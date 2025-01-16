AP News Summary at 2:48 p.m. EST

Netanyahu says ‘last-minute crisis’ with Hamas holding up approval of Gaza truce and hostage deal

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that a last-minute dispute with Hamas was holding up Israeli approval of a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of hostages. Netanyahu signaled complications with the deal shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced it was complete. It was not yet clear if Netanyahu’s statements merely reflected jockeying to keep his fractious coalition together or whether the deal was at risk. The Israeli Cabinet is expected to vote on the deal Thursday. But Netanyahu’s office said they won’t meet until Hamas backs down, accusing it of reneging on parts of the agreement, without elaborating. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 72 people in the war-ravaged territory.

Palestinians in Gaza are eager to return home in a ceasefire but many will find nothing left

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are eager to leave miserable tent camps and return to their homes if a long-awaited ceasefire agreement halts the Israel-Hamas war. But many will find there is nothing left and no way to rebuild. Israel’s bombardment and ground operations have transformed entire neighborhoods in several cities into charred wastelands. Blackened shells of buildings and mounds of rubble stretch away in all directions. Major roads have been plowed up. Critical water and electricity infrastructure is in ruins. Most hospitals no longer function. And it’s unclear when — or even if — much of it will be rebuilt.

Trump offered a bountiful batch of campaign promises that come due on Day 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has given voters a hefty list of promises, and many of them come due right away. On many major issues, Trump promises to deliver on Day 1. The Republican said during his presidential campaign he’ll issue first-day pardons for some of the rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump says he’ll launch the largest deportation in U.S. history, declare a national emergency to spur the approval of energy projects and end birthright citizenship. But there’s only so much Trump can do without Congress, and some of his Day 1 vows are bound to fall short.

Doug Burgum, Trump’s pick for public lands boss, questions reliability of renewable power

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for interior secretary told a Senate panel Thursday that the U.S. can leverage development of fossil fuels and other energy sources to promote world peace and lower costs. Former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum voiced concerns about incentives for renewable energy under the Biden administration during the the hearing. Democratic lawmakers challenged the Republican’s claims about national security and raised concerns about fossil fuels that are driving global warming. The Interior Department oversees a half-billion acres of federal land and vast areas offshore. Those areas produce about one-quarter of U.S. oil annually.

Donald Trump vows to help ‘troubled’ Hollywood with Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump wants to make Hollywood “bigger, better and stronger” and has chosen Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone to help. On Wednesday, the President-elect wrote on his social media site that the three actors would be his eyes and ears to the moviemaking town as special ambassadors. “It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!” Trump wrote. U.S. film and television production has been hampered in recent years, with setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood guild strikes of 2023 and, in the past week, the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

As wildfires linger, focus turns to rebuilding Los Angeles’ leveled neighborhoods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heartbroken families, burned-out business owners and beleaguered Los Angeles leaders are beginning to ponder a monumental task: rebuilding what was lost in the Southern California wildfires. Even with the flames of two large fires still leaping, government officials are talking of the vast job of clearing toxic debris. Then it will be rebuilding homes, restaurants, schools, boutiques and houses of worship in devastated communities. All the while, finding financing for it all. LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger says homeowners are saying that rebuilding is a question of when, not if. Much remains unknown: What should the neighborhoods look like? And will fire-resistant materials and designs be used?

Giuliani settles legal fight with former Georgia election workers, agrees to stop defaming them

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has settled with two Georgia election workers in a deal that they say let him keep his homes and personal belongings in return for compensation and a promise to never defame them again. The deal announced Thursday came after the women were awarded a $148 million judgment against Giuliani. He had been scheduled to testify in the morning in Manhattan federal court at a trial to decide whether he must give the assets to two former Georgia election workers. Giuliani didn’t come to court. In the last week, the 80-year-old former New York City mayor has been found in contempt of court for failing to provide information about some assets and for continuing to speak disparagingly about the election workers.

Blinken defends US policy on Gaza as his final State Department briefing is interrupted by protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has defended Biden administration policies on Israel’s war with Hamas after a ceasefire agreement in Gaza was reached. He said Thursday that he expects a deal to be implemented over the weekend, even as Israel says a last-minute dispute was holding up its approval. As he touted the deal during his final news conference at the State Department, two people in the room accused him of complicity in Israeli violence against Palestinian civilians in loud outbursts. One shouted, “Why aren’t you in the Hague?” referring to the International Criminal Court based in the Dutch city. Blinken asked them to “respect the process.” Both men were removed by security officers.

David Lynch, visionary filmmaker behind ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Mulholland Drive,’ dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Lynch has died at 78. The filmmaker was celebrated for his uniquely dark vision in such movies as “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” and the TV series “Twin Peaks.” His family announced the death in a Facebook post on Thursday. The cause of death and location was not immediately available, but Lynch had been public about the effect emphysema had had on his life. Lynch was a onetime artist who broke through in the 1970s with the surreal “Eraserhead” and rarely failed to startle and inspire audiences and peers in the following decades.

‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker “Mr. Baseball” and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90. In a statement released Thursday by the Brewers, Uecker’s family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023. Uecker, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, signed his first pro contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He lasted six seasons in the big leagues. He then spent over 50 years broadcasting the Brewers, becoming synonymous with baseball in Wisconsin and beyond.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.