesday. Two other Americans were killed after the group got caught in a drug cartel shootout last week. Officials say the group was on a road trip to Mexico for one of them to get cosmetic surgery. The Americans were hauled away in a truck. The region’s governor said Mexican authorities frantically searched as the cartel moved them around. They were eventually found Tuesday in a remote area near the Gulf coast in a wood shack.

Oklahoma voters reject legalizing recreational marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma voters have rejected a state question to allow recreational use of marijuana. The state question was the only issue on the ballot Tuesday. It would have legalized pot for those over the age of 21. Oklahoma would have been the 22nd state to legalize adult use of cannabis. It would have been among the most conservative to do so. Similar proposals were rejected last year in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. The state already has one of the most robust medical marijuana programs in the country. The question was opposed by various religious leaders, law enforcement and prosecutors. They argued more legal marijuana would harm children and lead to more crime.

Battle for Bakhmut takes center stage in war in Ukraine

Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine, has been the focus of a Russian attacks for six months in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle. Little known outside Ukraine before the war, it has grown into a symbol of the country’s fortitude and perseverance in the face of the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian leadership again vowed this week to keep defending Bakhmut, but some observers have warned that holding onto the city could be too dangerous and costly for Ukraine. Troops from Russia’s Wagner Group military company have spearheaded the Russian offensive, marching on “the corpses of their own troops” as Ukrainian officials put it. Ukrainian authorities hailed the city as the “fortress Bakhmut” that has destroyed waves of Russian assailants.

US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday. That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. They say the administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge. The restrictions were put in place on Dec. 28 and took effect on Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions.

Biden upends politics, precedent in pivot on DC crime law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s support of a resolution to block new District of Columbia crime laws has split members of his own party amid rising concerns about crime in the nation’s capital and other cities. The disapproval resolution is backed by Republicans and would overturn statutes that lessen penalties for some crimes. It is expected to easily pass the Senate on Wednesday with ample Democratic support. But most House Democrats voted against it last month, arguing as they have for many years that the District of Columbia should be able to govern itself.

Chinese ships cut internet of Taiwan’s outlying islands

NANGAN, Taiwan (AP) — Residents of Taiwan’s outlying islands near the Chinese coast have been without the internet for the past month. Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan’s largest service provider and owner of the two submarine cables that serve Matsu islands, says Chinese vessels cut them. One reportedly managed to escape the Taiwanese coast guard into nearby Chinese waters. Some experts suspect China may have cut the cables deliberately as part of its harassment of the self-ruled island it considers part of its territory. They point to Russia’s destruction of the Ukrainian internet infrastructure as a weapon of war. The Taiwanese government has not pointed a direct finger at Beijing but a Taiwanese analyst says only China and Russia may have the technical capabilities to do this.

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says that since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls. The U.N. mission to Kabul said in a statement released Wednesday that Afghanistan’s new rulers have shown an almost singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes. Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the U.N. secretary-general and head of the mission to Afghanistan, says — speaking of the harsh Taliban measures against women — that it’s “”been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere.”

How passengers teamed up to restrain man on chaotic flight

BOSTON (AP) — A passenger who helped restrain a threatening man on a weekend flight from Los Angeles to Boston says the entire chaotic episode was over within seconds thanks to teamwork. Federal authorities say the man tried to open an airliner’s emergency exit and then tried to stab a flight attendant. Speaking Tuesday, passenger Simik Ghookasian says he heard the suspect make loud threats. Ghookasian says he was among five or six passengers who piled onto the suspect and took a modified metal spoon from him. The suspect is expected to appear in court later this week after being arrested Sunday, when the plane landed in Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.