AP News Summary at 1:36 p.m. EDT

Harris cautiously rolls out policy, aiming to outmaneuver Trump and address 2020 liabilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November. After four years of following President Joe Biden’s lead, Harris is taking a cautious approach to unveiling a policy vision in her own right. Asked by reporters on Saturday when she would unveil her policy platform, Harris promised more details this week and added, “It’ll be focused on the economy and what we need to do to bring down costs and also strengthen the economy overall.”

Will the attacks on Walz’s military service stick like they did to Kerry 20 years ago?

WASHINGTON (AP) — To some Democratic Party strategists, last week felt like déjà vu. Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was aggressively questioning aspects of the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s military service — attacks that were reminiscent of charges leveled two decades earlier on Sen. John Kerry shortly after he became the party’s presidential pick. The comparisons end there, however. The onslaught on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and that on Kerry actually highlight how much campaigning has evolved over 20 years and the media environment has changed — in ways that appear to diminish the effectiveness of assailing such aspects of a candidate’s biography. “It is a very different world,” said Tad Devine, a senior adviser to Kerry’s 2004 campaign.

How X owner Elon Musk uses his social platform to amplify his right-wing views

As X’s owner and most followed user, Elon Musk has increasingly used it as a microphone to amplify his political views and those of the often right-wing figures he’s aligned with. There are few modern parallels to his antics, but then again there are few modern parallels to Elon Musk himself. As with his fixation on a “population collapse,” threatening to wipe out humanity and his warnings about artificial intelligence doing the same, Musk has framed the free speech argument as another existential crisis looming over the the world. And he is going to try his best to save it.

Israeli strikes on Gaza leave children without parents and parents without children

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A 3-month-old infant was the only member of her family to survive an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip late Monday. A few miles to the north, a man lost his wife and their twin newborns in another strike. More than 10 months into its war with Hamas, Israel’s relentless bombardment of the isolated territory has wiped out extended Palestinian families. It has left parents without children and children without parents, brothers or sisters. And some of the sole survivors are so young they will have no memory of those they lost.

Russia says it thwarted a Ukrainian charge to expand its incursion. Kyiv says it won’t occupy land

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says its forces have checked an effort by Kyiv’s troops to expand a stunning weeklong incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday that Kyiv has no intention of occupying Russian territory in the operation that has been shrouded in secrecy. The Russian Defense Ministry said army units, fresh reserves, army aircraft, drone teams and artillery forces stopped Ukrainian armored mobile groups from moving deeper into Russia. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the cross-border operation was aimed at protecting Ukrainian land from long-range strikes launched from Kursk. He said that Ukraine isn’t interested in taking the territory of the Kursk region.

A year later, sprawling Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump has stalled

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia grand jury in August 2023 accused Donald Trump and others of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. A year later, the case is largely stalled with no chance of going to trial before the end of this year. When Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis secured the indictment a year ago Thursday, it was the fourth and most sprawling of the criminal cases against the former president. Willis’ team notched some early victories in the case, but explosive allegations raised by one of Trump’s co-defendants early this year have caused a delay and could even derail the prosecution.

Officer faces murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman who was accused of shoplifting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer was indicted Tuesday on charges including murder in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young. The Black mother was 21 and pregnant when she was killed by police in a grocery store parking lot last August. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Young was suspected of shoplifting when another officer ordered her out of her car. Instead, she rolled toward Grubb, who fired a single bullet through her windshield into her chest. The daughter she was expecting three months later also died. A police union leader calls the indictment deeply disappointing.

Initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Missouri constitution qualifies for November ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters will decide in November whether to amend the state constitution to create a right to abortion. Election officials said Tuesday that an abortion-rights initiative received more than enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. If approved by a majority of voters, it would reverse the state’s near-total ban on abortions. At least a half-dozen states will be voting on abortion rights during the presidential election, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and South Dakota. Officials in two other states are still determining whether measures will make the ballot. State votes on abortion surged after a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Tropical Storm Ernesto batters northeast Caribbean and aims at Puerto Rico as it strengthens

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Ernesto is battering the northeast Caribbean as it takes aim at Puerto Rico, where officials have shuttered schools and government agencies. Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane early Wednesday as the center of the storm moves just north of Puerto Rico on a path toward Bermuda. Forecasters have issued a hurricane watch for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands as well as the tiny Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra, which are popular with tourists. Officials in Puerto Rico warned of widespread power outages given the crumbling electric grid.

Older Americans prepare themselves for a world altered by artificial intelligence

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Older adults are grappling with how artificial intelligence is changing the world. The technology offers them significant benefits, from the ability to curb loneliness to making it easier to get to medical appointments. But it also has drawbacks that could be particularly dangerous for older people. A series of studies have found that senior citizens are more susceptible to both scams perpetrated using artificial intelligence and believing the types of misinformation that are being supercharged by the technology. To learn more about how AI works, seniors are taking classes to figure out how AI is transforming their world — and the threat it poses.

