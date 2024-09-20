AP News Summary at 1:52 p.m. EDT

Israel says its strike on Beirut killed a top Hezbollah military official as Lebanon reports 12 died

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel says it has carried out an airstrike that killed a senior Hezbollah military official in a densely populated southern neighborhood of the Lebanese capital. It was the deadliest such attack on Beirut in years. Lebanese health officials say at least 12 people were killed. The Israeli military’s chief spokesman says Friday’s strike on Dahiya targeted and killed Ibrahim Akil, a commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, as well as 10 other Hezbollah operatives. There was no immediate confirmation of Akil’s death from Hezbollah. The Israeli military did not elaborate on the identities of the other commanders allegedly killed in the strike on the crowded urban neighborhood. Lebanese health officials also said that at least 66 peole were wounded.

Secret Service report details communication failures preceding July assassination attempt on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Communication breakdowns with local law enforcement hampered the Secret Service’s performance ahead of a July assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. That’s according to a new report that lays out a litany of missed opportunities to stop a gunman who opened fire from an unsecured roof. A five-page document summarizing the Secret Service report’s key conclusions finds fault with both local and federal law enforcement, underscoring the cascading and wide-ranging failings that preceded the July 13 shooting at a Butler, Pennsylvania., campaign rally where Trump was wounded in the ear by gunfire.

In-person voting begins for the US presidential contest, kicking off the sprint to Election Day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the 2024 U.S. presidential election has begun in three states — Virginia, South Dakota and Minnesota, the home state of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. The first ballots being cast Friday in person come with just over six weeks left before Election Day on Nov. 5. About a dozen more states will follow with early in-person voting by mid-October. Across the country, local election directors are beefing up their security to keep their workers and polling places safe while also ensuring that ballots and voting procedures won’t be tampered with. Most election officials are expecting high turnout through the final day of voting in November.

Harris focusing on personal stories as she campaigns on abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time since she ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to give a speech focused squarely on abortion rights. She’ll do so in Georgia on Friday, where news reports have documented women’s deaths in the face of the state’s six-week ban. Harris was the administration’s chief spokesperson on abortion rights when President Joe Biden was running for reelection. Since becoming the nominee, she’s broadened her focus to a wider range of issues. Harris’ campaign is hoping that reproductive rights will be a strong motivator for Democrats in the November election. Republican nominee Donald Trump, meanwhile, continues to take credit for appointing Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Georgia State Election Board approves rule requiring hand count of ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are requiring poll workers to tally the number of ballots by hand. The State Election Board voted 3-2 on Friday to approve the new rule, going against the advice of the state attorney general’s office, the secretary of state’s office and an association of county election officials. Three board members who were praised by former President Donald Trump during a rally last month in Atlanta voted to approve the measure. The new rule requires that paper ballots be counted at each polling place by three separate poll workers until all three counts are the same. Opponents say the rule could delay election results.

Vouchers ease start-up stress for churches seeing demand for more Christian schools

Some churches are launching new Christian schools on their campuses. State school voucher programs are not the driving reason, but they are making the start-up process easier, pastors and Christian education experts say. In Florida, Ohio and other states, there is now greater availability of taxpayer money to pay for K-12 private school tuition. Many say the primary reason is to give parents more schooling options that align with their Christian values. This demand, they say, rose out of pandemic-era frustrations over what children were being taught in public schools about gender, sexuality and other contentious issues. School voucher opponents worry the programs are taking money from public schools.

Tiny Kentucky town is rocked as their sheriff is jailed in the killing of a prominent judge

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) — Residents of a tiny Appalachian town are struggling to cope with a shooting involving two of its most prominent citizens: a Kentucky judge who was gunned down in his courthouse chambers and the local sheriff charged with murder. Kentucky State Police say the preliminary investigation indicates Letcher County Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines shot District Judge Kevin Mullins multiple times following an argument. Mullins died at the scene and Stines surrendered. He was jailed Friday two counties away. Court clerk Mike Watts said the whole story is so sad. He says both men have been friends who worked together for years.

Passenger on a previous Titan sub dive says his mission was aborted due to apparent malfunction

A paid passenger on an expedition to the Titanic with the company that owned the Titan submersible testified before a U.S. Coast Guard investigatory panel Friday that the mission he took part in was aborted due to an apparent mechanical failure. The Titan submersible imploded last year while on another trip to the Titanic wreckage site. A Coast Guard investigatory panel has listened to four days of testimony. Fred Hagen was first to testify Friday and was identified as a “mission specialist,” which he and other witnesses have characterized as people who paid a fee to play a role in OceanGate’s underwater exploration. He said his 2021 mission to the Titanic was aborted underwater when the Titan began malfunctioning.

Brazil drought punishes coffee farms and threatens to push prices even higher

CACONDE, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian coffee farmers are grappling with above-average temperatures as the country, the world’s largest coffee producer, faces its worst drought in more than seven decades. Vietnam, the second-largest coffee producer, is also experiencing heat and drought, affecting its coffee crops. As a result, potential supply shortages in both countries have driven up global coffee prices. Prices prices haven’t reached the record highs the world saw in the late 1970s, after a severe frost wiped out 70% of Brazil’s coffee plants. But they have been soaring in recent years.

Ohtani keeps showing a flair for the dramatic during his historic 1st season with the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani keeps showing a flair for the dramatic during his historic first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese superstar is now the only player in Major League history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. He did it with his first career three-run homer game, his first six-hit game and a franchise and career-record 10 RBIs in Miami on Thursday. Now Ohtani and the Dodgers are back home Friday where he will resume trying to top himself. The Dodgers clinched their 12th consecutive postseason berth and are looking to wrap up the NL West title soon. It’ll be the first time Ohtani has played October baseball in the United States.

