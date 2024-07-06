AP News Summary at 1:39 a.m. EDT

Reformist Pezeshkian wins Iran’s presidential runoff election, besting hard-liner Jalili

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran’s runoff presidential election, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili. Pezeshkian has promised to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic. He also said there would be no radical changes to Iran’s Shiite theocracy, and long has held Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the final arbiter of all matters of state in the country. But even Pezeshkian’s modest aims will be challenged by an Iranian government still largely held by hard-liners, among other challenges. A vote count offered Saturday by authorities put Pezeshkian as the winner with 16.3 million votes to Jalili’s 13.5 million in Friday’s election.

Biden dismisses age questions in interview as he tries to salvage reelection effort

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden has used a highly anticipated TV interview to repeatedly reject taking an independent medical evaluation that would show voters he is up for serving another term in office. He’s blaming his disastrous debate performance on a “bad episode” and saying there were “no indications of any serious condition.” Biden is fighting to save his endangered reelection effort. The 81-year-old president made it through his 22-minute interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos without any major blunders that would inflict further damage to his imperiled candidacy. But it appeared unlikely to fully tamp down concerns about his age and fitness for another four years and his ability to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Republicans turn their focus to Harris as talk of replacing Biden on Democratic ticket intensifies

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, it’s been a Republican scare tactic. A vote to reelect President Joe Biden, they charged, is really a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris — an attack line sometimes tinged with racist and misogynist undertones and often macabre imagery. But after Biden’s dismal performance at last week’s presidential debate sparked loudening calls for him to step aside in favor of a candidate who might have a better chance at beating Republican Donald Trump, in November, what was once dismissed as a far-right conspiracy could now have a chance of coming to pass. And Republicans, including Trump, seem to be scrambling to ramp up their preemptive attacks.

A NATO summit and mending EU relations are among first tasks for new UK leader Keir Starmer

LONDON (AP) — New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer doesn’t get to take a breather. After a draining six-week election campaign, the center-left politician must get straight to work assembling his government, tackling a mountain of domestic problems and putting his stamp on the U.K.’s relations with the rest of the world. Starmer says he wants Britain to take a larger role on the global stage after years of soured relations with Europe over Brexit. He’ll start next week by attending a NATO summit in Washington where Ukraine will be high on the agenda. Later this month he will host leaders from across Europe at a meeting of the 47-nation European Political Community.

Putin sees no need for nuclear weapons to win in Ukraine. But he’s also keeping his options open

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s message to NATO was simple and stark: Don’t go too far in providing military support for Ukraine, or you’ll risk a conflict that could quickly turn into a nuclear one. As the war slowly turns in Moscow’s favor, Putin declared he doesn’t need nuclear weapons to achieve his goals. But he also says it’s wrong for the West to assume that the possibility of using them doesn’t exist. He reaffirms that Russia’s nuclear doctrine calls for using such weapons if it perceives a threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Moscow’s nuclear messaging — coming as NATO moves to shore up Ukraine’s forces — heralds what could become the most dangerous phase in the war.

After hitting Yucatan Peninsula, Beryl churns in Gulf of Mexico as Texas braces for potential hit

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl has moved back into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to strengthen after weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects Beryl to regain hurricane strength and forecasts predicted it would head toward northeastern Mexico and the Texas coast. State and local officials have urged coastal residents to be prepared for possible storm surge flooding, heavy rain and high winds. Some Texas cities called for voluntary evacuations in low-lying areas prone to flooding, banned beach camping and urged tourists traveling on the July 4 holiday weekend to move recreational vehicles from coastal parks.

Records tumble as dangerous heat wave scorches the US West and beyond, with the worst yet to come

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Records are tumbling across the West as a slow-moving heat wave of potentially historic proportions tightens its grip from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona. The Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. are also sweltering, with oppressive heat and humidity expected to last through Saturday or beyond. California’s Death Valley shattered its previous record high for the date by 5 degrees on Friday, with the mercury climbing to 127 degrees. Phoenix also saw a daily record, 118. Temperatures there are forecast to be 115 or higher though Wednesday. The mercury also reached a record 122 in Needles, California.

Gaza soccer stadium is now a shelter for thousands of displaced Palestinians

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Thousands of displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza have sought refuge in one of the territory’s largest soccer arenas. Families now scrape by with little food or water while trying to stay one step ahead of Israel’s latest offensive in eastern parts of Gaza City, which heavily bombed and largely emptied early in the war. Many of the people who ended up in Yarmouk Sports Stadium say they have nothing to return to. Their makeshift tents hug the shade below the stadium’s seating, and clothes hang to dry across the dusty field. Many have been displaced multiple times. One displaced woman, Um Ahmad, said: “Fear is now felt not only among the children, but also among the adults.”

Mount Everest’s highest camp is littered with frozen garbage, and cleanup is likely to take years

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — In the seven decades since Mount Everest was first conquered, thousands of climbers have scaled the peak, and many have left behind more than just their footprints. Tons of trash and several bodies remain on the icy slopes of the world’s highest mountain. The highest camp at South Col is littered with garbage that will take years to clean up. That’s according to a Sherpa who led a team this year that removed 11 tons of trash and four dead bodies that had been frozen for years. He estimates that as much as 50-60 tons of garbage remain at the South Col campsite.

North Dakota tribe goes back to its roots with a massive greenhouse operation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Native American tribe in North Dakota is planning a sprawling greenhouse complex on its reservation. The first of four planned phases of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation’s project is set to be completed next February. The complex will be among the largest greenhouses in the U.S. The greenhouse brings the tribe back to its agricultural roots from long ago, before a federal government dam flooded its fertile Missouri River land. Tribal Chairman Mark Fox says the greenhouse will provide food locally, as well as to tribes in neighboring states and to isolated and impoverished areas.

