AP News Summary at 3:01 a.m. EDT

Turkey’s Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is locked in a tight election race, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes are counted. With the votes of Turkish citizens living abroad still needing to be counted early Monday, support for the incumbent had dipped below the majority required for him to win reelection outright. State-run news agency Anadolu said Erdogan had 49.3% of the vote and his main opposition rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 45%. Erdogan has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years and told supporters he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff vote in two weeks.

Powerful Cyclone Mocha floods homes, cuts communications in western Myanmar, at least 700 injured

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rescuers have evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 12 feet deep along western Myanmar’s coast after powerful Cyclone Mocha injured hundreds and cut off communications. Damage and six deaths have been reported, but the true impact was not yet clear in one of Asia’s least developed countries. Winds blowing up to 130 mph injured more than 700 people among those sheltering in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township in Rakhine state, where the cyclone blew ashore Sunday. The Rakhine Youths Philanthropic Association said residents moved to roofs and higher floors as the waters rose. Water was still about 5 feet high in flooded areas Monday morning, but rescues were being made as the wind calmed.

Zelenskyy says he will visit UK on European tour seeking military aid

PARIS (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Britain on Monday, as the staunch ally of Ukraine prepares to give more military aid in an effort to change the course of the war. It will be the fourth European country Zelenskky has visited in the past few days. He made an unannounced visit to Paris on Sunday evening to meet President Emmanuel Macron, after earlier trips to Germany and Italy, meeting those countries’ leaders as well as Pope Francis. A message posted Monday on Zelenskyy’s official Telegram Channel said he would “meet my friend Rishi” for talks. Sunak’s office confirmed the two leaders would meet at Chequers. the prime minister’s country retreat outside London.

GOP state lawmakers try to restrict ballot initiatives, partly to thwart abortion protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has joined a growing number of Republican-led states moving to restrict citizens’ ability to bypass lawmakers through ballot initiatives. A resolution passed last week will ask Ohio voters in August to boost the threshold for passing constitutional amendments to 60% instead of a simple majority. Voters in Idaho, Missouri and North Dakota also could see Republican-backed ballot questions that seek to limit direct democracy next year. It’s part of a trend that took off as left-leaning groups began increasingly using the initiative process to force public votes on issues opposed by GOP lawmakers but popular with voters, such as ensuring abortion rights.

China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison on spying charges. John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, had been detained on April 15, 2021 by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou. The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentencing in a brief statement Monday on its social media site but gave no details of the charges. Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is made public. Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, human rights and territorial disputes. Neither the U.S. Embassy nor the Hong Kong government had immediate comment on Leung’s detention.

‘They want change’: Opposition parties win big in Thailand election on promises of reform

BANGKOK (AP) — Ballots tallied Monday show voters in Thailand want change after nine years under a former general who took power in a coup. Main opposition parties easily bested other contenders in the general election. With 99% of the votes counted Monday morning, the opposition Move Forward Party had eked out a small edge over the favored Pheu Thai Party. Incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s United Thai Nation Party held the fifth spot. A joint session of the 500-seat House of Representatives will be held with the 250-member Senate in July to select the new prime minister, a process widely seen as undemocratic because the Senators were appointed by the military.

UN to commemorate Palestinians’ 1948 flight from Israel for the first time

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the first time, the United Nations will officially commemorate the flight of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from what is now Israel on the 75th anniversary of their exodus. The flight stemmed from the U.N.’s partition of British-ruled Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is headlining Monday’s U.N. commemoration of what Palestinians call the “Nakba” or “catastrophe.” Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, called the U.N. observance “historic” and significant because the General Assembly played a key role in the partition of Palestine. Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Gilad Erdan, condemned the commemoration, calling it an “abominable event” and a “blatant attempt to distort history.”

Biden proposal would let conservationists lease public land much as drillers and ranchers do

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — More than a century after the U.S. started selling oil leases on public lands, the Biden administration is seeking to let conservationists lease government property to restore it. The idea is stirring debate over the best use of vast taxpayer-owned property in the West. The proposal would allow conservation groups or others to buy leases to restore degraded government land, much the same way oil companies buy leases to drill. The head of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the proposal would make conservation an “equal” priority. But some Republican lawmakers contend the changes are a backdoor to excluding agricultural and energy development interests.

Native American remains discovered at Dartmouth College spark calls for accountability

BOSTON (AP) — Dartmouth College says it has found the partial skeletal remains of 15 Native Americans housed in its anthropology department. The discovery in November set in motion efforts to repatriate the remains to the appropriate tribes. It is also sparking a larger conversation between the college and Native American students and alumni about why the remains sat for so long, how the college acquired them and who is to blame for the oversight. The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires federally funded institutions, such as universities, to return remains and cultural items to the appropriate tribes.

Auschwitz museum begins emotional work of conserving 8,000 shoes of murdered children

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum has launched a two-year effort to preserve 8,000 shoes that belonged to children before they were murdered at the Nazi German death camp. In all, about 110,000 shoes of victims remain at Auschwitz, some on display in a large room where visitors file by daily. Many are warped and are in a state of decay, yet they endure as emotional testaments of lives brutally cut short. Most of the victims were Jews killed in dictator Adolf Hitler’s effort to exterminate the Jews of Europe. Museum workers describe the children’s shoes as one of the most emotional testaments of the crimes carried out at Auschwitz, where more than 1.1 million people were murdered during World War II.

