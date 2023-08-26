AP News Summary at 2:51 a.m. EDT

Russia’s Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of its leader in a plane crash

The Wagner Group’s presence extends from Syria to Africa, projecting the Kremlin’s global influence with mercenaries accused of using brutal force and profiting on mineral wealth. But that was under Yevgeny Prigozhin. In what could have been his final video released this week, he boasted that Wagner is “making Russia even greater on all continents and Africa even more free.” On Wednesday, a private jet carrying Prigozhin and his top lieutenants of the mercenary group crashed northwest of Moscow, two months after he led an armed rebellion that weakened the authority of President Vladimir Putin. That crash has raised questions about the future of the Wagner Group without Prigozhin.

Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. The March on Washington, convened by the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and members of the King family, is meant to be a rededication to the push for civil rights in the face of a backlash. The original march in 1963 drew as many as 250,000 people and helped till the ground for passage of federal civil rights and voting rights legislation in the next few years.

Fukushima residents react cautiously after start of treated water release from wrecked nuclear plant

IWAKI, Japan (AP) — Fish auction prices at a port south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant have dropped amid uncertainty about how consumers may respond a day after treated and diluted radioactive wastewater began to be released into the sea. The controversial decades-long release has been persistently opposed by fishing groups and sharply criticized by neighboring countries. China immediately banned seafood from Japan in response, adding to worries. A citizens’ radiation testing center says more people may bring in samples as radiation data is now a key barometer to decide what to eat.

Ramaswamy faces curiosity and skepticism in Iowa after center-stage performance in GOP debate

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy has charged back into Iowa after his attention-grabbing performance in the first Republican presidential debate. The charismatic 38-year-old businessman was met Friday by hundreds of GOP activists at breakfast and midday events in small central cities near Des Moines. He has more events planned in the coming days. Iowa Republicans are expressing both curiosity and skepticism about Ramaswamy. Some say they like that he is young and energetic. Others question his position that the U.S. should stop providing arms and funding to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Schoolkids in 8 states can now eat free school meals, advocates urge Congress for nationwide policy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When classes resume for kids in eight states, they won’t have to worry about where their next meals will be coming from because they’ll be free. Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, and Massachusetts will make school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of family income. They’re following in the footsteps of California and Maine. Several other states are considering similar steps. And congressional supporters want to extend free meals to all kids nationwide. Experts have long said students learn better when they are well nourished.

Beloved wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park may be removed. Many oppose the plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service has proposed removing wild horses from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota, as the park looks to revise its livestock plans. Wild horse advocates and government officials, including Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, are opposed to removal of the horses, which are a major attraction. The park is undergoing an environmental review related to its proposals. About 200 horses roam the park’s south unit near the tourist town of Medora. Also affected are about nine longhorn cattle that roam a northern unit of the park.

After Maui officials named 388 people unaccounted for in fires, many called to say they’re OK

HONOLULU (AP) — Within a day of Maui County releasing 388 names of people unaccounted for following the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, more than 100 of them or their relatives have come forward to say they’re safe. That information comes from the FBI, which is reviewing the information the provided and working to remove the names from the list. Several people on the list told The Associated Press earlier Friday that they are alive and well. A few also said they were confused or frustrated to be on it. At least two other names are people who are known to have perished but have not yet been positively identified as deceased.

In Iowa and elsewhere, bans on LGBTQ+ ‘conversion therapy’ become a conservative target

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of Iowa’s largest cities is the latest municipality to repeal its ban on so-called LGBTQ+ conversion therapy. That’s the discredited practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling. The city council in Waterloo acted this week after a Christian organization threatened legal action. Liberty Counsel was also behind litigation that resulted in two local bans being repealed in Florida in recent years. The issue has the potential to come to a head in the next year if the U.S. Supreme Court decides early this fall to hear the appeal of a therapist who filed a lawsuit that was dismissed.

Rulings in Texas, Missouri jumble again where US transgender youth can receive treatment

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled against the state’s upcoming ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, the latest move in a legal fight over transgender rights. But the decision Friday was quickly put on hold following a swift appeal that would keep the law on track to take effect Sept. 1. The decision comes on the same day a Missouri judge ruled that a similar law can take effect. Friday’s opposite outcomes underscore the mixed verdict in courtrooms across the U.S. this year over a historic wave of restrictions aimed at transgender youth.

One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot

A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it. When the camera shutter blinked inside a jail in downtown Atlanta Thursday, it both created and documented a tiny inflection point in American life. Captured for posterity, there was a former president of the United States, for the first time in history, under arrest and captured in the sort of frame more commonly associated with drug dealers or drunken drivers. The trappings of power gone, for that split second. Left behind is an enduring image that will appear in history books long after Donald Trump is gone.

