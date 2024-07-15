AP News Summary at 1:43 p.m. EDT

Anger and anxiety loom over the Republican convention, but there is good news for Trump in court

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anger and anxiety loom as thousands of Donald Trump’s loyalists are gathering for the Republican National Convention. The convention in Milwaukee comes less than 48 hours after the former president narrowly escaped an assassination attempt that rattled the very foundation of U.S. politics. Trump’s announcement of his vice presidential choice could come Monday, the first day of the convention. Earlier Monday, some well-timed good news for Trump got the day off to a positive start for him and his party. The federal judge presiding over Trump’s classified documents case dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donald Trump is expected to announce his vice presidential pick on the first day of the Republican National Convention. Trump told Fox News Channel host Bret Baier he planned to make his pick Monday. The roll call vote to nominate that person is expected Monday. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the schedule who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The person cautions Trump could always change his mind. It remains unclear whether the assassination attempt against Trump at his Pennsylvania rally Saturday has changed the ex-president’s thinking about his second-in-command. Trump is believed to have narrowed his list to Ohio Sen. JD Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

The Republican National Convention kicks off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows a Saturday assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as he prepares to become the GOP’s official nominee.The quadrennial event takes place not only as Trump leads a party in lockstep behind him, but also as Democrats roil over President Joe Biden’s viability and if they should replace him as their nominee.

At the Trump rally, it was evening sun, songs and blue sky. Then came bullets, screams and blood

It was a sweltering evening in Butler County, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump was addressing a rally in a highly friendly area of the country. The sky was clear and blue. “God Bless the U.S.A” boomed over a speaker. Then came several sharp reports. Trump looked stunned, then ducked. Confusion broke out, followed by panic. The coming minutes would be chaos as Secret Service agents rushed to protect the former president and current candidate. When it was all over, Trump had been rushed away, one member of the crowd was dead and a man identified as the shooter had been taken down.

In beachy Galveston, locals buckle down without power after Beryl’s blow during peak tourist season

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Electricity will likely be out another week for hundreds of thousands of people in the Houston after Hurricane Beryl tore down trees and power lines. In nearby Galveston, the enduring outages are disrupting peak tourist season. But restaurants and locals are buckling down, vowing to reopen soon and finding ways to beat the heat. Galveston has weathered its share of storms over the years. But Beryl still caught the island off guard with its arrival so early into hurricane season. Longtime family businessman Nick Gaido says it’s crucial that businesses salvage some summer sales on an island where the local economy relies on tourism.

Hamas says Gaza cease-fire talks haven’t paused and claims military chief survived Israeli strike

MUWASI, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas says Gaza cease-fire talks continue and the group’s military commander is in good health a day after the Israeli military targeted Mohammed Deif with a massive airstrike that local health officials say killed at least 90 people including children. Deif’s condition remains unclear after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday night “there still isn’t absolute certainty” he was killed. Hamas representatives give no evidence to back up their assertion about the health of a chief architect of the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the war. Israel’s military says the strike killed another Hamas commander who was a close associate of Deif.

Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor’s appointment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against ex-President Donald Trump in Florida has dismissed the prosecution. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday sided with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges against Trump was illegally appointed by the Justice Department. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team had vigorously contested Trump’s efforts to dismiss the case. The Republican former president says other cases against him also should be dismissed. Trump had been accused of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and obstructing FBI efforts to get them back. The judge’s ruling can be appealed and may be overruled by a higher court.

Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon that could be used to shelter future explorers

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon, not far from where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed 55 years ago. Researchers suspect there could be hundreds more caves and tunnels that could house future astronauts. An Italian-led team reported Monday that there’s evidence for a sizable cave accessible from the deepest known pit on the moon. Located at the Sea of Tranquility, it was created by the collapse of a lava tube. The scientists analyzed radar measurements by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and compared the results with lava tubes on Earth.

From basement to battlefield: Ukrainian startups create low-cost robots to fight Russia

NORTHERN UKRAINE (AP) — Ukraine hopes to find a strategic edge against Russia in drones built in abandoned warehouses or factory basements. An ecosystem of versatile laboratories hidden in hundreds of secret workshops is leveraging technological innovation. Ukraine hopes to kill Russian troops or save wounded soldiers and civilians with a robot army. Some 250 defense startups across Ukraine are creating the killing machines from the bottom up. That’s often at remote, hidden locations that typically look like rural car repair shops. Dozens of new unmanned air, ground and marine vehicles are awaiting assessment as Ukraine accelerates its no-frills startup sector. Production methods are far removed from those of giant Western defense companies.

A giant panda has given birth to a cub in a Dutch zoo, in a boost for the endangered mammals

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A giant panda has given birth to a cub at a Dutch zoo in a boost to the captive population of the vulnerable mammals. Ouwehands Dierenpark announced Friday’s birth on Monday and released video of mom Wu Wen as she gave birth to her cub whose gender has yet to be determined. The zoo says both mother and cub are doing well. The video shows Wu Wen in a bed of hay as a high-pitched squeal and a series of low growls signal the birth of the cub. The mother can then be seen carrying the cub in her mouth.

