AP News Summary at 3:00 p.m. EDT

New wave of GOP candidates poised to join 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — A second wave of Republican candidates is preparing to enter the presidential race later this spring following a monthslong lull as the GOP field finally takes shape. These potential candidates include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. They are hoping to emerge as the alternative to early front-runner Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger even though he isn’t yet in the race. But DeSantis has struggled to live up to sky-high expectations among some early backers.

For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A nationwide push to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender minors is setting off a scramble among families whose doctors say the treatments are medically necessary for their children. Laws have passed in at least 13 states this year — including conservative Utah and South Dakota — and are being considered in two dozen more. The new laws have forced families to adapt to a shifting legal landscape with an unforeseen sense of panic and urgency. They worry what will happen if they can’t get the medications they’ve been prescribed, especially as their kids start puberty and their bodies change in ways that can’t be reversed.

Rape lawsuit trial puts spotlight back on Trump and women

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s behavior toward women has long been a source of flashpoints in his political career. Now he faces a new level of scrutiny: a trial in a lawsuit accusing him of rape. Jury selection is set to start Tuesday. The case involves allegations by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. She says Trump raped her in a luxury New York department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump has called the accusations “a complete con job.” The trial comes as he runs to return to the White House. But if such a trial would be a crisis for most candidates, with Trump, it remains to be seen.

After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site

Authorities say 17 apartment buildings were evacuated in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane earlier caused a powerful blast. The bomb blast late Thursday rocked part of Belgorod, leaving three people injured. Belgorod’s regional governor said Saturday that sappers examining explosion site had found and decided to detonate what he called an “explosive object” that was “in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings.” The city’s mayor later reported that a bomb was removed and residents were allowed to go home. Russian authorities didn’t say if the detonated device was part of Thursday’s misfire.

Will Fox settlement alter conservative media? Apparently not

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News ended in a $787 million settlement, what will be the impact on media outlets that appeal to conservatives? Some experts suggest there won’t be much. But the settlement could make organizations less willing to be specific when spreading conspiracy theories or more careful about featuring election deniers with the 2024 presidential race coming up. Fox has built a hugely successful business with an opinionated operation that appeals to the emotions of viewers. The network doesn’t have much incentive to change the way it operates.

Lawmakers war-game conflict with China, hoping to deter one

WASHINGTON (AP) — Imagine it’s April 22, 2027, and we’re 72 hours into a first-strike Chinese attack against Taiwan. The U.S. military has responded, the toll on all sides is staggering, American allies are sitting on the sidelines and Chinese leaders aren’t picking up the phone to talk about stopping the fighting. Those were some of the scenarios confronting members of a House select committee on China who recently ran through an unusual war game exercise on Capitol Hill that was observed by The Associated Press. Participants hope the role-playing can lead to policies that would keep a U.S.-China war from ever starting.

Faith lifted Pittsburgh Jews in long wait for massacre trial

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Three Jewish congregations in Pittsburgh are still waiting for justice four and a half years after the massacre that changed everything. On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman invaded the Tree of Life synagogue and killed 11 worshippers from three congregations. On Monday, jury selection is scheduled to begin in the federal trial of the suspect on charges including hate crimes resulting in death. But the three congregations have not been standing still in the years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. They have resolutely defied the hatred that tried to destroy them. They have practiced their faith boldly, fought for gun safety policies and honored the dead.

Rural Maine town shaken by violence remembers slain friends

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Tireless, helpful and deeply religious are some of the ways Patti Eger’s friends remember her in the small Maine town of Lisbon Falls. They mourned Thursday after her body and those of three others were found Tuesday, slain in a violent rampage. The deaths shook the area and brought the national spate of mass gunfire home to a rural community where violent crime is rare. Three other people were wounded in the attacks. A suspect has been charged with four counts of murder and is due in court next month. The home where the four were killed has a growing memorial of flowers and Patti Eger’s favorite candy, Twizzlers.

Alabama education director ousted over book’s stance on race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has replaced her director of early childhood education over the use of a teacher training book that the Republican governor denounced as teaching “woke concepts” because of language about inclusion for all families and battling racism. Barbara Cooper was forced out as head of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education after Ivey expressed concern over the distribution of the book to state-run pre-kindergartens. A spokesperson for Ivey identified the book as the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) Developmentally Appropriate Practice Book, 4th edition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.