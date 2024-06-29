AP News Summary at 2:32 a.m. EDT

Biden concedes debate fumbles but declares he will defend democracy. Dems stick by him — for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is working to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with ex-President Donald Trump. He’s not the debater he used to be, Biden conceded at a rally Friday in North Carolina. But he added: “The choice in this election is simple: Donald Trump will destroy our democracy. I will defend it.” Democratic lawmakers are expressing plenty of concern but sticking by him for now. Meanwhile, Trump’s attacks on critics and his policy falsehoods served as a reminder of the daily turbulence of his Republican presidency.

Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Early, seesawing results released in Iran’s presidential election put the race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili. The lead is trading between the two men and a runoff vote appears likely. Iranian state television reported after counting over 14 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.9 million while Jalili held 5.5 million. Another candidate, hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, had some 1.89 million votes. Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi had over 111,900 votes. It did not offer any turnout figures for the race yet — a crucial component of whether Iran’s electorate backs its Shiite theocracy after years of economic turmoil and mass protests.

This is how the US-built pier to bring aid to Gaza has worked — or not

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military-built pier has been pulled again from the Gaza shore due to rough seas, and its future role in the distribution of aid to Palestinians is uncertain. Humanitarian aid groups stopped distributing supplies that arrived by sea on June 9 due to security concerns and have not started again. U.S. officials say the pier may not be reinstalled unless aid agencies reach an agreement to begin distributing the aid again. Meanwhile, food and other provisions shipped from Cyprus are piling up on shore, and soon the the secure area on the beach in Gaza will reach capacity. It’s been a long and difficult road for the pier, which has been battered by weather and troubled by security problems.

Russia presses its offensive in Ukraine and issues new threats as the West tries to blunt the push

Slowly but steadily this summer, Russian troops are forging through Ukraine’s outgunned and undermanned defenses along the front line of the battlefield in a relentless onslaught, prompting the West to push for new weapons and strategies to shore up Kyiv. That, in turn, has brought new political demands by President Vladimir Putin of Ukraine’s leadership and threats of retaliation against the West — either directly or by indirect methods. The moves by the West to blunt the offensive and the potential Kremlin response could lead to a dangerous escalation as the war drags through its third year — one that further raises the peril of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

As North Korean and Chinese threats rise, US looks to lock in defense partnerships with Asian allies

GIMHAE AIR BASE, South Korea (AP) — The newly inaugurated Freedom Edge exercise is wrapping up in the East China Sea, having brought together Japanese, South Korean and American naval assets for multidomain maneuvers for the first time. It is foreseen as an annual drill, a critical development as Washington looks to strengthen its partnerships and military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter growingly assertive postures from both China and North Korea. One analyst says South Korea and Japan have the largest militaries among American allies in East Asia and have the sophistication to integrate operations with the U.S.

Only 17% of targets to improve life around the world are likely to be reached by 2030, UN reports

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is warning that only 17% of its 169 targets to improve life for the world’s more than 7 billion people are likely to be reached by the 2030 deadline. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the annual report Friday saying that “it shows the world is getting a failing grade.” World leaders adopted the 17 wide-ranging development goals from ending global poverty to achieving gender equality in 2015. They also set 169 specific targets to be reached by the end of the decade. According to the report, nearly half the targets show minimal or moderate progress and over one-third are stalled or regressing.

The Saipan surprise: How delicate talks led to the unlikely end of Julian Assange’s 12-year saga

WASHINGTON (AP) — The abrupt guilty plea by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was the culmination of negotiations that began a year and a half ago and accelerated in recent months. Interviews by The Associated Press and a review of records make clear that the two sides had to resolve competing desires. The Justice Department was determined to get Assange to plead guilty to a felony while Assange was determined to avoid stepping foot in the United States. The compromise they reached allowed Assange to admit guilt in a federal courthouse in Saipan in the Pacific. He is now a free man.

Doug Burgum vetoed anti-LGBTQ measures while governor. Then he started running for president

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — For most of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s two terms in office, he has approached the job like a CEO running a business. Burgum was laser-focused on priorities like strengthening the state’s economy and mostly steered clear of social issues that animated many fellow Republicans. Burgum vetoed a 2021 measure to ban transgender girls from playing on girls’ teams in public schools, for example. But as Burgum prepared a bid for the presidency in 2023, he also signed bills that imposed restrictions on transgender people — including two that were nearly identical to the sports ban he vetoed. Burgum is now on a shortlist to be Donald Trump’s running mate. Critics say his focus shifted as the governor entered the national stage.

Orlando Cepeda, the slugging Hall of Fame first baseman nicknamed `Baby Bull,’ dies at 86

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Orlando Cepeda, the slugging first baseman nicknamed “Baby Bull” who became a Hall of Famer among the early Puerto Ricans to star in the major leagues, has died. He was 86. The San Francisco Giants and his family announced his death Friday night and a moment of silence was held on the scoreboard at Oracle Park midway through a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cepeda had been a regular at Giants home games through the 2017 season until he dealt with some health challenges. He was hospitalized in the Bay Area in February 2018 following a cardiac event.

The brutal killing of a Detroit man in 1982 inspires decades of Asian American activism nationwide

In 1982, Chinese American Vincent Chin was beaten to death with a baseball bat by two white Detroiters, who received no jail time. His story inspired a generation of activists who united across ethnic and cultural lines and still holds resonance for Asian Americans today. Law students reenact his trial, and Hollywood has adapted his case into a movie. Vigils were held nationwide last Sunday, on the 42nd anniversary of Chin’s death, to honor his memory. Looking forward, gaps remain in achieving equality for Asian Americans. Advocates stress the need to include Asian American history in education and to banish damaging stereotypes.

