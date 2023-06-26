AP News Summary at 2:05 a.m. EDT

Russian defense minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt demanded his ouster

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance Monday since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry released a video showing Shoigu flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at the headquarters of a military headquarters in Ukraine. The video showed Shoigu for the first time since Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared a “march of justice” late Friday to oust the defense minister, during which the mercenaries captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on Moscow. The rebellion ended on Saturday when Prigozhin ordered his troops back.

When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?

In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search? With rescuers and the public fixated first on saving and then on mourning those aboard, it has made for uneasy conversation. In the end, it turned out that the sub had imploded near the Titanic wreckage. In the past, government agencies have typically taken on the cost of such searches, even when rich people pay thousands of dollars for questionable activities.

The Supreme Court’s biggest decisions are coming. Here’s what they could say.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has just 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights.

No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity

Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it intends to seek approval for a weight-loss pill in the U.S. later this year. The company didn’t say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they’ll be.

The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine

SEATTLE (AP) — The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back. Among the targets for the experimental shots: melanoma, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer. The research has reached a turning point, scientists say, with many predicting new cancer vaccine approvals within five years. These are vaccines to treat existing disease but preventing cancer before it starts is another line of vaccine research. Patient volunteers say they are taking part in hopes of shrinking their tumors, but also to help future cancer patients.

Suspect set to plead guilty in attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs sanctuary for LGBTQ+

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to plead guilty in an attack that killed five people and wounded 17 last year at the longtime sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community in the mostly conservative city. The plea expected to be entered Monday would bring a sudden end to the court case just seven months after the shooting and spare victim’s families and survivors more painful court hearings and a trial. Several survivors told The Associated Press of the plea agreement but state and federal authorities and defense lawyers have declined to talk about it.

Your state has a law on bathrooms and trans kids? Officials may not know how it will be enforced

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. states with laws restricting what bathrooms transgender kids can use in public schools are wrestling with how those laws will be enforced. At least 10 states have enacted such laws and transgender, nonbinary and gender-noncomforming people expect states to rely on what they call vigilante enforcement by private individuals. Arkansas and Florida threaten educators’ licenses. Oklahoma promises to cut funding if school districts don’t comply. Arkansas, Oklahoma, Idaho and Tennessee allow private lawsuits against schools. But Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky and North Dakota don’t spell out any enforcement mechanism. Enforcement questions came to a head in North Dakota recently when the Fargo school leaders promised to defy the state’s rules.

Regulators say no sign of threat from hazardous railroad cargo that plunged into Yellowstone River

COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — State and federal officials say preliminary testing of water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway don’t indicate any threat to the public. Seven cars plunged into the rushing river on Saturday near the town of Columbus after the bridge gave way. They remained there Sunday. State regulators say preliminary testing doesn’t show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts in the water. Meanwhile, the federal Environmental Protection Agency says no toxic gases have been detected downwind of the derailment.

Essentials for the Hajj: From sunhats to shoe bags, a guide to gear Muslims bring to the pilgrimage

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The five-day Hajj pilgrimage will see some 2 million Muslims embark on a series of rituals in the desert city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It starts on Monday and it’s one of the five pillars of Islam. All Muslims are required to do it at least once if they are physically and financially able. For the pilgrims, it is a deeply moving religious experience that brings them closer to God and reaffirms Muslim unity. But it can also be grueling at times, with long walks, outdoor rituals held in scorching heat, and massive crowds. Pilgrims say items like wide-brimmed hats, cross-body bags, portable chairs and slip-on shoes are essential for making the most of the experience.

BET Awards honor Busta Rhymes, hip-hop’s 50 years and pay tribute to legends like Takeoff, Turner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2023 BET Awards are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a performance-packed show that consistently felt like a party. Busta Rhymes took home the Lifetime Achievement Award with a star-studded tribute performance. The night’s biggest surprise was a rare public performance by Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, who did a rendition of “Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff, who died in a shooting last December. DJ Kid Capri walked the audience through rap classics honoring not just East and West rap but also the styles of Miami, Atlanta and Jamaica, live from Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.