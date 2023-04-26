AP News Summary at 2:47 p.m. EDT

Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging Wednesday that the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” The suit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that placed theme park design and construction decisions in the company’s hands. The DeSantis board said Disney’s move to retain control over their property was effectively unlawful and performed without proper public notice.

Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’

NEW YORK (AP) — A writer has told a jury that Donald Trump raped her after she accompanied him into a deluxe department store fitting room in 1996. E. Jean Carroll began testifying Wednesday in the trial of her federal lawsuit. Trump denies Carroll’s allegations. He has said he wasn’t at the store with Carroll and doesn’t even know her. Carroll has said that after a chance encounter at Bergdorf Goodman, the two bantered about trying on lingerie and went into a dressing room. According to her, Trump then suddenly attacked her. The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and showers for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities. That includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, as well as correctional facilities for youths and adults. Restrooms and shower rooms at these facilities would be designated for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females. Transgender or gender-nonconforming people would need to get approval from a staff member at the facility to use the restroom or shower room of their choice. Burgum’s office announced Wednesday that the bill was signed the previous day.

McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing pushed ahead with plans for a swift vote on his sweeping debt ceiling package. The White House calls the Republican proposal extreme and President Joe Biden has threatened to veto it. But voting could come later Wednesday. Republicans have made post-midnight changes to their debt package to win over holdouts. Facing a revolt from Midwestern Republicans over doing away with biofuel tax credits that were just signed into law last year by Biden, Republicans relented and allowed the tax credits to stay. Republicans also agreed to more quickly launch bolstered work requirements for recipients of government aid, starting in 2024.

Supreme Court seems to favor woman who got $0 in condo sale

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems likely to give a 94-year-old Minneapolis woman another day in court to try to recoup some money after the county sold her condominium over a small unpaid tax bill and then kept the entire $40,000. The justices seemed in broad agreement Wednesday with arguments by the lawyer for Geraldine Tyler that Hennepin County, Minnesota, violated the Constitution’s prohibition on the taking of private property without “just compensation.” The county said Tyler could have sold the property or refinanced her mortgage to pay her tax bill. A legal foundation representing Tyler says roughly a dozen states allow local jurisdictions to keep the excess money.

Montana transgender lawmaker faces censure or expulsion

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican leaders will vote on censuring or expelling a transgender state lawmaker who has been silenced on the state House floor for comments against a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for children. A protest against Zephyr being silenced disrupted the House floor session on Monday and she stood defiantly on the floor with her microphone raised. On Tuesday night, Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr tweeted a letter she received from House leaders informing her of the plan to consider disciplinary action against her. She says she will be given a chance to speak. The House gallery will be closed to the public for Wednesday’s deliberations over Zephyr’s coneduct.

US, South Korea unveil new nuclear deterrence plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol have agreed to bolster its response to North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat. The leaders announced the new agreement Wednesday. It includes plans to dock U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years, bolster training between the two countries and more. The new extended nuclear deterrence effort was unveiled at a moment of heightened anxiety as North Korea has increased its pace of ballistic missile tests. Biden said “a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners is unacceptable” and would “result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action.”

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy upbeat after talk with China’s Xi

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have had a “long and meaningful” phone conversation in their first known contact since Russia invaded Ukraine. In the call, Beijing said it wanted to send an envoy to Kyiv to serve as a mediator to pursue a “political settlement.” The development came a month after Xi visited Moscow. It also comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive. Russia’s Foreign Ministry commended China’s approach but was scathing about Ukraine’s stance. Western analysts expressed skepticism about the prospects for peace.

We Build The Wall founder sentenced to 4 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder of a fundraising group linked to Steve Bannon that promised to help Donald Trump construct a wall along the southern U.S. border has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison. Brian Kolfage was sentenced Wednesday for defrauding donors to the We Build the Wall effort. He previously pleaded guilty. A co-defendant, financier Andrew Badolato, was also sentenced to three years for aiding the effort. Former Trump adviser Bannon was also charged but received a pardon hours before Trump left office. Bannon now faces fresh charges in state court. He says he’s innocent.

Beavis and Butt-Head return as wonderfully moronic as ever

NEW YORK (AP) — The 1990s are making a comeback, with scrunchies acceptable again, “Night Court” back on TV and fanny packs and flannel all the rage. But it’s not the ’90s until two of the most idiotic teenagers on TV return, sniggering along the way. That’s right, Beavis and Butt-Head — forever un-matured — are on the streaming platform Paramount+ these days, still mocking culture and saying things like, “That cloud looks like a butt.” The targets have changed even if some show principals have not. If something is already funny, it’s usually not a good target. And being overexposed is usually a green light.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.