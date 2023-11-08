AP News Summary at 1:52 p.m. EST

Israel pressured by allies over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel faces pressure from some of its closest allies over the plight of civilians in Gaza, as thousands of Palestinians stream out of the enclave’s north on foot because of dwindling food and water and increased fighting in urban areas. The Group of Seven wealthy nations announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas and supporting Israel’s right to self-defense. But the group also called Wednesday for the “unimpeded” delivery of food, water, medicine and fuel, and for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting.

Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn’t involved in documents central to her father’s civil fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump is testifying that she had no role in her father’s personal financial statements — the documents central to the civil fraud trial that could reshape former President Donald Trump’s family business. Trump’s elder daughter took the witness stand Wednesday at the New York trial. Her father and her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump testified earlier. Ivanka Trump has been in her father’s inner circle in both business and politics. But unlike him and her brothers, she was dismissed as a defendant in the New York attorney general’s lawsuit. It alleges that Donald Trump’s asset values were fraudulently pumped up for years on financial statements that helped him get loans and insurance. He and other defendants deny wrongdoing.

Trump will try to upstage the GOP debate with a rally targeting South Florida’s Cuban community

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump’s next campaign rally in a South Florida suburb is aimed at trying to upstage his Republican presidential rivals while they debate in nearby Miami. For his Wednesday night event, the former president has picked Hialeah, which is central to South Florida’s politically influential Cuban community and is all in for Trump. A City Council candidate used Trump’s image on his own campaign signs. People near polling stations this week wore red “Make America Great Again” hats and drove around in pickup trucks with flags bearing Trump’s name. Trump’s supporters were camped out more than a day in advance to get into the site where he’s set to appear.

The third GOP debate will focus on Israel and foreign policy but also on who could beat Donald Trump

MIAMI (AP) — The third Republican debate will prominently feature foreign policy and Israel’s offensive in response to Hamas’ attack. But the five candidates on stage are also hoping to distinguish themselves as the top rival to former President Donald Trump. They’ll try to do so without Trump being there. While the debate is going on Wednesday night in Miami, Trump will be holding a rally in a nearby suburb. Many of the candidates have gone after each other hoping to break out as a viable alternative to Trump. They emphasize their differences on foreign policy but also rip Trump for criticizing Israel’s prime minister and suggesting the militant group Hezbollah was “very smart.”

FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss

Federal regulators say a new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug. The Food and Drug Administration approved Zepbound on Wednesday. The drug has been shown to help dieters lose about a quarter of their body weight, or 60 pounds. It is the latest diabetes drug approved for weight loss, joining Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, a high-dose version of Ozempic. Short supply and high costs have limited access to both medications. The FDA approved the new drug for people considered obese or for those who are overweight and have a weight-related health condition.

After Ohio vote, advocates in a dozen states are trying to put abortion on 2024 ballots

After voters in Ohio approved a constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion and other forms of reproductive healthcare, advocates in at least a dozen states are hoping to take abortion questions to voters in 2024. Moves to enshrine reproductive rights are already set for the ballot in Maryland and New York. Voters in states including Florida, Missouri and South Dakota could be asked to roll back existing restrictions. Voters in Iowa and Pennsylvania might be asked to restrict access. And there are efforts to get both protections and restrictions on the ballot in Colorado. Ohio on Tuesday became the seventh state where voters have opted to protect abortion access over the past year.

GOP’s David Owen wins Virginia legislative race over Democratic opponent who livestreamed sex videos

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican businessman David Owen has won election to Virginia’s House of Delegates against Democratic opponent Susanna Gibson. Gibson’s campaign was upended by revelations that she engaged in sex acts with her husband on a pornographic website. Owen defeated Gibson in one of the state’s most competitive districts in newly redrawn lines. Many political scientists said Gibson’s chances were doomed after The Washington Post reported in September about Gibson’s participation in livestreamed sex. Owen ran a campaign similar to those of Republicans across the state, focusing on parental rights in education, lower taxes and crime.

Colorado funeral home owner, wife, arrested on charges linked to the handling of at least 189 bodies

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado funeral home owner and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility. District Attorney Michael Allen said Wednesday that Jon and Carrie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Oklahoma, on suspicion of four felonies: abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering and forgery. Jon Hallford owns Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, a town about 100 miles south of Denver. Authorities discovered the bodies at a funeral home building Oct. 4. Neighbors had noticed a bad smell for days. The Hallfords couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Jon Hallford is jailed in Muskogee County, Oklahoma.

Fossil fuel interests have large, yet often murky, presence at climate talks, AP analysis finds

Close to 400 people connected to fossil fuel industries in some way or another attended last year’s United Nations climate talks in Egypt. That’s a grouping larger than all but two national delegations, according to a data analysis of the more than 24,000 participants by The Associated Press. Environmental activists say the lobbying of fossil fuel interests are the reason why climate talks have yet to produce an agreement to phase out coal, oil and natural gas, as scientists have repeatedly said must happen to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, like extreme weather events. Many of the same representatives, and perhaps even more, are expected to be at this year’s climate talks in the United Arab Emirates, a major oil producing country.

Citigroup discriminated against Armenian Americans, federal regulator says; bank fined $25.9 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup intentionally discriminated against Armenian Americans when they applied for credit cards, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday. According to the agency, Citibank argued internally that Armenians were more likely to commit fraud and referred to applicants as “bad guys” or affiliated with organized crime. The CFPB found that Citi employees were trained to avoid approving applications with common suffixes to Armenian last names or applications that originated in Glendale, California, where a large Armenian American population lives. The bank was fined $24.5 million and will pay $1.4 million to impacted consumers. Citibank apologized for what it called fraud detection protocols.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.