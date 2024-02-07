AP News Summary at 2:23 p.m. EST

Netanyahu rejects Hamas’ demands, complicating efforts toward a cease-fire and hostage-release deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas demands for a cease-fire and vowed to press ahead with Israel’s military offensive in Gaza until achieving “absolute victory.” Netanyahu made the comments Wednesday shortly after meeting the visiting U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who has been traveling the region in hopes of securing a cease-fire agreement. Netanyahu added that the operation would last months, not years. He ruled out any arrangement that leaves Hamas in full or partial control of Gaza. He also said that Israel is the only power capable of guaranteeing security in the long term.

The Senate eyes new plan on Ukraine, Israel aid after collapse of border package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is trying to salvage wartime funding for Ukraine from a collapsed deal that had included border enforcement policy. He is pushing ahead Wednesday on a crucial test vote for tens of billions of dollars in funding for Kyiv, Israel and other U.S. allies. The New York Democrat planned to force Republicans to take two tough procedural votes. First, for a long-negotiated $118 billion package with border enforcement measures that collapsed this week after Republicans rejected it; then, for a modified package with the border portion stripped out. Roughly $60 billion in Ukraine aid has been stalled in Congress for months amid opposition from hardline conservatives who criticize it as wasteful.

Haley pushes forward after Trump’s allies in Nevada ensured her loss to ‘none of these candidates’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Even without Donald Trump on Nevada’s Republican ballot, Nikki Haley was still denied her first victory. The indignity of a distant second-place finish behind “none of these candidates” was a blow for Haley facilitated by the staunch Trump allies who lead Nevada’s GOP. They had already maneuvered to ensure Trump has a lock on the state’s 26 delegates, who will be awarded in caucuses on Thursday where he faces only token opposition. Formally, the Trump campaign told supporters only to worry about Thursday, but many of his allies in state and local GOP committees made it known that they could still show support for Trump by registering their opposition to Haley.

Trump’s presidential bid hangs in the balance in a Supreme Court case that’s broken new legal ground

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fate of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to return to the White House is in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, the justices will hear arguments in Trump’s appeal of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that he’s not eligible to run again for president because he violated a provision in the 14th Amendment preventing those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. Many legal observers expect the nation’s highest court will reverse the Colorado ruling rather than remove the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination from the ballot. But it’s always tricky to try to predict a Supreme Court ruling, and the case against Trump has already broken new legal ground.

Bombings at Pakistani political offices kill at least 30 a day before parliamentary elections

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Bombs ripped through two separate political offices in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday. Officials said at least 30 people were killed and more than two dozen wounded. The attacks came the day before the country was set to elect a new parliament. They happened in Baluchistan province, home to a low-level insurgency and various militant groups. They raise concerns for the election in the troubled Western ally, where many voters are already disillusioned by political feuding and a seemingly intractable economic crisis. Violence ahead of elections and on the day of polling is common in Pakistan. The country has struggled to rein in various militant groups. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s bombings.

Missing Marine Corps helicopter carrying 5 troops from Nevada to California has been located

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The military says a missing Marine Corps helicopter has been found in a mountainous area outside San Diego. The aircraft was located just after 9 a.m. Wednesday by civil authorities near the mountain community of Pine Valley, about a 45-mile drive from San Diego but rescue crews said snowy conditions were making access challenging on the ground. Defense officials say the Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas, where they had been doing unit-level training and were returning home to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Russia says former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has interviewed Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin confirms that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. It is Putin’s first interview to a Western journalist since the beginning of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Carlson was fired by Fox News in April and later announced he was starting his own streaming service. He says he’ll distribute the Putin interview on his site. Putin has heavily limited his contact with international media since he launched the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

What to know about South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s banishment from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation

For the second time as governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem has been banished from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe announced last week that Noem is no longer welcome on tribal lands. That’s after she claimed a gang called the Ghost Dancers is affiliated with border-crossing cartels that are killing people on the reservation. The tribe’s president acknowledges the reservation has crime problems. But he said singling out a gang that takes its name from a Native religious ceremony continues a centuries-long history of white officials using the Ghost Dance to instill fear of Native people.

Paxlovid can lessen the chance of a severe COVID-19 illness. Why is it underused?

Paxlovid can prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19, but experts say it’s being underused. The pills’ high price and doctors’ hesitation to prescribe them are creating obstacles to getting the drug to everyone who would benefit. The people most likely to benefit from Paxlovid were the least likely to get it in 2022. The study by Harvard researchers found that Paxlovid was disproportionately given to patients with lower risk of severe infection. If it had been properly utilized, the authors concluded, more than 16,000 COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented.

Prince Harry’s visit to see King Charles III didn’t bring reconciliation with William

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. British media published photos of Harry at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon, just a day after he arrived at the same airport on a flight from Los Angeles. William, meanwhile, returned to public duties for the first time since his wife, Kate, was admitted to a London hospital Jan. 16 for abdominal surgery. There was no easy reconciliation between the two royal brothers, whose paths have diverged dramatically.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.