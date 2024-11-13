AP News Summary at 1:49 p.m. EST

Trump makes a victor’s return to Washington and pledges a ‘smooth’ transition of power from Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has made a victor’s return to Washington. He held a nearly two-hour Oval Office meeting Wednesday with President Joe Biden and committing to a straightforward transition of power. The meeting comes as the Republican president-elect is moving quickly to build out his new administration. “Donald, congratulations,” Biden said, greeting Trump with a handshake in the Oval Office and adding that he looked “forward to a smooth transition.” Trump also pledged a smooth transition and expressed thanks to Biden for the invitation — one that Trump himself had not extended to Biden after losing the 2020 election.

Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected the next Senate majority leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John Thune has won an internal election among Republican senators to become the chamber’s next majority leader. It makes the South Dakota Republican a key partner on Capitol Hill to President-elect Donald Trump. Thune beat out two other competitors, Sens. John Cornyn and Rick Scott, by gaining majority support from GOP senators in a secret ballot vote. Republicans are replacing Sen. Mitch McConnell, the longest serving Senate party leader, as they prepare to take majority control of the Senate with the 53 seats they won in last week’s elections. Like McConnell, Thune hails from the Republican Party’s traditional wing. He has held the Republican whip position since 2019.

Trump names four advisers from campaign to new White House administration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is bringing four advisers from his presidential campaign into his new White House as deputy chiefs of staff, including two longtime aides and the political director who played a key role in his victory. Trump announced Wednesday that longtime aide Dan Scavino will serve as deputy chief of staff without describing a specific portfolio, campaign political director James Blair as deputy for legislative, political and public affairs, and Taylor Budowich as deputy for communications and personnel. Trump on Wednesday also formally announced the return of Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner.

Israel’s West Bank settlers hope Trump’s return will pave the way for major settlement expansion

BEIT EL, West Bank (AP) — Advocates of Jewish settlement in the West Bank believe they have reason to celebrate after Donald Trump’s election win. Not only did settlement building surge during Trump’s first term, but his administration took unprecedented steps to support Israel’s territorial claims, including recognizing Jerusalem as its capital and moving the U.S. Embassy there. This time around settlement advocates believe Trump’s history of fervent support for Israel could translate into their supreme goal: Israeli annexation of the West Bank. Critics say that would smother any remaining hopes for Palestinian statehood. Some are even gunning for resettling Gaza under a Trump administration.

Biden and Xi will meet in Peru as US-China relations tested again by Trump’s return

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold talks this week with China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an international summit in Peru. The face-to-face meeting comes as Beijing braces for Donald Trump’s return to the White House. The White House confirmed plans for the meeting while the two leaders are in Lima for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which will come just over two months before Trump’s inauguration. During his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump promised to slap blanket 60% tariffs on all Chinese exports to the U.S. That would jolt the already tumultuous relationship between Beijing and Washington.

Children brought from Gaza to heal from war wounds become caught in another war, in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Seven-year-old Halima Abou Yassine was brought to Lebanon from Gaza for treatment after an Israeli strike left her near death with a gaping wound in her skull. She’s one of a dozen Palestinian children from Gaza being treated in Lebanon under a program set up by a British-Palestinian surgeon, Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta. But now the children are caught up in another war as Israel escalates its bombardment of Lebanon in a campaign against the Hezbollah militant group. They are making progress in healing, but the war has prevented more wounded children from being brought to Lebanon for treatment.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he’ll ask for a vote of confidence in December

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that he will ask for a vote of confidence on Dec. 16, paving the way forward for an early parliamentary election in February. Scholz declared his plans for a vote of confidence during a speech in parliament on Wednesday, one week after his three-party coalition government collapsed. The chancellor had initially wanted to have an early election only by late March — before the vote that is regularly scheduled for September 2025. However, the center-right Christian opposition pushed for a quicker vote in the parliament to speed up the next election. In the end, party leaders across the political spectrum agreed on the dates for the vote of confidence and the new election.

US government worker charged with leaking classified documents on Israel’s plans to strike Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who worked for the U.S. government has been charged with leaking classified information assessing Israel’s earlier plans to attack Iran. That’s according to court papers filed Wednesday. The man, identified as Asif William Rahman, was arrested by the FBI this week in Cambodia and was to due to make his first court appearance in Guam. It’s not immediately clear which federal agency employed him. The documents noted that Israel was still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. Israel carried out a retaliatory attack on multiple sites in Iran in late October.

Dolly Parton sings her family’s story on ‘Smoky Mountain DNA.’ She says it is her ‘favorite album’

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton’s musical story starts further back than most might expect — to the British Isles of the 1600s. That’s where her ancestors hail from, eventually landing in the hollers of East Tennessee and its familiar mountain ranges. They brought their songs with them, and a new album out Friday, “Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith & Fables,” explores the legacy of the Partons and the Owens, her maternal family, across five generations. “My grandpa used to say when I got famous, he said, ‘Well, she came out crying in the key of D,’” she told The Associated Press. “I think we all did.” The album includes country, bluegrass, rockabilly and other musical styles.

US overdose deaths are down, giving experts hope for an enduring decline

NEW YORK (AP) — New government data shows that U.S. drug overdose deaths appear to be showing a sustained decline. There were about 97,000 overdose deaths in the 12-month period that ended June 30. That’s according to provisional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Wednesday. It’s down 14% from the previous 12-month period. Experts see real reason for hope. They aren’t certain about the reasons. COVID-19 worsened the overdose crisis and those effects may be wearing off. The recent numbers also could represent the fruition of years of efforts to increase the availability of overdose-reversing drugs and addiction treatments. Some also wonder about changes in the drug supply.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.