AP News Summary at 2:54 a.m. EDT

Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Officials in Maui are warning residents that it remains too early to return to some parts of the island where firefighters have extinguished flames. The fire melted metals and plastics from cars, homes and gas stations, leaving behind a stench of noxious fumes, toxic debris and particulate matter that could make people sick. Officials and scientists warn that the particulate matter may require substantial cleanup and pose health hazards for weeks or months. That could prolong recovery, compound residents’ agony and complicate the return of the island’s tourism-driven economy.

Niger’s coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for ‘high treason’

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s mutinous soldiers say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security, hours after they said they were open to dialogue with West African nations to resolve the mounting regional crisis. The announcement on state television on Sunday night, by spokesman Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, said the military regime had “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute before competent national and international authorities the ousted president and his local and foreign accomplices for high treason and for undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Just one month after Donald Trump’s January 2021 phone call to suggest Georgia’s secretary of state could overturn his election loss, district attorney Fani Willis announced she was looking into possibly illegal “attempts to influence” the results. As she built her case, she called a parade of witnesses before a special grand jury, presiding over an investigation that was so public it seemed she would become the first prosecutor in U.S. history to indict a former president. She is instead poised to become the third person to levy criminal charges against Trump. But the expected indictment could be the most sprawling case against the former president.

Former Mississippi officers expected to plead guilty to state charges for racist assault

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Six former Mississippi law officers who tortured two Black men will plead guilty to state-level charges for the racist assault. The episode ended with one officer shooting one of the victims in the mouth. The ex-officers admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case last week. Prosecutors say the corrupt officers, all of whom are white, nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their tendency to use excessive force and cover it up. The state charges include home invasion, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to hinder prosecution and aggravated assault. The charges come after an investigation by The Associated Press linked some of the officers to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019

The Taliban are entrenched in Afghanistan after 2 years of rule. Women and girls pay the price

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After two years in power, the Taliban are entrenched as rulers of Afghanistan, facing no significant opposition that could topple them. They have avoided an internal split by falling in line behind their ideologically unbending leader and have kept a struggling economy afloat, even as the international community refused to recognize them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Girls and women pay the price, with the Taliban barring them from jobs, education and virtually every aspect of public life. Prospects for a change toward moderation are slim as the Taliban mark the second anniversary of its takeover of Afghanistan this week.

Ecuador was calm and peaceful. Now hitmen, kidnappers and robbers walk the streets

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador used to be one of Latin America’s most peaceful nations. Today, criminals prowl relatively wealthy and working-class neighborhoods alike. There are professional hitmen, kidnappers, extortionists and thousands of thieves and robbers. Mexican and Colombian cartels have settled into coastal cities and grabbed chunks of the trade shipping hundreds of millions of dollars in cocaine from neighboring Peru and Colombia to consumers overseas. One of the candidates in a special Aug. 20 presidential election had a famously tough stance on organized crime and corruption. Fernando Villavicencio was fatally shot in broad daylight Wednesday despite a security detail that included police and bodyguards.

More states expect schools to keep trans girls off girls teams as K-12 classes resume

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Children are heading back to classes and fall sports practices, and four more states are expecting their K-12 schools to keep transgender girls off their girls sports teams. Kansas, North Dakota and Wyoming had new laws restricting transgender athletes in place before classes resumed, and a Missouri law takes effect at the end of this month. That brings the number of states with restrictions to 23. The restrictions have been imposed since 2020, and most are aimed at transgender girls. Almost all say other students and their parents can sue schools that don’t enforce the restrictions. Principals and schools are expected to be the enforcers.

A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper

MARION, Kan. (AP) — A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer said police raided the newspaper’s office on Friday, seizing the newspaper’s computers, phones and file server and the personal cellphones of staff, based on a search warrant investigating alleged identity theft. Police simultaneously raided Meyer’s home, seizing computers, his cellphone and the home’s internet router. Meyer blames the stress of the home raid for the Saturday death of his 98-year-old mother. Press freedom watchdogs condemned the raids.

North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has again toured munitions factories and has ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons. The report said Kim visited the factories last week and said North Korea must have “an overwhelming military force” and be fully prepared for any war. Some observers suspect Kim’s focus on weapons factories could be related to possible North Korean plans to send more munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Also Monday, South Korea and the U.S. militaries announced they will begin major annual drills next week. The allies say their exercises are defensive, but North Korea views them as an invasion rehearsal.

Far-right populist emerges as biggest vote-getter in Argentina’s presidential primary voting

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Far-right populist Javier Milei has rocked Argentina’s political establishment by emerging as the biggest vote-getter in voting to choose presidential candidates for the October general election in a nation battered by economic woes. The admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump says Argentina’s Central Bank should be abolished, thinks climate change is a lie and wants to make it easier to own handguns. Analysts say the upstart who angrily rants against the “political caste” did much better than expected in Sunday’s voting and is a real contender to win the presidency. With around 92% of polling stations reporting, Milei had around 30% of the total vote. The candidates in the main opposition coalition got 28% and the current governing coalition was third at 27%.

