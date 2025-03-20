AP News Summary at 1:41 a.m. EDT

Trump to order a plan to shut down the US Education Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department. His plan, expected to be announced Thursday, was disclosed by a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity before an announcement. Trump has derided the agency as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology. However, finalizing its dismantling is likely impossible without an act of Congress, which created the department in 1979. A White House fact sheet said the order would direct Secretary Linda McMahon “to take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure” of the Department of Education.

Trump’s bluntness powered a White House comeback. Now his words are getting him in trouble in court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s own words keep getting used against him in court while he faces lawsuits against his aggressive agenda. The situation shows how his shoot-from-the-lip style has undermined his administration’s legal positions. Nowhere has this been clearer than in cases involving Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, the driving force in Trump’s efforts to downsize and overhaul the federal government. The latest example came earlier this week, when U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang cited Trump’s public remarks in a ruling that Musk had likely violated the Constitution by dismantling the United States Agency for International Development.

Zelenskyy and Putin have agreed to a limited ceasefire, but implementation is work in progress

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle to a limited ceasefire after President Donald Trump spoke with the countries’ leaders this week, though it remains to be seen when it might take effect and what possible targets would be off limits to attack. The tentative deal to partially rein in the grinding war came after Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuffed Trump’s push for a full 30-day ceasefire. After a roughly hourlong call with Trump on Wednesday that both leaders said went well, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters that “technical” talks in Saudi Arabia this weekend would seek to resolve what types of infrastructure would be protected under the agreement.

A pregnant woman and her young son were killed in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Afnan al-Ghanam of Gaza had given birth to her first child during war, 13 months ago, while the family was still living in their home. She was preparing to give birth again this spring while living in a squalid tent camp. But at least a tenuous ceasefire had brought a relative calm. Then, before dawn on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike smashed into their tent. Al-Ghanam, who was seven months pregnant, and her young son, Mohammed, were both killed. They were among more than 400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, killed when Israel launched a surprise bombardment across the Gaza Strip, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

What to know about Greenpeace after the Dakota Access protest case decision

A North Dakota jury has found Greenpeace must pay hundreds of millions of dollars to a pipeline company in connection with protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. The independent global campaigning network has been fighting for a wide array of environmental issues for more than half a century. It has a long history of contentious legal battles. It was founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 1971. The network’s first action was to stop more nuclear weapons tests on Amchitka Island in southwest Alaska. The U.S. later opted to abandon their nuclear testing grounds on the island, marking Greenpeace’s first major victory.

‘We hope it’s just blah blah:’ European wine producers brace for Trump tariffs

CHAMPAGNE, France (AP) — The number 200 is top of mind across wine country in France, Italy and Spain, Europe’s top producers of wine. That’s because last week, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a tariff of 200% on European wines, Champagne and other spirits if the European Union didn’t back down from imposing retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. products. Europe’s wine industry is the latest to find itself in the crosshairs of a possible trade spat with the U.S. For now, many producers are hoping that Trump’s threat doesn’t come to fruition.

30 years after deadly Tokyo subway gassing, survivors and victims’ families still seeking closure

TOKYO (AP) — Thirty years on from the fatal sarin nerve gas attack in Tokyo’s subway network, survivors and families who lost loved ones are still seeking justice. Thirteen people were killed and thousands were sickened when cult members released sarin nerve gas in the capital’s subway trains on March 20, 1995. The attack remains one of Japan’s most shocking crimes. The cult, Aum Shinrikyo or Supreme Truth, has since disbanded. Its founder, Shoko Asahara, and 12 of his disciples were executed in 2018. But 1,600 former members still operate under renamed groups and have ignored an order to pay damages to survivors and bereaved families.

Malaysia approves a new search for MH370 more than a decade after the plane disappeared

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government has given final approval for a Texas-based marine robotics company to renew the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean more than a decade ago. Cabinet ministers agreed to a “no-find, no-fee” contract with Texas-based Ocean Infinity to resume the seabed search operation at a new area. Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Ocean Infinity will be paid $70 million only if wreckage is discovered. The plane vanished on March 8, 2014, after turning from its flight path and heading south to the far-southern Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crashed. Previous searches found some debris in far away areas but no clues to its exact location.

Pentagon restores histories of Navajo Code Talkers, other Native veterans after public outcry

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pentagon has restored some webpages highlighting the wartime contributions of Navajo Code Talkers and other Native American veterans. The move Wednesday came after tribes across the country objected to the removal of their histories. The Pentagon scrubbed some content as part of a broader sweep of information that promoted diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI. Defense Department officials said Wednesday the Navajo Code Talker material was erroneously erased. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren says he’s pleased with the resolution. Hundreds of Navajos served as Code Talkers with the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, transmitting coded messages based on their Native language. The Japanese never broke the code.

Muslims with tattoo regrets flock to a free removal service during Ramadan

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A growing number of people in Indonesia’s capital have signed up for free tattoo removal services offered by an Islamic charity organization during Ramadan to give practicing Muslims an opportunity to “repent.” Launched in 2019, the tattoo removal program is now held every Ramadan, a month of fasting, increased worship, religious reflection and good deeds. Some 700 people have signed up for the services this year, and in total nearly 3,000 people have taken part. Tattooing remains strongly associated with gangs and criminality in some Asian cultures. In addition to the religious prohibitions in Muslim-majority Indonesia, ideas about tattoos also reveal oppressive attitudes toward women.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.